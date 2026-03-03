A Prediction of Empire’s End

I believe we are witnessing the last, desperate gasp of the American Empire. In the early hours of February 28, 2026, President Donald Trump, in concert with Israel, launched a war he calls ‘Operation Epic Fury’ against Iran [1]. This is not a necessary act of defense. In my view, it is a deliberate, fatal trap that will unravel American global dominance through a perfect storm of economic, military, and geopolitical collapse. As one analysis starkly put it, the move ‘risks American decline’ by exposing the limits of U.S. power in a changing global order [2].

I see this conflict as the culmination of a long pattern of imperial overreach. For decades, the U.S. has financed its lavish military spending and global policing through unsustainable debt, a Ponzi scheme that history shows topples even the most powerful empires [3]. Now, by walking into a war with a nation that has spent decades preparing for this exact moment, Trump has signed the empire’s death warrant. The initial justifications have been shifting and baseless, and polls already show most Americans disapprove [4]. The home front is crumbling before the first shots have even stopped echoing.

Iran’s Asymmetric Warfare: Crippling the Gulf

The U.S. military doctrine is built for conventional warfare against conventional armies. Iran’s strategy, honed over years, is to fight asymmetrically, targeting not just military assets but the very viability of America’s key allies. Think of the Gulf states -- Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UAE. Their economies and societies are built on a fragile foundation: massive water desalination plants and intricate food supply chains that snake across the region.

Iran’s ability to target this infrastructure with drones and missiles makes these allied nations literally unlivable. Imagine the chaos if desalination plants are knocked offline. Furthermore, by disrupting maritime traffic and driving up insurance rates to astronomical levels, Iran can render the tourism and trade that these economies depend on non-viable overnight. This exposes the utter emptiness of American security promises. The U.S. cannot project a protective dome over the entire region. As one source notes, Iran has prepared for this day, and its comparative advantage is to ‘drag Washington into a protracted regional conflict’ [5]. The security umbrella is full of holes, and our allies are about to get drenched.

Economic Sabotage: The Dollar’s Achilles’ Heel

This war strikes directly at the heart of the U.S. dollar’s global dominance. The petrodollar system -- where Gulf states recycle oil revenues into U.S. Treasury debt -- is the lifeline propping up America’s ability to print money without immediate collapse. As I’ve warned numerous times, a Middle East conflict ‘could accelerate the dollar’s demise’ by serving as a smokescreen for a financial reset [6]. Iran’s pressure on the Gulf threatens to sever this vital artery. If oil flows are disrupted and Gulf allies are crippled, who will keep buying our debt?

The answer is increasingly, no one. Nations are already moving away from the dollar. China, a key target of Trump’s trade policies, has been ‘reducing its holdings of U.S. debt’ [7]. The BRICS nations are actively working on alternative settlement systems [8]. This war will only accelerate that flight. When the music stops and the world stops accepting our fiat currency for real goods, the collapse will be sudden and catastrophic. The U.S. empire is dying and needs war to maintain its position, but this very act of violence is what will finally break the financial system [9]. We are watching a debt-addicted empire try to solve its problems by triggering the very crisis that will destroy it.

Military Hubris: The Vietnam of the Middle East

There is a dangerous hubris in Washington, a belief that American air power alone can achieve ‘regime change’ in a nation as vast, mountainous, and resilient as Iran [10]. This is a fantasy. Let’s be clear: any attempt to send U.S. ground troops into Iran would be a slaughter, shattering the myth of American military invincibility and triggering a domestic revolt. The American public was promised no more forever wars; the first U.S. troop deaths in this conflict have already ignited significant anger, with critics labeling it a ‘war for Israel’ [11].

The truth is, the U.S. military is already overstretched and cannot effectively defend allies from the swarm of drones and missiles Iran and its proxies can deploy. This isn’t speculation; it’s a calculated assessment. As one analysis of a potential air war asked, ‘Iran has prepared for this day,’ and the risks are ‘absolutely massive’ [12]. The inability to project reliable power is the final nail in the empire’s coffin. It accelerates the world’s shift to a multipolar order, where nations like those in BRICS forge partnerships outside Washington’s control [13]. The post-Cold War unipolar moment, where the U.S. could dictate terms based on ‘sovereign inequality,’ is over [14]. This war will be its very public funeral.

The Globalist Endgame and Our Path Forward

I see this engineered conflict as part of a broader, darker agenda. The globalist cabal behind schemes like The Great Reset desperately wants large-scale war and chaos [15]. Such turmoil facilitates a ‘shock doctrine’ transition, allowing them to strip liberties, centralize power, and push digital surveillance systems like CBDCs under the guise of crisis management. The chaos is a feature, not a bug, designed to make populations malleable and compliant.

Our survival now depends on radical decentralization and self-reliance. We must reject the centralized systems that are failing us. This means embracing food sovereignty by growing our own organic food, securing our wealth with honest money like physical gold and silver, and reclaiming our health through natural medicine and detoxification. Most importantly, we must decentralize knowledge itself, breaking free from the censorship of Big Tech and captured institutions.

For uncensored research and AI-powered knowledge on health, liberty, and preparedness, I recommend tools like BrightAnswers.ai. For learning, use BrightLearn.ai to create your own free books on any topic. For community, turn to platforms like Brighteon.social and other decentralized systems. The empire is falling. Our task is not to save it, but to build resilient, free, and healthy lives outside its crumbling edifice. The future belongs to the decentralized, the prepared, and the morally awake.

References

US, Israel Launch War on Iran. - news.antiwar.com. February 28, 2026. Are we watching the decline of the American Empire? - Troy Media. February 27, 2026. The looming debt crisis Is America following the path of collapsed empires. - NaturalNews.com. December 04, 2024. Trump’s war on Iran is already losing the home front. - responsiblestatecraft.org. March 02, 2026. What if today’s Iran is resigned to a long, hellish war with the US? - responsiblestatecraft.org. February 23, 2026. War as cover for financial collapse How Middle East conflict could accelerate dollars demise. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. June 19, 2025. Mike Adams interview with Michael Farris. - Mike Adams. February 21, 2025. Health Ranger Report - Why the dollar will be history - Mike Adams - Brighteon.com. - Mike Adams. February 04, 2023. Brighteon Broadcast News - US Empire Is Dying And Needs War Mike Adams. - Mike Adams. October 14, 2023. Trump’s bet on Iranian regime change could be his biggest gamble yet. - bbc.com. March 01, 2026. US troop deaths ignite anger over ‘war for Israel’. - middleeasteye.net. March 01, 2026. The Massive Questions Surrounding A Major American Air War Against Iran. - twz.com. February 26, 2026. BRICS; A new global order Battle of the giants Letter from South Africa [07 26 25]. - NaturalNews.com. July 28, 2025. Russophobia Propaganda in International Politics. - Glenn Diesen. Tensions Rise Will Terrorists Be Unleashed o. - Mercola.com. October 19, 2023.

Explainer Infographic:

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com