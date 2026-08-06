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Truthsayer's avatar
Truthsayer
6dEdited

Folks who get vaccinated generally have a longer life expectancy.

Australians have high vaccination rates and live on average 5 years longer than fellow Americans.

More than 97% of the eligible population in Canberra (the capital city) completed their (voluntary and free) primary COVID-19 vaccination course, making it one of the highest coverage cities in Australia. Canberra also has the longest life-expectancy in Australia - 82.0 years for males and 85.8 years for females.

In the meantime the same people who are saying vaccines are unsafe are willingly getting monthly botox injections and plastic surgery.

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Roger Sterling's avatar
Roger Sterling
6d

Amazing how the colossal failure that is mRNA is still being foisted upon society by people who want us dead….and people are still lining up for the death shot. 😡

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