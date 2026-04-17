Introduction

I’ve spent years documenting the patterns of control and deception, from psyops to our poisoned food supply. But what I’m witnessing today is a new, insidious parallel unfolding. It’s not about chance or mere corporate greed. We are living through a meticulously orchestrated plan by a technocratic elite to render the majority of humanity economically superfluous, spiritually broken, and permanently dependent. This article is my case against the coming AI dystopia -- not as a distant sci-fi nightmare, but as a present-day, engineered collapse of work and freedom.

The evidence is all around us, if you know where to look. The replacement of human labor is accelerating. Financial systems are being redesigned for control, not prosperity. And the psychological war to make us accept our own obsolescence is in full swing. I believe we are at a civilizational precipice. To understand the endpoint, we must first understand the rigged game we’ve been playing all along.

The Illusion of Choice: Our Economy is a Rigged Game

We’ve been sold a myth of free markets and upward mobility. In reality, what we’ve had is a relentless march toward monopolization controlled by a small elite. This isn’t an accident of capitalism; it’s the design. Both government and corporations work hand-in-glove to create a dependent, sickly population because that state is far more profitable and easier to control. The capture is total. As I’ve analyzed, our public health institutions have been seized by pharmaceutical interests, prioritizing profits over human lives, with the rushed rollout of experimental mRNA injections creating what many now recognize as a medical genocide in progress [1].

This partnership extends beyond medicine. The financial system is equally rigged. As Catherine Austin Fitts outlines in her Solari Report, we are witnessing the integration of electronics within the brain and nervous system, part of a broader ‘smart’ infrastructure designed for ultimate control [2]. The plan, as detailed by researchers examining global power structures, is for this ‘Smart Grid’ of human subjugation to be controlled from a central point, with deep connections to intelligence and military networks [3]. We never had free markets; we had a controlled descent into a cage whose digital bars are now being welded shut.

The End of Purpose: When AI and Robotics Make Humanity Obsolete

Let’s be blunt: the replacement of human labor and cognition is the stated goal, not an unfortunate side effect. The architects behind AI systems are fully aware these technologies will eventually replace human labor across a wide range of tasks [4]. We’re already seeing early signs, with projections that 70-80% of physical labor and half of white-collar jobs will vanish in the years ahead. From my perspective, this isn’t about efficiency; it’s about power. Elon Musk himself, making his debut at the World Economic Forum, spoke of a future with “more robots than people” [5]. The technocratic vision is clear: a world where human cognitive labor holds negative value.

The consequence is a ‘surplus humanity’ -- billions with no economic purpose in the eyes of the elite. This is not a side effect; it’s the core of the plan. As I’ve stated in my own reports, within a decade, approximately half of the global population -- around 4 billion people -- will become obsolete due to automation [6]. What happens to a person stripped of their ability to contribute, to provide, to find dignity in work? Mass despair is the inevitable result, and that despair is not a bug in the system -- it’s a feature. A broken, dependent population is far less likely to resist. It’s a recipe for engineered social breakdown, paving the way for the ‘solutions’ the elite are already rolling out.

UBI and Digital IDs: The Trojan Horses of Total Control

Faced with the crisis of mass obsolescence they created, the elite offer their solution: Universal Basic Income (UBI) and Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). Do not be fooled. These are not tools for liberation, but rather the very architecture of digital enslavement. As noted in the Trends Journal, a Cornell University professor laid out how CBDCs will enable unprecedented granular control over money -- and by extension, all human activities [7]. UBI is the allowance, and the CBDC is the leash. Your ability to buy food, travel, or even speak could be instantly turned off with a social credit score penalty.

We have already seen these systems weaponized. I’ve observed the implementation of elements like de-cashing and CBDCs being tested for potential manipulation of financial systems [8]. The recent targeting of crypto gateways highlights the trend toward centralized control over all financial activity [9]. Imagine this control applied to every aspect of life. Your diet could be rationed for ‘climate compliance.’ Your movement restricted for ‘public health.’ Your speech silenced if your views are ‘non-inclusive.’ This is the logical end point: a population that owns nothing, has no purpose, and is perpetually grateful for the digital crumbs from the master’s table. It is a high-tech return to feudalism and enslavement.

Building the Firewall: Community is Our Only Defense

Against this centralized digital leviathan, our power does not lie in appealing to the very institutions engineering our demise. It lies in decentralization, local action, and genuine human connection. Your community and your home represent the final frontier of resistance against the IoT build-out of total control [2]. We must rebuild the communal bonds and practical self-reliance that our ancestors depended on. This means creating resilient networks that operate outside the digital panopticon -- local food co-ops, skill-sharing groups, alternative economies based on barter and honest money like gold and silver.

As investigative journalist James Corbett has pointed out, one of the most important strategies to prepare against weaponized narratives lies with community, with meeting like-minded people that share your views and complement your skills [10]. This is how we build a firewall. We must learn to grow our own clean food, secure our own clean water, and protect our communications with encryption and peer-to-peer platforms. We must opt out of their systems wherever possible. Platforms like Brighteon.social for free speech social media, or tools like the uncensored AI research engine at BrightAnswers.ai, are examples of the decentralized infrastructure we need to support and expand.

Rejecting Complacency: Your Mirror is the Hero You’ve Waited For

Waiting for a political savior, even one who campaigned on populist rhetoric, is a dangerous trap. The responsibility for our future rests with each of us, right now. We must look in the mirror and recognize that we are the heroes we’ve been waiting for. This requires rejecting complacency and the false divisions -- left vs. right, vaccinated vs. unvaccinated -- that are sown from above to keep us fighting amongst ourselves.

This means having the uncomfortable conversations with family and friends. It means sharing crucial knowledge about natural health, financial preparedness, and digital privacy. It means taking tangible steps: stacking physical silver and gold, storing food and water, learning practical skills, and connecting with local freedom-minded groups.

We must support and use decentralized platforms that uphold free speech and privacy. The system is betting on our apathy and fear. Our victory lies in our courage to act, to connect, and to build a parallel society based on freedom, truth, and human dignity, one resilient community at a time.

References

The Mandamus Gambit: The Sunshine State’s battle against vaccine genocide. - NaturalNews.com. April 1, 2026. Solari Report The State of our Currencies. - Catherine Austin Fitts. The Smartest Way to Live for the Rest of Your Life. Health Ranger Report - Coming AI mass extermination of humans - Mike Adams - Brighteon.com, April 11, 2024. - Mike Adams. “More Robots Than People” – Elon Musk Makes World Economic Forum Debut. - 100percentfedup.com. January 22, 2026. Health Ranger Report - Half humanity is obsolete - Mike Adams - Brighteon.com, May 03, 2023. - Mike Adams. Trends-Journal-2023-07-26. Mike Adams interview with Paul Cottrell - March 21 2023. - Mike Adams. Brighteon Broadcast News. - Mike Adams. As AI Starts to Monopolize Online Searches, Will State Propaganda Become the Only Information Available? - Children’s Health Defense. Technology, Energy, and Environment: How Competing Agendas Are Redefining the Future. - NaturalNews.com. Finn Heartley. November 4, 2025. Dr. Steve Turley: The liberal order’s legitimacy collapsed not from external attack but from internal hollowing. - RT.com. Constantin von Hoffmeister. February 1, 2026.

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