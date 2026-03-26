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Gio Vanni's avatar
Gio Vanni
44m

Eat shit with Obama and Biden Fck’ers 🖕🏾

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Melanie Barbaro's avatar
Melanie Barbaro
just now

Very well explained, if I may add my perspective which would be of a Biblical perspective. If you are ok with that then I would proceed. I wait for your reply.

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