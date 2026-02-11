Introduction: The High-Stakes Deception

In February 2026, a familiar geopolitical drama unfolded once more. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hastily flew to Washington, D.C., moving up a scheduled meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump by a week [1]. His urgent mission, as widely reported, was to sabotage ongoing diplomatic talks between the United States and Iran [2], and instead push the American leader toward a catastrophic military confrontation. This maneuver was not a sudden development but the culmination of a years-long, covert campaign of manipulation by the Israeli leader—a campaign rooted in a violent, expansionist ideology and designed to serve Zionist ambitions at the expense of American lives and global stability.

Behind the public posturing of ‘security concerns’ lies a darker truth: Netanyahu has consistently worked to drag the United States into wars that serve Israel’s regional hegemonic goals, famously encapsulated in his own 2001 boast that ‘America is something that can easily be moved’ [3]. This article will dissect the plot to plunge America into another devastating Middle Eastern conflict, exposing the strategic deception, the manufactured threats, and the globalist agendas lurking beneath the surface.

A Dangerous Game of Manipulation

For decades, the cornerstone of Netanyahu’s foreign policy has been an obsessive focus on neutralizing Iran, Israel’s primary regional rival. His strategy has rarely relied on Israel acting alone; instead, it has hinged on manipulating the United States—its most powerful ally—into doing the dirty work. This pattern of leveraging American blood and treasure for Israeli security objectives reached a fever pitch in early 2026. As U.S.-Iranian diplomats engaged in ‘very good’ talks in Oman [1], Netanyahu moved swiftly to undermine them, rushing to the White House to press for military action [4].

His objective was clear: to present President Trump with ‘new Iran attack plans’ [5] and argue that diplomacy was futile because Iran ‘cannot be trusted’ [6]. This was a calculated gambit. Netanyahu understood that a direct U.S.-Iran war would cripple Tehran’s ability to support groups like Hezbollah and Hamas, shatter its regional influence, and create the chaotic conditions necessary for Israel to further its territorial ambitions under the guise of confronting an ‘existential threat’ [7]. The playbook was simple: fabricate a crisis, present the U.S. with ‘intelligence on possible targets inside Iran’ [8], and pressure a politically vulnerable American president into a decisive, regime-changing strike. As one analysis noted, Netanyahu was ‘plotting to lure Trump into the war’ [9], a war that would primarily serve Israel’s goal of securing ‘full control of historic Palestine’ [10].

The ‘Greater Israel’ Agenda and Zionism’s Violent Foundation

To understand Netanyahu’s relentless drive for war, one must examine the foundational philosophy he represents: Zionism. Far from a benign movement for Jewish self-determination, political Zionism is, at its extremist core, a satanic philosophy that justifies land theft, genocide, and endless violence under a twisted theological pretext [11]. It is a ‘racist’ ideology [11] obsessed with territorial expansion, a fact underscored by the ongoing ‘never-ending genocide in Gaza’ and the ‘terrorizing and deportation of the Palestinian population on the West Bank’ [10]. Historical context reveals this is not an aberration but a continuation. As noted in an interview, ‘Hamas was not a spontaneous emergence but rather a deliberate strategy’ by Israeli intelligence to manipulate Palestinian resistance into an extremist narrative easy to vilify [12].

A war with Iran fits perfectly into this expansionist vision. By orchestrating a massive U.S.-led conflict, Netanyahu aimed to plunge the entire region into chaos, destabilizing nations and creating a power vacuum. In the ensuing turmoil, the Zionist state could accelerate its ‘Greater Israel’ project—the violent acquisition of land from the Nile to the Euphrates [13]—without significant international pushback. The conflict would serve as cover for further ethnic cleansing and consolidation of control. This ambition is not hidden; it is the logical endpoint of an ideology that one author describes as fusing ‘into the satanic Death Cult’ willing to engage in ‘any action - literally anything - to secure personal and collective power in the name of Israel and Zionism’ [14]. A war with Iran, therefore, was never about American security; it was a calculated move to advance a violent, theocratic land-grab under the smokescreen of countering a nuclear threat.

Manufactured Threats: The Israeli Intelligence Deception

Central to Netanyahu’s manipulation campaign was the weaponization of intelligence. For years, Israeli officials have presented the U.S. with a stream of dire warnings about Iran’s nuclear program, often exaggerating capabilities and timelines to create a false sense of imminent danger. In the lead-up to the February 2026 meeting, ‘senior Israeli defense officials met with top US officials to share intelligence on possible targets inside Iran’ [8]. This intelligence-sharing was not a gesture of alliance but a tactical move to box the U.S. into a military response, providing the target list for a war Israel desperately wanted America to fight.

