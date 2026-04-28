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Larry Druhall's avatar
Larry Druhall
8h

This excellent article discusses one puzzle piece in a complex well planned systemic attack on humanity. Below is an attempt at a total puzzle solution. What is your overall global puzzle solution that puts all the puzzle pieces like this article together? What are your suggestions about what we can do about the Global situation, focusing on the elusive HOW to accomplish our goals?

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An Analysis Of All Common Theories About Who Controls The World

This article provides a comprehensive, logic-based evaluation of theoretical models explaining the origins and flow of global power structures, encompassing the full spectrum of common explanations identified through systematic research (e.g., via web searches on prevalent theories). Utilizing deductive reasoning and Occam’s Razor—the principle that the simplest consistent explanation is preferable—we assess models against empirical patterns such as psychopathic elite behaviors, absence of overt turf wars, scripted geopolitical divergences, and enforced conformity on issues like COVID responses and Epstein scandals. The analysis categorizes diverse theories—including extraterrestrial (ET) influences, Black Nobility bloodlines, secret societies, genuine interstate competition, and emergent randomness—into four primary frameworks: Power Transition Theory (state-centric competition), Pure Complex Systems Theory (emergent dynamics), Mr. Big Theory (absolute hierarchical monolith), and a Hybrid Model (intentional guidance of emergent systems). Examples are mapped to categories with explicit reasoning based on their entailments and fit to observations. The Hybrid Model (Mr. Big Integrated with Complex Systems), which can incorporate ETs as a transcendent “absolute entity,” emerges as superior (AI-estimated likelihood: 55-80% as the “best fit”), offering a unified, parsimonious account that resolves contradictions in rivals by minimizing ad hoc assumptions. This derivation outperforms alternatives by entailing all observed patterns with the fewest postulates, while inviting falsification through logical critique or independent AI verification.

This analysis can be represented by a simple model of how power flows in the world: An undisclosed opaque entity (called Mr. Big for brevity in this paragraph) successfully manipulates complex systems, sits at the top of the command chain, and covertly controls global affairs through puppet actors that are vetted, selected, installed, monitored, rewarded, and threatened to enact Mr. Big’s scripts. These puppet actor minions lead all significant governments and organizations world wide. Mr. Big plans things in advance (often several decades in advance) and gives these puppet actors their scripts. These puppet actors dare not defy their assigned roles for fear of consequences akin to those faced by JFK and/or lethal reprisals against their loved ones. To make sense of the world’s confusing events, one can gain insights by envisioning how this model manifests through sophisticated, pre-planned scripts designed to achieve both long-term and short-term goals of Mr. Big, where diversions, scripted conflicts, and apparent competitions are deliberately embedded to mislead observers. The objective function (the most important goal) of this world is to increase Mr. Big’s surveillance and control over everything everywhere always at all costs using all modalities. A significant part of the merit of any analytical technique can be evaluated by examining it’s usefulness in making meaningful full spectrum predictions about all possible futures that inform and optimize the associated decision making processes, and this is briefly discussed here… This objective function is best analyzed by running three forward-looking predictive scenarios that together cover the full range of reasonable possibilities: 1. Best Case: actively work toward it. 2. Most Likely Case: plan for it while steering events toward the Best Case and away from the Worst. 3. Worst Case: thoroughly understand it in order to avoid or mitigate it. These scenarios enhance understanding and support clearer planning and operational strategies.

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https://solutionseeking.substack.com/p/an-analysis-of-all-common-theories

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Scott munson's avatar
Scott munson
8h

ranian strikes on US bases REVEALED by NBC News

https://seemorerocks.substack.com/p/iranian-strikes-on-us-bases-revealed

13:17 embedded YouTube video watch and listen and or listen in app in background multitasking in browser or mail

ROBIN WESTENRA 2026.04.28 Tue

https://substack.com/@seemorerocks

Bahrain

Iraq

Jordan

Kuwait

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Adapted from NBC News

DEBASED

REPORT: TRUMP ADMIN CONCEALING THE SCALE OF IRANIAN ATTACKS

F5 fighter jet twin engine twin pilot cockpit

Northrop F-5 Tiger Freedom Fighter

The Northrop F-5 is a family of supersonic light fighter aircraft initially designed as a privately funded project in the late 1950s by Northrop Corporation. There are two main models: the original F-5A and F-5B Freedom Fighter variants, and the extensively updated F-5E and F-5F Tiger II variants.

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