Why the GOP Deserved to Lose

The midterm elections are now decided, and the Republican Party was handed a devastating defeat. I’ve watched this train wreck coming for years, and I’m here to tell you plainly: they deserve every ounce of the shellacking they received. The corporate media will spin the post-election narrative to blame conservative voters for staying home, for being purists, for refusing to hold their noses and pull the lever for the lesser of two evils. But that narrative is a lie. The fault lies with the party itself [1].

I am not neutral, and I won’t pretend to be. I voted for Donald Trump twice, and I have watched the Republican Party betray every principle it claimed to stand for. I’ve also been clear that the Democrats are corrupt -- deeply, institutionally corrupt -- but that does not obligate me to reward Republican betrayal with my vote. This isn’t team sports. It’s not about red versus blue. It’s about putting America first, and the GOP failed that test spectacularly.

We are living through a political moment of profound clarity. The return of Donald Trump to the White House has not been a restoration but a revelation. It has ripped away the final pretenses, exposing the MAGA movement for what it truly is: a cult of obedience, not a coalition of principle [2]. I say that as someone who initially believed in the movement -- not the man, but the principles. In 2016 and 2020, I cast my ballot for peace, clean food, national sovereignty, and a movement that promised to dismantle a corrupt, globalist establishment [3]. What we got instead was something else entirely.

The Traitor Problem: Putting Israel Before America

I refuse to vote for “traders” -- politicians who put Israel ahead of the United States. That’s the word I use deliberately: traders. They trade American interests for foreign favors. They trade our soldiers’ lives for another country’s wars. They trade our sovereignty for the approval of a foreign lobby. Governor Greg Abbott, Senator Ted Cruz, and candidates like Mike Rogers embody this sellout mentality. They wave the flag while serving a different master. That’s why Rogers and Abbott both lost, and if Cruz had been on the ballot, he would have lost, too.

The Republican Party mocks transgender insanity -- and rightly so -- while letting Texas self-identify as Israel. I will not support that. The GOP likes to talk about borders, but it’s remarkably silent about the border between American interests and Israeli interests. The pro-Israel lobbying group AIPAC has worked tirelessly to portray an apartheid regime that is committing genocide as a warm and friendly country, and for a long time, US voters didn’t question it. Now, finally, US voters have started to wise up [4].

This is not complicated. I believe that America’s foreign policy should serve America -- not Benjamin Netanyahu, not AIPAC, not the Greater Israel project. When politicians put a foreign country’s interests ahead of our own, they are not conservatives. They are traders. And I will not vote for them.

From Two-Time Trump Voter to Corruption Whistleblower

I voted for Trump twice. I want that on the record. But I am no loyalist and no fanboy -- not to Trump, not to Musk, not to anyone. My support was never about the man; it was about the principles. I believed in peace, in clean food, in national sovereignty, and in taking on a corrupt, globalist establishment. But his administration became something else entirely: a money-grubbing crime cartel. The crypto rug pull, the tariff insider trading, the foreign billions flowing to his family -- these are not the actions of a movement committed to putting America first.

Hunter Biden’s Burisma payoffs look small by comparison. I’ve written before about how the Hunter Biden scandal was suppressed by Big Tech and the corporate media, with Twitter and Facebook blocking access to a New York Post story about his emails [5]. I called it what it was. But the corruption on the Republican side now dwarfs it. I support investigations, prosecutions, and restitution -- not just for Democrats, but for Republicans too. The rule of law should be blind to party affiliation.

Trump has demonstrated an unprecedented lawlessness that exposes the MAGA cult and, impossibly, makes the Biden era look almost stately by comparison [6]. I say that without affection for Biden. I say it as a patriot who is watching his country’s institutions being dismantled for personal profit. When I fight for election integrity, I’m not fighting for a man; I’m fighting for the future of every American [7]. That’s why I can’t look away now.

Political Suicide for a Generation

Trump has ruined the GOP’s reputation for a generation, and the party may never recover. I have been warning about this trajectory for years. The only real question is not who wins in 2028 -- it’s how long the American empire has left. Trump has sabotaged the military, the currency, trade policy, the rule of law, and public trust. He is a chaos agent for America, and the evidence is everywhere.

I’ve written about how federal health agencies cannot be reformed from the inside -- not by RFK Jr., not by anyone working within the system [8]. The same logic applies to the GOP. You cannot reform a party that has become a vehicle for one man’s ego and profit. The entire Western world is being led off a cliff by individuals who wield power without regard for its consequences. These people have weaponized systems -- including the dollar, SWIFT, and cultural exports -- to further their agenda, and they appear to be beyond accountability [9].

