The Health Ranger's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gypsy Queen's avatar
Gypsy Queen
9h

Well, it’s definitely coming home to roost. This is the third Monday in a row when I’ve gone to the grocery store where the shelves are nearly empty. They’re usually nice and full and stocked on Monday afternoon, as our grocery stores here are closed on Sundays.

I’m stocking up on beans, peanut butter, whey, protein powder, coconut oil

Reply
Share
Mark Wayne's avatar
Mark Wayne
11h

Robots will be nearly self sufficient. Their food is electric power.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mike Adams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture