The FDA Just Approved a Weapon, Not a Vaccine

(OPINION) On June 18, the FDA’s vaccine advisory panel voted 9 to 0 to recommend Moderna’s mRNA flu shot for adults ages 50 to 64 and for people 65 and older [1]. Let me be blunt: this is not a vaccine. It is a biological weapon aimed at eliminating the people this government least wants to keep funding, and they want you to call it a flu shot because that makes it sound routine. The vote was unanimous, but unanimity inside a captured agency is not evidence of safety. As senior research scientist Karl Jablonowski said, “The unanimous vote guarantees a lot of really good questions of harm will have to be answered in the post-marketing period, when that harm manifests in the population” [2].

I believe calling this mRNA injection a vaccine is a lie. Even in western “virology” thinking, a true vaccine trains your immune system against a pathogen. But this technology hijacks your own cells and forces them to manufacture alien proteins. As Elana Freeland shows in Geoengineered Transhumanism, synthetic biologists build with “Lego-like BioBricks, short pieces of synthetic DNA” that initiate “the transcription of DNA into synthetic messenger RNA,” turning cells into programmable factories [3].

This is genetic modification, not prevention.

Here is why this matters. The FDA initially refused to file Moderna’s application, saying the trial was not “adequate and well-controlled” [4]. Then, after a high-priority meeting, the agency reversed course and agreed to review it [5]. Meanwhile, a Cleveland Clinic study has shown flu shots can produce negative efficacy, a 26.9 percent higher infection risk [6]. They are not waiting for evidence because the agenda is delivery, not health.

Why Target the Elderly? Follow the Money

The federal government is drowning in $40 trillion of debt. The most expensive demographic group in America is the elderly: Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, federal pensions and disability. From the cost-accounting government view of a depopulation-driven state, seniors are liabilities, not citizens. When the FDA fast-tracks a gene-modifying injection specifically for people 65 and older, you should ask: why them? Why now?

The answer is readily apparent in the approval process. The panel did not have robust evidence of benefit for the 65-plus group; it waved the product through with post-marketing promises. That is the opposite of science. The same government that canceled $766 million in Moderna bird flu contracts because a vaccine was not “scientifically or ethically justifiable” [7] has no problem pushing an unproven mRNA weapon on the elderly. That tells you everything you need to know about their priorities.

Follow the money and you will find the motive. The federal budget cannot survive the demographic burden that drains the Treasury. One stroke of the pen reduces the debt and unleashes mass death at the same time. I do not believe that is an accident. I believe it is a kill shot disguised as public health.

mRNA Technology Is Engineered to Damage, Not Protect

Let’s talk about what happens inside your body after one of these injections. The lipid nanoparticle tricks your cell membranes into accepting it, then delivers synthetic mRNA to your ribosomes. Your own cells become the factory, churning out toxic, non-human proteins on command. This is not immune training; it is a targeted molecular assault. The very language of synthetic biology, “BioBricks,” “terminator sequences,” and “reporter genes,” reveals that cells are treated as programmable machines [3].

The spike protein those cells produce is not a harmless little antigen. It destroys the immune system’s regulatory mechanism responsible for balancing inflammation and calming the body’s response [8]. Without that brake, the immune system can overreact and attack your own tissues. Dr. Judy Mikovits has spent years warning that glyphosate makes the toxicity of mRNA injections even worse [9]. And the people being told to line up first are the elderly, whose bodies are already depleted in the nutrients needed for DNA repair and whose descendants are expected to pay for it.

This is why I have repeatedly warned that the greatest danger of mRNA technology is not just the immediate injury. It is the genetic damage you potentially hand to the next generation. When they push these jabs on women of childbearing age (because that’s part of the campaign, too), they are not simply clearing out a generation. They are attacking the genetic memory of the family line.

