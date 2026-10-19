The Fall of France, the Engineered Energy Emergency, and Decentralized Finance

On today’s episode of Bright Videos News, host Mike Adams discussed several global events and geopolitical trends, focusing on civil unrest in France and food shortages in Italy. Adams attributed the widespread riots in France to an engineered crisis involving mass migration, fuel shortages, and rising food costs. He also noted that grocery store shelves in Southern Italy had been stripped bare due to trucker protests over high diesel prices. Adams argued that these events are interconnected with conflicts in the Middle East and are part of a deliberate plan to destabilize Western nations.

Adams concluded the segment by advising viewers to prepare for further economic hardship and potential supply chain disruptions. He recommended decentralizing their lives by acquiring resources such as gold, silver, and backup food supplies. Adams also mentioned upcoming projects, including a free downloadable tool to help with survival preparedness, and directed viewers to his website for additional resources and information.

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