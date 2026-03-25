The Health Ranger's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
txcaver's avatar
txcaver
4h

The Bilderbergers are our problem. They are making a tragic mistake by taking this world down. They themselves will not survive this.

And Mike, what has happened to you. If you hate Trump so much, who is our alternative??????????

You ????? Who else is there? Stop and readjust your rhetoric instead of trying to get the demon democrats back in charge. Makes no sense.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Mark Wayne's avatar
Mark Wayne
1h

You hit the nails on the heads! I reckon Michael Yon agrees with You.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mike Adams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture