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EHFoundation
Oct 14

Thanks for knowledgeable informed Truthful Information; assessments of what is actually going on worldwide!

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M Ness's avatar
M Ness
Oct 14

Remote monitoring of the refrigeration system I understand.

WHY does your lazy ass need to be able to control the system remotely?!?!

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Same question to the US Military Commissary system along the eastern seaboard recently?

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