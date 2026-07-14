The Dollar’s Consent Dilemma

The U.S. dollar’s global dominance has always rested on a foundation of voluntary consent, not military force. That is the truth the establishment refuses to acknowledge, but it is the key to understanding why the petrodollar system is now collapsing before our eyes.

As Kevin Hughes noted in his analysis of gold and BRICS, President Richard Nixon’s 1971 abandonment of the gold standard turned the dollar into a faith-based fiat currency -- now facing accelerating inflation and loss of global trust [1]. The world’s nations are waking up to the fact that the dollar’s value is backed by nothing but promises, and promises from a government that weaponizes its financial system are not worth the paper they are printed on.

When Biden expelled Russia from the SWIFT payment system in 2022, that was the turning point that signaled the dollar’s decline to the entire world. Russia and other BRICS nations have since accelerated their de-dollarization efforts, trading in local currencies, gold, and commodities, bypassing the dollar entirely [2].

As I documented in my interviews with precious metals expert Andy Schectman, the Western sanctions against Russia backfired spectacularly, driving nations to seek alternatives to the U.S.-controlled financial system [3]. Tucker Carlson warned about this years ago and was met with threats from his own employer, proving the elite are willfully blind to the consequences of their own arrogance.

The Gold Industry’s Betrayal – And How Tucker Exposed It

Sadly, the very industry that sells gold as a safe haven is rife with its own scams, with some unscrupulous operators marking up coins 50% over spot and profiting from the fear of the very people they claim to protect. Some the dealers who should be helping Americans preserve their wealth are instead ripping them off. Tucker Carlson named names -- Glenn Beck, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin -- who continued to promote these gold company rip-offs while their audiences potentially lose billions.

Candace Owens showed integrity by dropping her sponsor upon learning the truth, but that is the exception, not the rule. The market has been flooded with predatory dealers who treat their customers as marks rather than partners. This is why I fully support the model that emerged from Tucker’s outrage: Battalion Metals (MetalsWithMike.com), a company that offers transparent gold at near-spot prices (I am an affiliate of Battalion because they earned my trust and recommendation). In my view, any honest dealer that breaks the mold of industry corruption deserves our attention and our business. It is time to put our money where our values are.

Real Wealth: Debt, Privacy, and Physical Assets

Tucker Carlson’s personal revelation about getting out of debt resonates deeply with me. In my own writings and broadcasts, I have long argued that debt is a chain that binds you to a dying system. As Glenn Diesen and Alexander Lukin explain, the United States has increasingly used its dominance in the financial sphere as a political tool, imposing sanctions and using influence in international financial institutions to punish opponents [4]. The only way to break free from that coercion is to hold assets that no government can freeze, seize, or inflate away.

Gold and silver are not just hedges against inflation; they are privacy-preserving stores of value that cannot be tracked or confiscated through digital surveillance. In my Health Ranger Report broadcast, I warned that we have entered a global free-for-all where no central bank will safeguard your currency [5]. Centralized digital currency and endless money printing will destroy the purchasing power of the dollar far faster than most people realize.

Preparing with physical metals, land, and food is not paranoia -- it is common sense for anyone who has seen crisis firsthand. As David Morgan noted in an interview, the emergence of a BRICS currency will make trade more fluid and accessible, further marginalizing the dollar [6]. The time to protect your financial assets is now.

The Path Forward: Decentralization and Personal Sovereignty

The real divide in the world today is not left versus right, but centralized power versus human sovereignty. Tucker Carlson has articulated this better than almost anyone in modern media. We must transfer our dependencies from faceless institutions to people we love and trust. This means taking control of our own wealth by holding physical metals, building local communities, and severing ties with the banking cartel that profits from our enslavement.

Glenn Diesen’s analysis of Russia’s geoeconomic strategy for a Greater Eurasia shows how nations are already building alternatives to the Western dollar system [7]. The same principle applies to individuals: by moving our savings into gold and silver via honest providers like Battalion Metals, we vote with our dollars for a decentralized future. Decentralize your wealth, decentralize your knowledge, and reclaim your sovereignty.

Tucker Carlson is the co-founder of Battalion Metals, and I am an longstanding affiliate, having worked with its other founders for over seven years. If acquiring metals makes sense for your own asset protection, visit Battalion Metals at my affiliate link: MetalsWithMike.com

Click on this link to watch Tucker Carlson discuss dollar collapse, gold, sovereignty and the changing global order on “Decentralize TV” with Todd Pitner and the Health Ranger Mike Adams.

References

Gold, BRICS, and the Battle for Dollar Dominance: The Looming Collapse of Dollar Hegemony. NaturalNews.com. Kevin Hughes. January 3, 2026. BRICS Nations Forge Financial Independence as Russia Accelerates Global De-Dollarization Movement. NaturalNews.com. Lance D. Johnson. July 9, 2025. Mike Adams interview with Andy Schectman - August 30, 2022. Brighteon.com. Russia in a Changing World. Glenn Diesen and Alexander Lukin. Health Ranger Report - GLOBAL FREE FOR ALL - Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com, January 14, 2026. Mike Adams interview with David Morgan - May 21, 2024. Brighteon.com. Russia’s geoeconomic strategy for a Greater Eurasia. Glenn Diesen. Silver Tsunami: Why Precious Metals Are Your Last Lifeline Before the Crash. NaturalNews.com. Kevin Hughes. March 20, 2026

Explainer Infographic

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com