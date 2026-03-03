The Health Ranger's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DawnieR's avatar
DawnieR
10h

GOOD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

DEATH TO THE EVIL EMPIRE!!! (USSA/Iz-ra-HELL)

I have been praying for this, for decades!!!!

I thought that Russia was going to 'save the world/humanity'.........

But it looks like that HONOR will go to IRAN (WITH the help of Russia/China)!!

GOD (The Creator) BLESS IRAN!!

Send all of these DEMONS.....BACK where they CAME FROM.......HELL!!

Reply
Share
2 replies
The Mainstream Narratives's avatar
The Mainstream Narratives
11h

The Empire is designed to collapse so they can bring in the Technate.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mike Adams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture