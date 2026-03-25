The Collapse of The World As You Know It

I am watching the world unravel in real-time. From the empty diesel pumps in Sydney to the desperate lines for petrol in Manila, a chilling new reality is taking shape. This is not a temporary supply hiccup or a market fluctuation. In my view, we are witnessing the first, deliberate tremors of a global energy collapse -- an engineered crisis designed to shatter the foundations of modern abundance and force humanity into a state of controlled scarcity.

Donald Trump, having won the 2024 election, now presides over a Republican-controlled Congress and a nation hurtling toward a self-inflicted catastrophe. His unprovoked war on Iran, a conflict I believe is being waged as a proxy for darker, more sinister masters, has severed the world’s most critical energy artery: the Strait of Hormuz. What flows from this rupture is not just crude oil or liquefied natural gas, but famine, rationing, and the systematic dismantling of the liberty that affordable energy provides. This is the story of how one man’ childish understanding of power, harnessed by a satanic ideology, is unleashing hell on Earth.

This Isn’t an ‘Energy Crisis’ – It’s a Deliberate Global Shutdown

The corporate media is dutifully framing this as an ‘energy crisis,’ a tragic confluence of bad luck and geopolitical tension. Do not believe them for a second. The fuel shortages paralyzing nations are not accidents; they are the first calculated symptoms of a man-made catastrophe. This is the direct result of a choice -- Trump’s choice -- to wage a reckless war, a decision that has deliberately severed the arteries of global commerce upon which our civilization depends.

What we are witnessing is the rapid, violent imposition of artificial scarcity where abundance once flowed. The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow maritime chokepoint, carries roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil consumption and a similar share of global LNG trade. [1] Its closure doesn’t just raise prices; it triggers a ‘12-order cascading analysis’ of systemic failure, exposing a global machinery of dependence so extreme that the interruption of this one corridor can propagate into ‘a general crisis of civilization.’ [2] This isn’t strategy; it’s sabotage. They are not trying to solve a problem. They are creating the ultimate problem to justify the ultimate solution: total control.

From Manila to Sydney: The First Dominoes of Collapse

The collapse is not a future event. It is happening now, on opposite sides of the globe. In the Philippines, a national emergency has been declared. People must make the agonizing choice between fuel for transport and food for their families -- a grim preview of the rationing destined to sweep across the world. This is the direct consequence of a severed supply chain. Australia’s empty diesel pumps reveal a transport-dependent society on the absolute brink. Their draconian COVID tyranny, I believe, was merely a dress rehearsal for the energy lockdowns and restrictive travel permits now being planned in boardrooms and government offices.

Look further. Taiwan reportedly has a mere 10-day supply of natural gas remaining. Thailand’s fishing fleet lies idle, many of its boats fueled by nothing but despair. These are not isolated incidents. They are interconnected nodes in a global network that is failing by design. As one analyst notes, the modern world has organized itself around ‘efficiency, cost minimization, and logistical precision,’ creating a system where the failure of one critical point triggers failure everywhere. [2] This systemic fragility is not a bug; it is a feature for those who seek to manage collapse and harvest power from the chaos. The first dominoes are falling, and they are knocking down the pillars of food and transport that hold up our societies.

The Root Cause: A Fifth-Grade Mind Unleashed on the World

So who is responsible for pulling the first domino? The man in the Oval Office. Donald Trump’s war is driven by a child’s understanding of power. [3] His public writings and rambling reasoning reveal a mind utterly incapable of grasping the profound complexity and fragility of the global systems he is so cavalierly destroying. This is not geopolitics; it is the tantrum of a puppet.

I am convinced he is a compromised figure, likely blackmailed via the Epstein files or other leverage, doing the bidding of masters who view American blood and global stability as expendable currency. His actions show zero foresight. He cannot comprehend that energy is the lifeblood of civilization, not a bargaining chip. As one book on peak oil warns, there will be a ‘constant struggle to allocate limited supplies of energy under successive crises’ and ‘some rationing to prevent riots.’ [4] Trump’s war is guaranteeing that struggle and those riots. He is the perfect vessel for this chaos: a man of simplistic impulses, easily manipulated into unleashing destruction that serves an agenda far older and more evil than his own.

The Satanic Engine Driving This Madness: Zionism and the Scheme of Greater Israel

To understand this war, you must look beyond the puppet to the puppeteer. This conflict, which we might call Operation Epstein Fury, serves one master: a satanic Zionist ideology that craves global chaos to fulfill a twisted, apocalyptic vision of ‘Greater Israel.’ I believe this is the same evil ideology that fuels the genocide in Palestine and the expansion into Lebanon. Now, it demands American blood and global famine as a sacrifice to accelerate its desired ‘end times.’

