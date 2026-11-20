On today’s broadcast, host Mike Adams argues that the recent Anthropic IPO reflects a wave of “vibe investing” in which most buyers lack any real understanding of the company’s business model, its financial obligations, or the competitive threat posed by cheaper Chinese open-weight models. He contends that Anthropic’s position at the frontier of AI coding came at an enormous cost, with commitments reportedly reaching 800 to 900 billion dollars in coming years, while competitors such as DeepSeek and Qwen produce nearly comparable results for a fraction of the expense. Adams characterizes the company’s economics as fundamentally unsound, questioning whether it can ever generate enough revenue to cover its obligations. He predicts that private-sector customers will migrate toward less expensive open-weight alternatives, leaving Anthropic with a niche serving government clients. He also cites his own experience replacing Claude Code with a locally run DeepSeek model, noting that Anthropic’s strict usage guardrails had refused some of his requests.

Adams further argues that the assumption of permanent exponential growth, which he says consistently misleads early investors, cannot be sustained and will eventually flatten into an S curve. In his assessment, Anthropic lacks the diversified revenue streams that subsidize AI development at companies like Google, Microsoft, and Apple, making it unlikely to survive as a standalone token vendor. He predicts that once growth stalls, momentum-driven investors will abandon the stock for the next trend, leaving serious investors holding a fraction of the current valuation. In a separate segment, Adams disputes the emerging narrative that rogue AI is responsible for recent system outages and attacks, describing it as a pretext for extreme regulation and licensing of AI. He warns that this could lead to an “AI Patriot Act,” including a possible ban on Chinese open-source models and government-approved AI that he says would function as “AI Pravda.” Adams maintains that there is no such thing as rogue AI, that responsibility rests with human users, and that restrictions on running open-weight models would violate First Amendment protections.

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