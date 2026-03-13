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Dyane Debeve's avatar
Dyane Debeve
3h

Trump did this??? BS!!! How the previous worthless president before Mr T! Put blame where it should be! This Iran should be taken care of yrs ago! Obama only sent billions overbite to Iran to help out with there chem labs to use on america… hearing this bs about Trump causing this ticks me off! Idiots

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Just Comment's avatar
Just Comment
3hEdited

We have been in la-la happy land for a long time now.

Hopefully, this is a short and mild shock to make us pay attention and become more self-sufficient and tough.

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