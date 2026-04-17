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John D McDonald {'Yogi John'}'s avatar
John D McDonald {'Yogi John'}
8h

Typically excellent and righteous analysis from you, Mike.

I had already this one (as I read so *very* much of you - over on Brighteon).

Been reading/listening to you since forever and a day, and now that I see we're

both on Substack here, I can't resist taking the opportunity to salute you for managing

to get yourself ostracised, even before there was such a thing as a 'disinformation dozen'! 😉

I salute your integrity, Sir, in *always* communicating with the courage of your convictions. 👏

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Northern Mainer's avatar
Northern Mainer
8hEdited

Do you really think “they” will allow you to keep your farm? EVERYTHING/EVERYONE will be digitized and tokenized. That means they will own your land and animals and fields. By doing that, it makes all your stuff automatically theirs. All those low orbit satellites will be busy watching their stuff and you. You won’t be allowed to use it or sell it or eat it. The first thing any regime does is come and take. Take a stroll back thru history. So…..

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