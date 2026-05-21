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2 Sillyrabbits's avatar
2 Sillyrabbits
1d

Mike, you said you were purchasing some. Where can we buy them now?

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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
1d

BULLSHIT.

Water as energy is all we need.

Hey Mike Adams... if you are so keen on new Inventions... which you are clearly not because you are a paid traitor to humanity...

Why don't you report on my Invention?

Hypersonic Zero Emission Transportation with the capability of faster than light speed?

The most Important invention of the 21st century?

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/the-invention-the-illuminati-does

I tell you why... because you are a paid traitor to humanity... paid opposition... Government PSY OP.

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