The Mask Is Off: We Are Heading Toward Engineered Depopulation

I have warned for years that the elites driving global policy are not merely incompetent -- they are executing a deliberate depopulation agenda. The COVID-19 pandemic was their test run for mass behavioral control and biological warfare. Now the same architects are leveraging the Strait of Hormuz crisis and fertilizer scarcity to accelerate mass starvation, especially in vulnerable nations.

Catherine Austin Fitts warned that the Strait of Hormuz shutdown signals “COVID 2.0” and engineered famine [1]. The global fertilizer shortage means the spring planting season will see diminished crop yields in the northern hemisphere [2]. This is not accidental. It is the next phase of a plan to reduce global population and install a technocratic surveillance state. As I have reported repeatedly, Agenda 21 explicitly lays out the framework for centralizing control over human life, including the elimination of property rights and the culling of “surplus” populations [3].

The goal is to reduce humanity from billions to perhaps 500 million, ruled by a digital ID and a central bank digital currency. And here is the hard truth that most Americans refuse to see: Donald Trump, whom many hoped would be the spoiler of this globalist plan, has seemingly become a willing accomplice. He is not the savior; he is speeding up the very machine he claimed to fight. The same forces that used fake climate narratives to justify energy lockdowns are now using war in the Middle East to justify food rationing. This is the engineered collapse, and it is accelerating.

Trump’s Role: From Spoiler to Enabler of the Globalist Agenda

In 2020, Trump was at least an obstacle to the globalist agenda. He resisted some lockdowns and spoke out against the WHO. But since taking office again in January 2025, he has fully embraced the technocratic surveillance state. His administration is pushing stablecoins as a backdoor for central bank digital currencies, as I discussed with Catherine Austin Fitts in an interview [4]. His narcissism prevents any diplomatic solution in the Middle East, ensuring prolonged energy lockdowns that hurt ordinary Americans and allied nations alike. As Chris Hedges wrote, Trump’s catastrophic miscalculation in Iran and refusal to accept defeat is pushing us toward a global depression [5]. The Strait of Hormuz remains closed, diesel prices have soared, and the war drags on without an exit strategy.

Both parties serve the same uni-party. The midterm elections are theater; the real power lies with globalist entities that discard leaders when they become liabilities. Trump is now the enforcer of the very system he once claimed to dismantle. His administration sends thousands of additional troops to the Middle East to pressure Iran [6], while ignoring the fact that energy shortages are structurally embedded in global markets irrespective of any near-term resolution [7]. This is not leadership; it is a suicide pact for the American people.

The Shadow Civilization: Why Most Americans Don’t See the Coming Collapse

We live in a shadow world of fake food, fake medicine, fake money, and fake elections. Most people are disconnected from reality and fail to question the system. They believe the grocery store will always be stocked, the power grid will always hum, and the dollar will always hold value. But the scarcity we experience today is engineered. As I detailed in my article on the scarcity deception, natural systems produce abundance, and manufactured scarcity is a hoax used to enforce dependence and obedience [8]. The food on those shelves is increasingly adulterated -- I have seen reports showing wood chips in bread and gravel in grain [9]. Meanwhile, the US empire is collapsing: our education system churns out functional illiterates, our legal system is weaponized against dissenters, and our military-industrial complex has become a death cult of apocalyptic End Times worshipers.

Meanwhile, independent platforms like BrightNews.ai and BrightAnswers.ai offer uncensored truth, but most people remain asleep. The Illusion of Us, as Matthew LaCroix calls it, is the systematic suppression of human consciousness to maintain a New World Order [10]. To break free, we must recognize the engineered nature of our society and start building alternatives at the local level. The only way out is through decentralization -- growing our own food, harvesting rainwater, and building resilient communities that can survive when the central system fails. I have been shouting this from the rooftops for two decades, and now the evidence is undeniable.