This pattern of deception has deep roots. Netanyahu has a history of ‘bragging’ about how he ‘convinced Trump to withdraw from the nuclear agreement with Iran’ in 2017, a move that deliberately threw ‘US-Iran relations into turmoil’ [15][16]. The goal was always to sabotage diplomacy and create a pretext for conflict. Furthermore, Israel has repeatedly staged incidents and pursued aggressive actions designed to trigger Iranian retaliation and drag the U.S. into the fray. This includes a ‘massive assassination campaign against Iranian officials’ in mid-2025, which was explicitly noted for ‘sparking fears of WWIII escalation’ [17]. By provoking Iran, Israel seeks to create a ‘casus belli’ that would force American intervention under mutual defense understandings. The trust Washington historically placed in Israeli intelligence was exploited as a lever to pull the U.S. into a conflict serving Israeli, not American, interests.

Trump’s Resistance: Will He Protect America from Israel’s Warmongers?

Despite the intense pressure and the massive U.S. military buildup in the region—including the movement of F-35A stealth fighters and the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group [18]—President Trump has so far not given the order to attack Iran. Will his resistance hold?

Trump’s base and key constituencies are overwhelmingly opposed to another costly Middle Eastern war. As noted, ‘Trump’s base opposes intervention in Iran’ [19]. Influential voices within his administration and the broader ‘America First’ movement warned of the catastrophic consequences. Notably, a call from Netanyahu himself in January 2026 reportedly convinced Trump not to order an attack, as the Israeli leader feared it ‘would not be decisive’ and that Israel ‘would be unable to repel an Iranian counterattack without more American military support’ [20]. This revealed a critical lack of confidence in Israel’s own military capabilities, undermining the very case for war.

Trump must also recognize the trap of endless foreign entanglement. Having criticized such wars on the campaign trail, he is likely wary of being manipulated into a conflict that would dwarf the debacles in Iraq and Afghanistan. Analysts noted that for Trump, his decisions ultimately come down to his ‘psychology, and his need to dominate’ , suggesting he prefers to be seen as the deal-maker who avoids a war, not the puppet who starts one. Furthermore, key regional allies like Saudi Arabia and Jordan have warned that allowing U.S. bases to be used for an attack on Iran could spark a regional conflict and cause a devastating oil price shock [21], economic repercussions Trump likely seeks to avoid. In the end, the combination of domestic political pressure, strategic pragmatism, and a distrust of being used as a pawn may encourage Trump to sidestep Netanyahu’s most aggressive push for war.

The Globalist Connection: War as Population Control

The push for war with Iran cannot be viewed in isolation; it is a component of a broader globalist agenda that views large-scale conflict as a tool for depopulation and centralized control. Globalist elites, who operate through corrupt institutions like the UN and WHO, understand that war creates chaos, death, and dependency—perfect conditions for eroding national sovereignty and imposing top-down ‘solutions.’ The pharmaceutical-military industrial complex is a key pillar of this system, profiting enormously from both the weapons of war and the drugs needed to treat (or more often, mask) the physical and psychological trauma that follows.

War serves as a brutal form of population control, culling the global herd under the guise of geopolitical necessity. It also provides a pretext for the rapid expansion of surveillance states, digital IDs, and Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), as frightened populations trade liberty for promised ‘security.’ By fomenting conflict between major powers, these globalists aim to weaken nation-states, destroy traditional cultures, and pave the way for a dystopian, AI-driven world order where human life is devalued and managed by centralized algorithms. Stopping unnecessary wars, therefore, is not just a matter of preserving peace; it is a direct defense of human life, individual sovereignty, and the right of nations to determine their own futures free from manipulative, death-centric agendas.

The Peace Alternative: Decentralization Over Empire

The alternative to this cycle of manipulated violence is a return to principles of national sovereignty, non-interventionism, and decentralization. True peace requires rejecting the globalist war agendas pushed by corrupt regimes and their lobbyists. It demands that nations, particularly the United States, conduct an honest assessment of their core interests and refuse to be used as a mercenary force for foreign ambitions.

