Genetic Integrity is the New Gold

I believe genetic integrity is the single most important survival factor for humanity. It is not about vanity or bloodlines; it is about the ability of the human race to keep passing down intact, viable DNA to the next generation. That inheritance is now under deliberate attack.

As I reported in 2021, the mRNA injections were never really vaccines: they were deployed as a “genetic bomb” against humanity [1]. Those who never took the shots are better positioned to pass on viable DNA, which is why we now see people choosing reproductive partners based on unvaccinated status and why international unvaccinated blood banks have emerged [2]. But the story does not end with avoiding the jab. Well-chosen nutrition can still protect many who were exposed. Here is why this matters: the future of the human race belongs to those who protect their genetic integrity.

How mRNA Injections Attack the Code of Life

Every cell in your body experiences constant DNA damage from ionizing radiation, electromagnetic fields, dietary toxins, and metabolic byproducts. Under normal conditions, the body’s repair machinery fixes this damage literally billions of times a day. When the body is healthy, it can handle even a significant spike protein challenge because natural repair mechanisms like NHEJ keep up [3]. But the mRNA injections changed the equation.

Research I covered years ago showed that vaccine spike proteins enter cell nuclei [4]; other work demonstrated that the vaccine suppresses the natural DNA repair mechanism known as NHEJ [1]. That is exactly the mechanism that fixes DNA strand breaks before they become cancerous mutations.

Swedish researchers showed that the mRNA from the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine can be reverse-transcribed into DNA in human liver cells [5]. A more recent preprint reports direct evidence that genetic material from mRNA COVID-19 vaccines can integrate into the human genome [6]. Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, in her book “20 Mechanisms of Injuries,” documents how the injections can make people sick or even kill them through pathways that reach far beyond ordinary vaccine reactions [7].

This is not an immune response; it is an assault on the code of life. And because DNA repair and cell cycle genes are “fundamental for maintaining genome integrity” in the germ line [8], the risk of passing on damage to future generations is real.

Genetic Viability Is Decided by Nutrition, Not Just by Avoiding the Jab

Does this mean everyone who took the shots is doomed? No, I do not believe that. The injections may suppress repair capacity, but they do not necessarily erase it. I believe even vaccinated people can remain genetically viable if their remaining repair machinery is powered with proper nutrition (and if they avoid repeated injections with damaging mRNA). This is the part the medical establishment does not want you to know.

Nutrients can initiate the transport of proteins and nucleic acids into cells, giving DNA the raw material it needs to repair itself [9]. Magnesium is essential for normal metabolism and for the proper functioning of every cell in your body [10]. Compounds that support ATP and NAD+ production, along with dietary nucleic acids, provide the energy and structural blocks for repair. Clinicians have also documented that natural compounds can keep the immune system functional even during the most destructive conventional treatments [11].

The alternative is grim. Heritable mutations can accumulate across generations, leading to infertility, miscarriage, or children too damaged to reproduce. That is exactly why the unvaccinated now seek each other out and why vaccination status has become a factor in choosing reproductive partners [2]. Genetic viability is not a fixed destiny; it is a hugely important biological choice.

Nature’s DNA Defense: Chlorella, Spirulina, and Astaxanthin

Nature has already built the defense systems that Big Pharma cannot patent. My top three genetic defenders are chlorella, spirulina, and astaxanthin-rich microalgae.

Chlorella, a single-celled green alga, is renowned for its ability to bind and remove environmental contaminants. Research has shown that things like chlorella and green foods help clear chemicals that accumulate in animal fats and tissues [12]. Chlorella also supplies a concentrated packet of nucleic acids -- the exact raw materials DNA repair requires [9]. In fact, it is the highest source of nucleic acids known on planet Earth.

Spirulina is even more fascinating. Its blue pigment, phycocyanin, is a powerful antioxidant that I have long recommended for protecting cells from oxidative stress. This pigment also neutralized DNA-damaging radicals like peroxynitrite (formed in your blood when you are exposed to 5G non-ionizing radiation).

Astaxanthin, produced by the microalga Haematococcus pluvialis, is the most potent natural carotenoid I know; it is the reason wild salmon survive brutal migrations and why flamingos keep their color. It is widely known to be highly photoprotective, meaning it blocks DNA-damaging photons from disrupting cells and chromosomes (this is a simplification of its mechanisms, as they are vast and complex).

These three work together: chlorella pulls out contaminants, spirulina offers broad antioxidant protection, and astaxanthin shields cell membranes and mitochondria from oxidative cascades. They do not need a prescription, they do not require FDA approval, and they cannot be monopolized by a pharmaceutical company. In my decades of nutritional research, I have found no synthetic drug that comes close to this combination for defending the genetic code.

Choose to Be Part of Humanity’s Viable Future

The globalist depopulation agenda depends on one thing: destroying human fertility and genetic integrity. The binary weapon I wrote about in 2022 is now obvious: first suppress DNA repair, then add environmental radiation and toxic stress [13]. David Hughes’s book documents that this is part of a war for technocracy, not a public health campaign [14]. The antidote is knowledge, clean food, and targeted nutrition.

I have spent years teaching people how to grow their own medicine and become self-reliant, because that is how we break the cycle of induced dependence [3]. The future belongs to those who actively protect their germ cells and reproductive ability -- not out of fear, but through daily action. Eat clean food. Drink filtered water. Use chlorella, spirulina, and astaxanthin to support your natural DNA repair mechanisms. Support your mitochondria, your methylation, and your DNA repair machinery with the nutrition Mother Nature intended.

If you have not taken the shots, stay that way. If you have, begin repairing your body now. The human race deserves a future, and that future belongs to those who defend the code of life with the same urgency that others used to attack it.

You can find our lab-tested chlorella, spirulina and astaxanthin solutions at HealthRangerStore.com

References

Only PUREBLOODS will survive the vaccine/radiation holocaust being unleashed against humanity: the spike protein - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams interview with Tim Alberino - Mike Adams. Brighteon Broadcast News - Mike Adams. SCIENCE HORROR: Vaccine Spike Protein Enters Cell Nuclei, Suppresses DNA Repair Engine of the Human Body - NaturalNews.com. In Lab Study, Pfizer Vaccine Showed Potential to Alter DNA in Human Liver Cells, But Scientists Caution More Research Needed - Children’s Health Defense. Alarm Bells’: Genetic ‘Fingerprint’ of COVID Vaccine Found in 31-Year-Old Cancer Patient’s DNA - Children’s Health Defense. 20 Mechanisms of Injuries (MOI): How COVID-19 Injections Can Make You Sick...Even Kill You - Dr. Sherri Tenpenny. Expression of Somatic DNA Repair Genes in Human Testes - Journal of Cellular Biochemistry. Quantum Longevity - Yanick Paul. Magnesium Is Crucial to the Proper Functioning of the Human Body - NaturalNews.com. Building Wellness with DMG: How a Breakthrough Nutrient Gives Cancer, Autism, Cardiovascular Patients a Second Chance at Life - Roger V. Kendall. Mike Adams interview with Resistance Chicks - Mike Adams. The binary weapon extermination plot becomes clear: mRNA spike protein injections suppress DNA repair, followed by global nuclear events that unleash DNA-damaging radiation - NaturalNews.com. Covid-19 Psychological Operations and the War for Technocracy - David A. Hughes.

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