This Is Not New -- It’s a Depopulation Playbook

People act like this is unthinkable. It is not. We have seen this playbook before. Under apartheid, South Africa’s biological weapons program worked on self-replicating vaccines designed to target Black people while pretending to offer public health. When the FDA blacklisted ivermectin, one of the safest medicines ever discovered, while pushing an experimental and unproven injection, the pattern repeated. Major journals tried to destroy ivermectin by underdosing it and administering it too late [10]. That was not science; that was a hit job to smear a molecule that could have saved lives.

The COVID era was the rehearsal. The shots were never proven safe and effective; they were emergency-authorized gene therapies rushed to market to bypass long-term trials [11]. Now the same machinery is being used for flu, RSV and whatever else they want to monetize next. I have said it before and I will say it again: the primary goal behind these modern vaccines is depopulation, infertility and death [11]. The natural health community has been pointing at this for years, and if anything, our warnings have turned out to be conservative.

I believe the FDA and Big Pharma are working hand in hand as biological terrorist regimes. The biotech industry has become a cult that prioritizes power and profit over human life [12]. They call it herd immunity. What they are actually creating is herd shedding, chronic illness and genetic contamination.

Protect Your Genetic Future: What You Can Do

You are not helpless, and you are not a victim. The most important step is to refuse. Never take an mRNA injection, period. The genetic future of humanity belongs to the people who refuse these biological weapons. Some healthcare workers are already fighting back; a New Jersey appeals court ruled in favor of a nurse who was fired for refusing a flu shot [13]. You have the same right, and you do not need permission to exercise it.

Support your body’s repair systems with zinc, magnesium, vitamin D, superfoods and clean nutrition. These are not “alternatives”; they are the foundation. If you have already been injected, do not panic. There are natural strategies to support detoxification and help mitigate spike protein effects [8]. But the best strategy remains the one you control before the needle ever comes near your arm.

Teach your daughters and granddaughters. Teach them that their bodies are not industrial laboratories and that their genetic futures are not a playground for Big Pharma. The mainstream media will not tell you this, and many of its voices are actively mocking anyone who does. Even the Wall Street Journal has slammed vaccine makers and federal agencies for pushing boosters without sufficient safety or efficacy data [14]. Your government will not save you. Protecting your DNA is up to you, and it starts with refusing to participate in their killing program.

I will be releasing a free course on protecting your genetic integrity in the next month (or so). Watch this site for an official announcement. The course costs nothing, is packed with extremely critical information, and may very well save your life.

References

New Moderna mRNA Jab Approved By FDA Vaccine Advisory Panel. 100percentfedup.com. June 18, 2026. Breaking: Moderna’s mRNA Flu Vaccine Gets Unanimous Thumbs-Up Despite Risks, Low Efficacy. Activist Post. July 2, 2026. Elana Freeland. Geoengineered Transhumanism. FDA Reopens the Door to Moderna’s mRNA Flu Shot. The New American. February 19, 2026. FDA agrees to review Moderna’s mRNA flu vaccine following initial refusal. NaturalNews.com. February 20, 2026. Lance D Johnson. New study proves flu shots cause NEGATIVE EFFICACY — 26.9% higher infection risk, as medical fraud continues. NaturalNews.com. April 29, 2025. U.S. Cancels Contracts Worth $766 Million for Moderna Bird Flu Vaccine After ‘Rigorous Review’. The Defender. Children’s Health Defense. Mike Adams. Health Ranger Report - COVID vaccine message to family and friends. Brighteon.com. June 6, 2021. Mike Adams. Interview with Judy Mikovits. August 25, 2022. Mike Adams. Interview with Dr. Makis. November 20, 2024. Mike Adams. Brighteon Broadcast News. Mike Adams. Brighteon Broadcast News - Full Alex Jones vs. CIA and FBI. Brighteon.com. April 10, 2024. Pamela A. Popper, Shane D. Prier. COVID Operation: What Happened, Why It Happened, and What’s Next. WSJ Slams Vaccine Makers, Federal Agencies for Pushing Boosters, as FDA Concedes Data Are ‘Complicated’. Children’s Health Defense.

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