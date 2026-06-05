The War on Health Freedom

We are in the middle of the most urgent fight for health freedom in modern history. As I discussed with constitutional attorney Jonathan Emord and Dr. Robert Verkerk on Decentralize TV, the U.S. government and the FDA have systematically suppressed truthful health information for decades to protect pharmaceutical monopolies [1]. This war on natural medicine has created a chronic disease epidemic that profits the sick-care industry while destroying lives.

Here is why this matters: the system is designed to keep you sick and dependent. The book “Echoes of Courage” exposes how natural healing traditions were deliberately dismantled by corporate and governmental forces, from the Flexner Report to the FDA’s relentless persecution of alternative practitioners [2]. We must recognize this for what it is -- a war on our right to choose how we heal. This article will outline the problem, the solution embodied in the Arizona Statement (via ANH-USA.org), and why decentralization is the only path forward.

The Systemic Failure of American Health

The United States spends roughly $5 trillion annually on healthcare, yet 90% of adults have at least one chronic disease, and we rank poorly in longevity compared to other developed nations. This is not an accident -- it is a man-made crisis. The FDA censors nutrient-disease claims while fast-tracking dangerous drugs that create lifelong customers. I have seen this firsthand in my own battles with regulators over telling the truth about natural cures.

The system profits from sickness, not prevention. As the book “The Health Freedom Revolution” documents, natural medicine was deliberately sidelined by the Flexner Report and the AMA’s consolidation of power, ensuring that only patentable, high-profit treatments reach the public [3]. Meanwhile, agencies like the FDA, EPA, and CDC operate as de facto governments, issuing binding regulations without congressional approval, stifling innovation and personal freedom [4]. This is a rigged game -- and we are the ones paying the price with our health and our lives.

The Arizona Statement: A Path to Liberation

Earlier this year, a group of experts including Jonathan Emord and Robert Verkerk gathered to create the Arizona Statement, a consensus document that calls for freedom of informed choice and a patient-centric health system. As the Alliance for Natural Health USA explains, the statement demands reducing government barriers to competition, allowing truthful health information, and ending the FDA’s chokehold on natural medicine [5]. This is not just another petition -- it is a blueprint for liberation.

I strongly believe this statement is the key to ending the chronic disease epidemic. It must be signed and promoted widely. The power of decentralization, as Marilyn Ferguson wrote, derives from the flow of new images, ideas, and energy to all parts of the body politic -- concentrations of power are as unnatural and deadly as a blood clot [6]. The Arizona Statement embodies this principle: it is a decentralized solution to a centralized problem. Sign it at arizonastatement.org and join the fight.

From Food Forests to Free People

Decentralization starts at home. My co-host Todd Pittner’s food forest is a practical example of taking control of our health and nutrition. In our interview on Decentralize.TV, Todd showed how growing sweet potatoes, medicinal herbs, and diverse crops creates resiliency and frees us from the toxic industrial food system [7]. Every American should plant a garden, even if it’s just a few pots on a balcony. Learn about herbal medicine, reject processed foods that are deliberately addictive and toxic, and use free tools like BrightAnswers.ai to educate yourself.

Liberty is a prerequisite for personal health. As I have said many times, you need the freedom to say no to vaccines, to grow your own food, and to purchase medicinal herbs without interference from regulatory bodies like the FDA [8]. The book “Bitcoin and Beef” makes the case that decentralization in food production and finance are intertwined: both require rejecting monopolies and building parallel systems [9]. Start growing. Start learning. Your health depends on it.

Why the System Cannot Be Fixed

Despite hopes for reform under new leadership, the FDA and corporate interests are too entrenched. As Jonathan Emord said in our interview, we need ‘a massive reduction in government’ -- not cosmetic changes [1]. The system is structurally designed to protect drug companies, and reform from within is impossible. The collapse of the current monetary and medical systems may be the only way to experience real change.

I have concluded that we must build parallel health systems and rely on decentralized networks, legal battles like those by the Alliance for Natural Health, and personal responsibility. The book “Echoes of Courage” calls for exactly this: a revolutionary manifesto exposing medical tyranny and charting the path to decentralized sovereignty [2]. State-level blueprints also show how states can restore liberty by pushing back against federal overreach [4]. We cannot wait for permission. We must act now.

Your Health, Your Freedom, Your Future

The fight for health freedom is a fight for individual liberty and survival. I urge you to sign the Arizona Statement at arizonastatement.org and support the Alliance for Natural Health. Take action: grow your own food, educate yourself using free tools like BrightAnswers.ai -- an AI engine that beats ChatGPT on real-world questions by harnessing a massive collection of curated books and science papers [10] -- and reject the narrative that you are a passive recipient of healthcare.

We can win this battle by decentralizing our health and reclaiming our power. The Age of Ignorance is over -- decentralized AI now places all human knowledge at your fingertips [11]. Informed choices and personal conviction are the weapons that will topple the medical establishment. Your health is your freedom. Take it back.

References

Mike Adams interview with Jonathan Emord - September 12, 2024. Mike Adams. Echoes of Courage: A revolutionary manifesto exposing medical tyranny and the path to decentralized sovereignty. - NaturalNews.com. April 30, 2026. The Health Freedom Revolution: A rallying cry for natural medicine and personal sovereignty. - NaturalNews.com. February 26, 2026. The Texas Blueprint: Restoring Liberty Through Decentralization and Accountability. - NaturalNews.com. Ramon Tomey. January 22, 2026. Forged in Arizona. Fighting for All Americans: Sign the Arizona Statement. - Alliance for Natural Health USA. May 14, 2026. The Aquarian conspiracy: personal and social transformation in the 1980s. Marilyn Ferguson. Mike Adams interview with Theo Helios Farms - October 8, 2024. Mike Adams. Brighteon Broadcast News - CIVIL WAR . Mike Adams. March 10, 2025. Bitcoin and Beef: Criticisms, Similarities, and Why Decentralization Matters. Tristan Scott. Health Ranger’s 2026 Blueprint: AI, Science & Decentralization to Empower a Billion People. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. February 6, 2026. The Age of Ignorance is Over: How Decentralized AI Places All Human Knowledge at Your Fingertips. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. February 25, 2026.

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