This is not about policy differences. It’s about decay. The Republican Party promised fiscal responsibility while racking up a $3.3 trillion debt bill and stalling economic reforms that sparked fears of an imminent crisis [10]. That’s not incompetence; it’s betrayal. And betrayal has consequences. The party deserved to lose, and it deserved to lose badly [11].

Third Parties Won’t Save Us -- Collapse Is the Only Reform

I am skeptical of third-party runs by Tucker Carlson, Joe Kent, or Marjorie Taylor Greene. I admire Tucker for exposing how endless war is an engine of corruption and control [12]. I respect MTG for walking away from a two-party betrayal [13]. But a third party cannot control the agencies, the Congress, or the judiciary. It cannot reform what is fundamentally broken. Running a third-party candidate is like putting a band-aid on a bullet wound.

Unelected bureaucracies like the FDA are unconstitutional and cannot be reformed from the inside. I’ve argued this repeatedly: the FDA, CDC, and HHS can never be reformed because they are designed to protect corporate profits, not human health [8]. The same is true of the broader administrative state. You cannot vote your way out of a system that was never designed to be accountable to voters. Collapse is the only reform.

Colonel Douglas McGregor is right: financial collapse is coming, worse than 2008 or the dot-com crash. This will be a mercy killing for the empire. I’ve warned repeatedly that the dollar is on the brink of collapse and that the only honest money is gold and silver [14]. I believe that physical precious metals are the only reliable hedge against the coming devaluation. When the financial reset hits, those holding real assets will survive; those holding digital promises will be wiped out. This collapse will be chaotic and painful, but it will also be a necessary correction.

Conclusion: A Mercy Killing for the Empire

Trump is an accelerationist of collapse, doing America a twisted favor by speeding the demise of the corrupt empire. From the ashes may come something else entirely -- perhaps a technocracy of AI, automation, surveillance, and internet voting. I do not expect anyone in power to push for a revival of liberty. I expect a transformation, and not necessarily a benign one.

If voting could change anything, they would have outlawed it long ago. Voting is not a pathway to real change; it is a pressure-release valve that keeps the masses docile while the system continues its decay. Prepare for dark, interesting times. The collapse is coming. The only question is what rises from the rubble -- and whether anything worth saving survives.

For those who want to prepare, I recommend studying real history and economics, buying physical gold and silver, and building local resilience. The system will not save you. You have to save yourself.

References

Why the GOP Deserves to Lose. 2026-10-09T06:00:00.000Z. https://www.naturalnews.com/2026-10-09-why-the-gop-deserves-to-lose.html How Trumps Unprecedented Lawlessness Exposes the MAGA Cult and Makes Biden Look Like a Statesman - NaturalNews.com, March 26, 2026. by NaturalNews.com How MAGA Became an Obedience Cult of Mindless Idiots - NaturalNews.com, March 06, 2026. by NaturalNews.com Aipac and the Michigan Senate race: How the Israel lobby became toxic. 2026-11-02T09:16:02.000Z. https://www.middleeasteye.net/aipac-michigan-senate-race-israel-lobby-group-toxic-brand With the Hunter Biden expose suppression is a bigger scandal than the actual story - NaturalNews.com, November 01, 2020. by NaturalNews.com How Trump’s Unprecedented Lawlessness Exposes the MAGA Cult and Makes Biden Look Like a Statesman. 2026-03-26T06:00:00.000Z. https://www.naturalnews.com/2026-03-26-how-trumps-unprecedented-lawlessness-reveals-maga-cult.html Health Ranger Report - fight for all future elections - Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com, November 13, 2020. by Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com Why the FDA, CDC, and HHS Can Never Be Reformed - NaturalNews.com, July 02, 2026. by NaturalNews.com Mike Adams interview with Martin Armstrong - October 11 2023. by Mike Adams Why the GOP Deserves to Lose – NaturalNews.com. 2026-10-09T00:00:00Z. https://www.naturalnews.com/2026-10-09-why-the-gop-deserves-to-lose.html I'm a conservative. Republicans deserve to lose. Badly. 2026-11-02T05:14:48Z. https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/columnist/2026/11/02/midterm-election-results-republicans-do-next/92357000007/ Tucker Carlson Exposes How Endless War Is An Engine of Corruption and Control on “Decentralize TV” - NaturalNews.com, July 15, 2026. by NaturalNews.com The Two Party Betrayal: Why Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Right to Walk Away - NaturalNews.com, August 13, 2026. by NaturalNews.com Health Ranger Report - Situation Update HRR Interview Dave Hodges - Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com, March 10, 2023. by Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com

Explainer Infographic

For more updates, visit NaturalNews.com