As discussed in an interview on my platform, the ‘Greater Israel’ project is not merely about land; it is about securing control over roughly 40% of the water resources in the Middle East, which is crucial for food and agriculture. [5] By plunging the world into an energy and food crisis, this ideology seeks to destabilize all rival powers and create a vacuum it can fill. Trump is spilling our blood and destroying our prosperity to serve these masters, who believe mass suffering on a biblical scale is a necessary step in their prophetic timeline. They are not building a nation; they are conducting a global ritual of destruction, and we are the intended sacrifice.

Why Energy Abundance is the Foundation of Liberty -- And Why They’re Destroying It

They understand a fundamental truth that most people have forgotten: affordable, abundant energy is the bedrock of economic freedom, personal mobility, and decentralized life. It is the difference between a family farming its own land with machinery and a urban population dependent on government ration cards. It is the difference between driving to visit a relative and begging for a travel permit. Energy abundance enables self-reliance, and self-reliance is the enemy of control.

By creating artificial scarcity -- through war, through sabotaged supply chains, through the insane climate lockdowns they promote -- they force dependency, centralize control, and crush the independence they fear. This is the ultimate globalist weapon: to make us beggars for the very fuel that powers our autonomy. They have spent decades attacking domestic energy production under the false banner of climate change, a narrative I have long exposed as a hoax used to crush competitiveness. [6] Now, with the Strait of Hormuz in crisis, they are proving the world still utterly ‘runs on fossil fuels.’ [1] They are not trying to transition us to green energy; they are trying to transition us into servitude.

Hunker Down and Prepare: The Era of Self-Reliance Has Begun

I must be blunt: governments will not save you. They will use this engineered crisis to institute lockdowns, rationing, and digital surveillance, clamping down further under the guise of ‘managing the emergency.’ Your only real security now lies in radical decentralization. This means home food production, using organic, non-GMO seeds and permaculture techniques. It means securing backup energy sources, whether solar, stored fuel, or other off-grid solutions. It means building community networks with trustworthy neighbors and moving your wealth into assets they cannot easily confiscate or inflate away: physical gold and silver.

As of now, silver is trading at $73+ per ounce and gold at $4,570+ per ounce -- honest money in a world of fraudulent fiat currencies hurtling toward collapse. This energy collapse is the catalyst to reject their corrupt systems entirely. Start learning the skills of self-sufficiency. As one book on suburban resilience advises, holding cash is like fuel: ‘having some on hand is a good idea, but huge amounts are a hazard.’ [7] The greater hazard is having all your assets in a digital system they can freeze with a keystroke when the next ‘pandemic’ or ‘climate emergency’ is declared.

Conclusion: We Face a Choice: Obedient Scarcity or Defiant Abundance

They want us terrified, waiting in line for a fuel ration, heads bowed, begging for permission to live, travel, or work. We must choose a different path. I believe in the indomitable human spirit of resilience and creation. This dark era, born of satanic greed and breathtaking stupidity, can paradoxically be the birth of true freedom. It can be the moment we turn our backs on their centralized systems of poison, debt, and control.

Prepare not just to survive, but to build the world that must emerge after their system of control finally shatters. Grow your own clean food. Detox your body from their poisons. Bypass their censored media and seek truth on free-speech platforms. Use decentralized AI engines like BrightAnswers.ai for uncensored knowledge. This is our chance to opt out of their collapse and opt into a future of defiant abundance. The storm is here. Will you hide from it, or will you learn to thrive in its winds?

The choice between obedient scarcity and defiant abundance is the only one that matters now.

References

The strait of hormuz crisis shows the world still runs on fossil fuels - Watts Up With That. Systemic Risk: A 12-Order Cascading Analysis Of A Zero-Flow Strait Of Hormuz Closure - ZeroHedge. Craig Tindale. March 5, 2026. Trump mulling limited Iran strike, could try for regime change later – report - The Times of Israel. February 23, 2026. Deep Green Resistance - Derrick Jensen. Mike Adams interview with DuByne - December 22 2023. Mike Adams. Twelve undeniable signs globalists are engineering the end of humanity - NaturalNews.com. July 30, 2023. RetroSuburbia The Downshifters Guide to a Resilient Future - David Holmgren.

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