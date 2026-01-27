The End of MAGA and the Rise of Zombie Tribalism in America

On today’s episode of Brighteon Broadcast News, Mike Adams discusses escalating tensions following the fatal ICE shooting of an American in Minneapolis, which has sparked widespread public backlash and political fallout, including the removal of Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino. He notes bipartisan criticism of the incident, with Senator Rand Paul calling for ICE and CBP officials to testify before Congress. Adams warns of growing societal division, criticizing MAGA supporters for abandoning constitutional principles in favor of blind tribalism.

He shifts focus to financial instability, highlighting the U.S. dollar’s rapid decline (over 10% in 12 months) and extreme volatility in silver markets, which surged before crashing within hours. Adams ties this to geopolitical risks, including potential U.S. military action against Iran, which he argues could trigger retaliatory strikes, energy shortages, and further economic collapse. He predicts catastrophic consequences, from naval losses to domestic unrest, and urges preparedness for potential warfare, hyperinflation, and food shortages. Adams concludes by advocating for self-reliance amid what he sees as an impending crisis.

