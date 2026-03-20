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PK0014's avatar
PK0014
2h

Please inform us how to grow food when the Government blocks the sun for weeks at a time and manipulates the weather against us.. I live in FL. March is our sunniest, driest month, leading to fires in April. Not this year. We are under white skies every day and rain. The Government wiped out our winter grow season with an unusual geoengineered freeze far south 6/8 weeks ago and now they are trying to flood the crops replanted. They are coming at us from too many directions.

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Mark Petrey's avatar
Mark Petrey
3h

When the trains, trucks, and ships stop delivering; the supply chain stops, if you can survive the first 45 day's afterwards, 90% of most will have died of starvation or of the Mad Max syndrome. Life will be rough, but you will be able to live off of what was for many years.

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