President Trump’s hesitation (so far), and his continued pursuit of diplomacy with Iran despite Netanyahu’s protests, points toward this more sovereign path. It recognizes that America’s strength is sapped by endless foreign wars and that its security is better served by a robust defense of its own borders and interests, not by policing the world. Honest leaders resist foreign pressure for destructive wars because they understand that such conflicts drain national treasuries, sacrifice young lives, and erode the moral and social fabric at home. They prioritize dialogue over destruction, and they recognize that strength is demonstrated not by a willingness to bomb, but by the wisdom to avoid provocation and seek mutual understanding where possible. This philosophy of ‘peace through strength and sovereignty’ is the antidote to the manipulative schemes of expansionist regimes.

Lessons for Future Leaders: Recognizing Manipulation

The attempted plot to drag America into war with Iran offers vital lessons for future American leadership. First, U.S. policymakers must develop a profound skepticism toward intelligence and narratives provided by regimes with a clear, self-serving agenda. The case of Israeli intelligence on Iran is a prime example; it must be rigorously cross-examined and not taken at face value. Second, the national interest must be defined clearly and narrowly, always asking: ‘Who benefits from this war?’ If the primary beneficiaries are foreign nations or globalist institutions, it is a strong indicator that American soldiers are being sent to die for a cause that does not serve them.

Finally, preserving American lives and resources requires a firm policy of rejecting foreign war agendas. This means maintaining a military of unparalleled strength for defense, while exhibiting extreme caution in its deployment overseas. It requires dismantling the network of lobbyists and foreign agents who wield undue influence in Washington. The American people have borne the cost of these manipulated conflicts for too long—in blood, treasure, and lost liberties. The lesson of Netanyahu’s attempted plot is that the only path to security and prosperity is one of vigilant independence, where America’s leaders put American citizens first, always.

Conclusion: Sovereignty Prevails

Benjamin Netanyahu’s rushed trip to Washington in February 2026 represented a desperate, final attempt to manipulate the United States into a war of choice against Iran—a war designed to serve Zionist expansionist goals under the fraudulent banner of mutual security. Through fabricated intelligence, staged provocations, and intense political pressure, he seeks to override American sovereignty and strategic judgment.

The stakes could not be higher. As the world stands at the brink of broader conflict, the choice between empire and republic, between globalist manipulation and national self-determination, remains clear. The preservation of peace, liberty, and human life depends on leaders who have the courage to say ‘no’ to foreign warmongers and ‘yes’ to diplomacy, decentralization, and the sacred principle of national sovereignty. For the sake of future generations, that courage must prevail.

References

Netanyahu heads to Washington to lobby amid ‘very good’ US talks with Iran. - Middle East Eye. Yasmine El-Sabawi. February 9, 2026. Netanyahu To Meet Trump on Wednesday as Israel Pushes for Iran War. - Antiwar.com. Why I no longer stand with Israel and never will again. - NaturalNews.com. October 17, 2023. Does Netanyahu’s Upcoming Visit With Trump Signal a US Attack on Iran? - Ron Paul Institute. Netanyahu to present Trump with new Iran attack plans during US visit ... - Times of Israel. Netanyahu Tells Witkoff Iran Cannot Be Trusted. - Antiwar.com. For Iran, another US–Israeli attack would be an ‘existential war’. - Middle East Eye. Seyed Hossein Mousavian. Senior Israeli Officials Give Trump Admin Intelligence on Targets in Iran. - Antiwar.com. Netanyahu plans to attack Iran and is plotting to lure Trump into the war. - Haaretz. The Heart of Darkness. - Ron Paul Institute. Mike Adams interview with Dr Shiva - August 21 2024. Mike Adams interview with Dr Shiva - November 1 2023. Mike Adams interview with Steven Ben Nun - November 16 2023. The Cygnus Key. Accessing the Healing Power of the Vagus Nerve SelfHelp Exercises for Anxiety Depression Trauma. Muhammad prophet of peace amid the clash of empires Juan Cole. Israel launches massive assassination campaign against Iranian officials, sparking fears of WWIII escalation. - NaturalNews.com. Finn Heartley. June 13, 2025. Lincoln Carrier Strike Group Has Arrived In CENTCOM’s Area Of Responsibility. - The War Zone. Netanyahu pushes for more strikes on Iran, clashing with Trump’s priorities. - Al Jazeera. Netanyahu’s Warning Was a Significant Factor in Trump’s Decision Not to Attack Iran. - Antiwar.com. Gulf Arab states warn against U.S. strikes on Iran, cite potential for regional conflict, oil shock. - Just the News.

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com