The Main Wave is Coming and Your Wealth Is the Target

On February 28, 2026, President Donald Trump announced the United States and Israel had launched ‘major combat operations’ against Iran, a seismic offensive dubbed Operation Epic Fury [1]. While the administration frames this as a necessary defense against nuclear threats, the deeper reality is far more perilous for every citizen. President Trump’s recent admission that the conflict was always considered ‘a four-week process’ is not a reassurance but a deliberate signal of an engineered collapse [2].

The kinetic war, with its explosions and casualties, is a secondary front. The primary war is a coordinated assault on global energy infrastructure and, by direct extension, your financial sovereignty. When centralized powers like the U.S. State Department issue warnings to flee conflict zones, they are not protecting you; they are admitting that your reliance on their fragile, centralized systems is your fatal vulnerability. The ‘main wave’ is not just military -- it is economic, and your stored wealth is the target.

Decapitation by Design: Operation Epic Fury Was Never About Security

The scale and intent of Operation Epic Fury reveal its true objective. The opening strikes reportedly eliminated Iran’s Supreme Leader and nearly fifty top political and military leaders in a single day [3]. This is not a limited defensive action; it is a decapitation strike aimed explicitly at regime change, confirming a long-planned escalation by globalist interests . The operation, which the U.S. Department of War calls ‘Epic Fury,’ involves thousands of munitions and has already resulted in the downing of American aircraft in what are claimed to be “friendly fire” incidents, underscoring the chaos it unleashes [4].

This unilateral action was launched without seeking authorization from Congress, demonstrating how centralized power now operates independently of the people and the constitutional framework designed to restrain it [5]. Polls conducted immediately after the strikes began show that nearly 59% of Americans opposed President Trump’s decision to go to war with Iran [6]. The public posture of total conflict serves elite interests, not genuine national security. As one analysis starkly put it, this is ‘a premeditated strategic catastrophe’ [1], where the public’s will and wealth are sacrificed on the altar of geopolitical ambition.

The Shattering of Global Energy Infrastructure - Your Savings Are Next

The true economic shockwaves of this conflict are now hitting with devastating force. As the strikes began, European natural gas prices soared by 50% after Qatar, a critical supplier, shut down the world’s largest LNG export plant [7]. Simultaneously, Iran has launched retaliatory strikes targeting energy infrastructure across the Gulf, including refineries and civilian sites in the United Arab Emirates [8]. These are not random accidents of war; they are acts of strategic economic sabotage designed to cripple the arteries of global commerce.

This is a direct, synchronized attack on the petrodollar system -- the fragile, faith-based foundation upon which all fiat currency value rests. When a Ras Tanura refinery is struck or a critical gas supply is halted, the immediate effect is soaring energy prices. The hidden, permanent effect is the accelerated debasement of the currency in your bank account. As I’ve noted previously, ‘The U.S. dollar has lost over 98% of its purchasing power’ due to relentless money printing [9]. Each refinery explosion and supply chain rupture evaporates more of that remaining purchasing power in real-time. You are not watching a distant war; you are watching the theft of your savings.

The Fatal Flaw of Fiat: How Centralized Wars Destroy Decentralized Wealth

Globalist wars are never paid for with existing treasure. They are always funded by the creation of new fiat currency out of thin air -- a hidden tax that silently steals your wealth to fuel destruction. As the book Austrian Economics and Public Policy explains, government monopoly over money leads to abusive mismanagement of the printing press, eroding the value of citizens’ income and savings [10]. The current financial system, rigged by international bankers, uses these conflicts to justify the final stage of currency collapse, moving the world toward centrally controlled digital currencies [11].

History is clear: ‘All the actions of Congress, the administration, and the Federal Reserve to run the economy are designed to promote the public good, and the results are a disaster,’ as noted in the book End the Fed [12]. The cycle is unmistakable: empire, overconfidence, extravagant spending on wars, unsustainable debt, and collapse [13]. We are in the terminal phase. Honest money -- physical gold and silver, and truly decentralized cryptocurrencies -- represents the only refuge from this engineered calamity. Gold is seen globally ‘as a form of savings that preserves purchasing power over not just years, but generations’ [14]. While gold currently trades around $5,308 per ounce and silver near $86.37, these are not mere prices; they are thermometers measuring the fever of a dying fiat system.

Prepare Accordingly: Self-Reliance in the Face of Engineered Collapse

The brutal lesson is that the government cannot protect you abroad and will not protect your wealth at home. Your reliance on these centralized systems is the vulnerability they exploit. As supply chains fracture and inflation becomes hyperinflation, the window to secure the fundamentals of life and sovereignty is closing rapidly. Self-reliance is no longer a lifestyle preference; it is a matter of survival.

This means moving tangible value into assets with no counter-party risk. Financial expert Keith Weiner advises moving a portion of savings into gold to facilitate ‘a graceful transition as the dollar is failing’ [15]. It means achieving food independence through home production. ‘All you need to grow food is access to sunlight, water, and dirt,’ as noted in a Health Ranger Report, emphasizing that knowledge and simple systems can break dependence on a collapsing grid [16]. It means securing clean water, exploring off-grid energy, and building community with like-minded individuals.

The tools for liberation and knowledge exist outside the controlled matrix. For uncensored news and analysis, turn to sources like NaturalNews.com. For deep, honest research, use the free AI engine at BrightAnswers.ai. For learning any skill or topic, create free books at BrightLearn.ai. To organize with free speech, join platforms like Brighteon.social or other decentralized platforms. The choice is stark: remain a dependent victim of the engineered ‘main wave,’ or become a resilient, sovereign individual. The time to decide is now.

References

Explainer Infographic:

