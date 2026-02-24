The Health Ranger's newsletter

2h

Here is a Google AI discussion that supports this article and contrasts Russia with the US. You may want to conduct your own investigations to explore for yourself?

"

Russia and the United States take fundamentally opposite regulatory approaches to biotechnology and chemical usage. While the U.S. prioritizes industrial efficiency through genetically modified (GM) crops and widespread pesticide use, Russia has positioned itself as a "pure" food producer by banning GM cultivation and tightening organic standards.

1. Genetically Modified (GM) Food

Russia: Russia has a strict ban on the commercial cultivation of GM crops and the breeding of GM animals under Federal Law No. 358. While imports of certain GM commodities (like soy for feed) are sometimes allowed via specific government waivers, the country generally prohibits the import of GM seeds for planting.

United States: The U.S. is the world’s leading producer of GM crops. Regulations are managed by the USDA, EPA, and FDA, which generally treat GM foods as "substantially equivalent" to conventional ones.

2. Substances like Glyphosate

Russia: Glyphosate is not banned but is used far less than in the U.S. Because Russia does not grow "Roundup Ready" GM crops, there is no systemic need for the high-volume spraying seen in American soy and corn fields. Russia also enforces strict Maximum Residue Limits (MRLs) to ensure exported grain remains competitive in "non-GMO" markets.

United States: Glyphosate is the most widely used herbicide in the country. Recent executive actions have designated it as crucial to national security and the food supply. While the EPA continues to maintain its safety for use, thousands of private lawsuits have led to multi-billion dollar settlements over cancer concerns.

3. Organic Food Regulations

Russia: Russia's Federal Law on Organic Products (effective 2020) harmonized many standards with the EU, prohibiting synthetic chemicals and GMOs in organic production. The government maintains a State Register of Organic Producers to prevent "pseudo-organic" labeling.

United States: Organic standards are governed by the USDA National Organic Program (NOP). While strict, the U.S. organic market is much larger and more mature, though it faces ongoing pressure from the prevalence of neighboring GM farms, which can lead to accidental cross-contamination.

Feature Russia United States

GMO Cultivation Prohibited (except research) Widespread/Leading producer

Glyphosate Use Moderate to Low High / "Crucial to National Security"

Organic Standards Harmonized with EU USDA National Organic Program

Labeling Mandatory for GMO content >0.9% National Bioengineered Food Disclosure Standard

Would you like to know more about how these different agricultural strategies affect the price of groceries in each country?

"

Daryl Poe
3h

All corporations will apologize later rather than ask for permission now.

