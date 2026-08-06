The Genetic Assault On Your Cells + Tech Privacy and Local AI with Hakeem From Above Phone

On today’s episode of Bright Videos News, Mike Adams criticized the FDA’s recent approval of the first mRNA-based flu shot for adults aged 65 and older, calling it an accelerated approval without proof of efficacy in that age group. He argued that flu shots are ineffective and part of a broader effort to depopulate the elderly, who cost the government the most through programs like Social Security and Medicare. Adams claimed the mRNA technology hijacks cells to produce alien proteins, causes DNA damage, and leads to prolonged shedding of toxic proteins onto others, making it a biological weapon rather than a vaccine. He linked this to a globalist depopulation agenda, citing historical apartheid-era plans for self-replicating vaccines targeting black South Africans.

Adams warned that mRNA vaccines cause infertility and genetic damage, particularly targeting children and the elderly, and urged viewers to avoid them to preserve their genetic integrity as “pure bloods.” He promoted an upcoming free course on DNA repair and spike protein detox, emphasizing nutritional strategies involving zinc, magnesium, and other cofactors. Adams concluded by directing viewers to NaturalNews.com and HealthRangerStore.com for clean foods and supplements, asserting that individual health choices are the only defense against corrupt government and pharmaceutical interests.

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