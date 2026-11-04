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linda's avatar
linda
8h

So do your really think that we're going to get anything better from the Democrats??? We The People need to put our judgement aside and start working together to rebuild the U.S. I believe that can't happen if we're putting our energy into celebrating the loss of the small semblance of order that we have.

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George's avatar
George
9h

Mike....💯💯💯💯SPOT ON.... The GOP NEUTERED THEMSELVES.... They had it ALL... And with the Leadership of the RINOS...DID NOTHING to protect it.... CLEAN HOUSE... They're GUTLESS

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