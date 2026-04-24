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Andrei Codrescu's avatar
Andrei Codrescu
9h

Twins: Distraction and Suppression, Capitalism and Cannibalism

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wnew813's avatar
wnew813
13h

Love this, but the deliberate intense distraction with Social Media is stopping people realizing their potential.

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