China’s Long Game and the Failure of US Strategy

China is not very vulnerable to energy cutoffs. They have massive strategic reserves, a massive build-out of renewable energy, and a long-term strategic culture that dwarfs American short-term thinking. While the US wastes its power grid capacity on overbuilt AI data centers and wars, China is building mega-dams that will add hundreds of terawatt-hours of clean energy. The US bullying approach will not work. As I discussed with Chris Sullivan, China has a 100-to-one trade advantage and is adept at circumventing trade regulations through country-of-origin washing [11].

The US is no longer the dominant power in world trade (or even in military power projection). It is time to admit that our empire is on its last legs. The rest of the world is watching as America spends its final reserves on wars it cannot win, while China waits patiently for the chaos to subside. Even responsible statecraft analysts warn that the Iran war is destroying the world economy [12]. The US should focus on survival and self-reliance at home, not global dominance. That means ending the wars, reopening trade routes, and allowing Americans to produce their own domestic energy without green-energy mandates that drive up costs.

The Only Path Forward Is Self-Reliance and Decentralization

In the face of engineered famine and social collapse, I believe that individuals must take control of their own survival. Growing food, harvesting water, and learning wildcrafting are not hobbies; they are survival skills. As I wrote in a recent article, local redundancy and decentralization can save you from the coming collapse [13]. The New Pioneers combine old wisdom with cutting-edge tech to create resilient households [14]. There is even a survival blueprint called “The Coming Storm” that outlines exactly how to prepare for energy lockdowns and food shortages [15].

Decentralization is the antidote to the technocratic surveillance state. We must reject dependency on the system and build resilient communities. Despite the doom, I am an optimist: we can make it through by reclaiming our freedom and skills, one household at a time. The elites want you to feel helpless and dependent. They want you to believe that only they can save you. But the truth is that you have the power to grow your own food, generate your own energy, and connect with like-minded neighbors. That is how we survive. That is how we prevail. Spread the word. We will need each other to survive what’s coming.

References

Catherine Austin Fitts Warns: Strait of Hormuz Shutdown Signals “COVID 2.0” and Engineered Famine – NaturalNews.com, Belle Carter, March 16, 2026. Global Fertilizer Shortage Means Spring Planting Season Disaster In The Northern Hemisphere – ZeroHedge, Michael Snyder, May 11, 2026. Greenlights – PDF Expert 22 Mac-7 (discussing Agenda 21 depopulation objectives). Trumps Trojan Horse: How Stablecoins Are Secretly Paving the Way for a CBDC Control Grid — an Interview with Cath – NaturalNews.com, July 21, 2025. Trump’s Iranian Nightmare – Activist Post, Chris Hedges, May 26, 2026. IRAN WAR UPDATE: President Sends Thousands Of Additional US Troops To The Middle East – InfoWars, April 15, 2026. Global Energy Shortages and Rationing Likely to Continue Beyond Current Conflict, Analysts Warn – NaturalNews.com, April 11, 2026. The Scarcity Deception: How to Break Free from Engineered Scarcity and Reclaim an Abundance Mindset – NaturalNews.com, May 22, 2026. The Coming Food Crisis: Why You’ll Find Gravel in Your Grain and Wood Chips in Your Bread – NaturalNews.com, May 8, 2026. The Illusion of Us: The Suppression and Evolution of Human Consciousness – Matthew LaCroix. Mike Adams interview with Chris Sullivan – April 16, 2025. More Iran war? There goes the neighborhood, and world economy – Responsible Statecraft, May 26, 2026. How Local Redundancy and Decentralization Can Save You from the Coming Collapse – NaturalNews.com, April 29, 2026. The New Pioneers: How to Survive the Collapse by Combining Old Wisdom with Cutting-Edge Tech – NaturalNews.com, May 19, 2026. The Coming Storm: A Survival Blueprint for Energy Lockdowns, Food Shortages, and Global Upheaval – BrightLearn.ai book, May 3, 2026. If the American People Were Told the Truth About What’s Coming, They Would Lose Their Minds – NaturalNews.com, Mike Adams, March 23, 2026. Oil Shock Crisis Deepens: Asia Faces Economic Turmoil as Energy Prices Skyrocket – NaturalNews.com, Patrick Lewis, March 24, 2026.

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