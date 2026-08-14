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EHFoundation
8h

Appreciate this wonderful reporter sharing Truth all need to pay attention to be aware of what IS

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Smacko9
5h

"By Hacking Organisms, Elites May Gain the Power to Re-Engineer the Future of Life Itself"

Synthetic Biology is quite literally the science of turning technology into new biological life forms and turning natural biological life forms into new technologies.

https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/by-hacking-organisms-elites-may-gain

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The first true chimeric monkey is born 'glowing' with two sets of DNA

https://newatlas.com/biology/chimeric-monkey-born-two-sets-dna/

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Crispr/Cas9 Re-Writes Fundamental Blueprint of Humanity

The potential for tragedy from permanently altering DNA human building blocks cannot be overemphasized.

https://gingerbreggin.substack.com/p/crisprcas9-re-writes-fundamental

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