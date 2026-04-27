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Organic Fertilizers:

https://www.ruralsprout.com/organic-fertilizers/

Hot Composting – Turn Food Waste Into Compost In Record Time

Bokashi Composting: Make Fermented Gold For Your Garden In Record Time

Vermicomposting – How To Start Your Own Worm Bin

How To Make Compost in 14 Days with the Berkeley Method

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Larry Druhall's avatar
Larry Druhall
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I am a complex systems optimization engineer with experience and success in "radical rethinking" as referenced in the last sentences of this excellent article...

"

The question is whether we will learn from this crisis or simply accept it as another tragedy of the globalist system. I choose to act. The time for radical rethinking is now.

"

My experience has informed my belief that no one person, no matter how insightful, innovative, and intelligent, will be able to understand what we are up against and obtain the GLOBAL solutions required to solve the layered problems we face. A group of people who are ready, willing, and able to participate in a think tank environment as equals, augmented by unrigged unbiased truth seeking AI is the best approach to solving this. The decentralized solutions are excellent, but will probably fail eventually, as clearly illustrated in the URL below, as our enemy has plans for people who try that. The plans include legally mandatory prioritized routine 24x7 surveillance of all humans who are in contact with "high risk animals".

https://www.nationalacademies.org/cdn/materials/9fba0c1d-7108-43f6-88c5-252b0128b8da

My best attempts at this type of radical rethinking were started in 2023 in this Substack. https://solutionseeking.substack.com/about. Initial attempts were promising, but the required meaningful participation kept going downhill from there, and it appears almost hopeless now.

Initial Solution Seeking Substack articles and comments:

https://solutionseeking.substack.com/archive?sort=top

Latest Solution Seeking Substack articles and comments:

https://solutionseeking.substack.com/archive?sort=new

My hope is that somebody, maybe Mike Adams, maybe somebody else, will learn from all of this and come up with a better way of doing the "radical rethinking" discussed in this excellent article from Mike Adams. The failure of Solution Seeking Substack contains many learning opportunities.

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