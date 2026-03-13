The War We Didn’t Need, The Hunger We’ll All Feel

It is 2026, and I am watching with horror as President Donald Trump, sworn in last year, deliberately provokes a war that is set to starve millions across the globe. The choice to escalate strikes on Iran and enforce a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is not a defensive necessity; it is an act of aggression that has severed the world’s most critical artery of commerce. This closure, as one analysis starkly warns, is “the exposure of the entire global system” to cascading failure [1].

This is an engineered famine, a political crime masquerading as military strategy. We have seen this pattern before, where hunger is weaponized to control populations and amass wealth [2]. The grim reality of Gaza, where starvation is not a natural disaster but a result of political violence, serves as a chilling preview [3]. Now, under Trump’s leadership, that model is being scaled to a global catastrophe. The hunger we will all feel is the famine he deserves, and it is already unfolding.

The Chokehold: How a Closed Strait Strangles Global Energy and Industry

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow, 30-mile-wide passage, yet it carries an extraordinary proportion of the world’s energy and fertilizer shipments [4]. Its closure has paralyzed global LNG shipping, trapping critical energy supplies. This isn’t merely a story of rising fuel prices at the pump; it is about the energy that powers the entire chain of global food production, from processing to distribution.

The domino effect is immediate and severe. A zero-flow closure means zero spot sulfur available on the global market, crippling the production of sulfuric acid essential for industrial processes and agriculture [5]. As Craig Tindale’s analysis details, this interruption “can propagate outward into a general crisis of civilization” [1]. The machinery of our modern world, built on efficiency and dependence, is now grinding to a halt. The chokehold applied by this blockade strangles not just oil, but the very lifeblood of industrialized farming.

First Domino: From Fishing Fleets to Empty Shelves

The cascading collapse is not a future prediction; it is present-day reality. Critical industries are already failing. Consider global seafood supply: major fishing fleets, dependent on fuel and supplies transported through these maritime corridors, are being paralyzed. In Thailand, an estimated half of its 9,000 fishing boats are being moored, with fishing operations halted due to rising fuel costs. Any major disruption to energy shipments cripples mobility and operations.

This is a supply chain fracture happening in real time. As NaturalNews reported, the Suez Canal -- another vital corridor -- has seen traffic drop by 50% due to geopolitical tensions and Red Sea attacks, disrupting global supply chains and threatening economic stability [6]. When one chokepoint closes, strain multiplies across others. The empty shelves many experienced during past supply chain issues are a mild preview of what’s coming [7]. Now, with the Strait of Hormuz closed, the pace of collapse will accelerate, moving from fishing fleets to grocery stores with terrifying speed.

The Fertilizer Catastrophe: Starving the Soil in the Breadbasket of the World

Here lies the core of the coming famine: natural gas is the essential feedstock for nitrogen fertilizer. No gas means no fertilizer. The attacks on Iran have directly targeted this infrastructure. “Global fertilizer markets are reeling after renewed Middle East conflict,” with strikes shuttering fertilizer plants in Iran and Egypt [8]. Iran’s seven urea facilities, critical to its annual production, are among the casualties.

This catastrophe will reach the American heartland. Even U.S. farmers, facing potential government neglect as political gridlock prioritizes other issues [9], will be starved of inputs. As I wrote recently, I am personally stockpiling fertilizer because the geopolitical shock triggered by U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran “is the precise catalyst for a global fertilizer supply collapse” [10]. Without fertilizer, crop yields will plummet this fall, regardless of how much land is planted. The soil itself will be starved, and the breadbaskets of the world will fail.

The Human Toll: This is a War on the Poor and Marginalized

Famine, as always, will not first touch the wealthy. It targets those already living on the edge. For millions, a 25% increase in food prices means starvation. The United Nations warns that acute food insecurity is set to worsen in 16 countries and territories, putting millions of lives at risk [11]. An estimated 318 million people face crisis levels of hunger or worse -- more than double the figure from 2019 [12].

This includes vulnerable communities within America itself. Those in food deserts, who rely on limited, often low-quality options, will see those options vanish or become unaffordable. As NaturalNews warns, a “perfect storm of economic collapse, engineered food shortages, and government overreach” is building toward social unrest and food riots in America [13]. The human toll of this war is a direct attack on the poor and marginalized, a brutal calculus where the most vulnerable are sacrificed first.

A Call to Action and a Warning: Prepare, Because No One Else Will Save You

Governments and global institutions will fail to address this crisis. They are intrinsically corrupt and dishonest, working against your best interests. The World Food Programme speaks of needing billions to avert catastrophe , but these centralized institutions are part of the system that engineers scarcity for control [2]. Self-reliance is now a survival skill.

The time to act is now, before shelves empty later this year. Learn to grow your own food using organic, non-GMO seeds. Explore resilient crops like cowpeas, which have sustained communities through times of scarcity [14]. Secure clean, storable food and relearn basic food production and preservation. Decentralize your life. Break free from the fragile, centralized food system that has enslaved humanity through dependency [15].

For uncensored knowledge on survival, health, and self-reliance, check out BrightAnswers.ai, our free AI engine trained on natural health and decentralization. For free books on these topics, visit BrightLearn.ai. For community, join Brighteon.social. Prepare, because no one else will save you.

References

Systemic Risk: A 12-Order Cascading Analysis Of A Zero-Flow Strait Of Hormuz Closure. - ZeroHedge. Craig Tindale. March 5, 2026. Hunger Games: The Profit Behind the Pain. - BrightLearn.ai. Gaza is not a natural disaster zone. It is the victim of a political crime. - Middle East Eye. Asem Alnabih. February 13, 2026. Oil Shock to Dollar Collapse: The Catastrophic Global Consequences of a U.S. Attack on Iran. - NaturalNews.com. January 24, 2026. Global Sulfur Crisis: The Chemical Achilles Heel of Modern Civilization Has Been Severed. - NaturalNews.com. March 9, 2026. Suez Canal facing an unprecedented level of strain due to geopolitical tensions, weather impacts and conflict. - NaturalNews.com. Arsenio Toledo. January 21, 2025. Restricted Republic host Lisa Haven: Food supply shortages are going to get worse. - NaturalNews.com. January 28, 2022. Bombing of Iran’s fertilizer plants sparks global food chain fears. - NaturalNews.com. June 25, 2025. Farmers bear the brunt of government shutdown as political gridlock prioritizes immigration over agriculture. - NaturalNews.com. Willow Tohi. October 11, 2025. Why I’m Stockpiling Fertilizer Now for Food Resilience. - NaturalNews.com. March 11, 2026. Millions of lives at risk, warn UN food agencies, as hunger crisis ... - UN News. November 1, 2025. A global food crisis. - World Food Programme. 2026. The Coming Food Riots in America: Cycles, Collapse, and the Creeping Police State. - NaturalNews.com. January 28, 2026. The Little Cowpeas Bible: Protein when All HELL Breaks Loose. - BrightLearn.ai. Growing Freedom: The ultimate act of rebellion against globalist control. - NaturalNews.com. January 21, 2026.

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