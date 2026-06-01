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Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
10h

Anyone looking to connect - I'm in N. Arizona - and run the Weston A Price chapter here.

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Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
8h

Have you ever been to China? They are based on dirty coal energy and were/are dependent on Strait of Hormuz oil and gas. There is no massive build out of “renewables” that take more hydrocarbon energy in than they produce out, in China. They sell that BS to suckers in the West. China had not seen clear sunlight since the 80’s. Their real estate ponzi scam is collapsed, and just the temporary 150% Trump tariff early this year shuttered factories and brought Xi to the edge of a civil war collapse.

China has 100 million retiring men and no way to support them, thanks to Mao’s one child policy and sonograms/abortions for one male child.

Sure, China is our #1 GoreBully adversary. But we are very far ahead in every measure that counts. Especially mining Lunar Helium3 necessary for wide spread commercial plasma fusion power grids.

Before that, now that the US-Russia control China’s energy, is fresh water control.

Con-science or pseudo science is conTrary to a well formed conscience.

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