The Suicide Cult Units for Self-Destruction

I used to be ultra-MAGA. I was a strict constitutionalist. I was a conservative Republican who believed -- genuinely believed -- that the party represented the last best hope for individual liberty, honest money, and a government that answered to the people rather than to a cabal of donors, lobbyists, and foreign interests. Then I watched the party march itself off a cliff, and now it’s clear the whole sad, pathetic entity has transformed into a political suicide cult.

The evidence is everywhere. The GOP’s own disasters -- from the Iran War to the Epstein file cover-up -- have convinced a majority of voters that Republicans are not serious about anything except their own fundraising. And I am telling you now: a party that refuses to learn from this will cease to exist. I don’t care what the low-IQ sycophants on Fox News say. The GOP is a political suicide cult, and it’s time to call it out.

The Mandate They Threw Away

The 2024 election was a mandate for peace, prosperity, and sovereignty. Instead, we got new wars.

The party that promised to put America first also expanded H1B visas, pardoned fraudsters, and promotes a war that pushed fuel prices beyond reason. The GOP served the donors, ignored the base, and left working Americans holding the bag.

The midterms were a disaster precisely because of this betrayal. Democrats flipped seven Republican-held Senate seats and seized the House, handing Trump what Punchbowl News called “an extinction-level event” for the GOP. [1] Texas elected its first Democratic senator since 1988 and its first Democrat governor since 1995. Kansas elected its first Democratic senator in 94 years. [2] Ohio sent Sherrod Brown back to the Senate, and elected Democrat Amy Acton as governor -- the first woman to hold the office in that state’s history. [3] [4] These are not flukes. They are the direct consequence of a party that once won everything but ultimately delivered nothing.

Trump Resurrected the Democrats and Set Fire to the GOP

The same coalition that handed Trump victory in 2024 -- Generation Z, independents, and Hispanic voters -- swung hard against him in 2026. [5] These were not Democrats. These were voters who gave the GOP a chance and then watched it betray them on war, on the economy, and on the promise to put America first. As I’ve warned repeatedly, we are headed toward war because our adversaries exposed their plans in 2020, and the establishment doesn’t know how to de-escalate without collapsing its own narrative. [6]

The GOP leadership followed Trump like lemmings, led by media sycophants and political suicide artists who cheered every leap toward the cliff. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis initially led the parade of officials who refused to break ranks even as the party’s fortunes collapsed.

Consider how far the Republicans have fallen. In Virginia, veterans -- a crucial voting bloc -- signal discontent with Trump over the Iran War ahead of the midterms. [7] As I’ve said before, the GOP’s betrayal is rooted in the same cultic mentality that prevents people from acting in their own interest -- arguments alone cannot cure cultic brainwashing. [8]

The Israel First Betrayal

Republicans handed Texas and America to Israel. In San Marcos, the city was forced to send $4.4 million to Israel. Oaths to Israel are required for government contracts in Texas. Water and cybersecurity infrastructure are controlled from Tel Aviv. Pension money buys junk bonds. Antisemitism speech laws are weaponized against American citizens. This is not a conspiracy theory -- this is the reality of what the GOP has done with its power.

We are tired of Netanyahu as our president. We are tired of our sons and daughters dying for Israel while the USS Liberty incident is ignored. Our money is being used to genocide Christian and Muslim children in Gaza and bomb schoolgirls in Iran. That is the truth the GOP media won’t tell you. As I’ve reported before, as Israel began retaliating with bombings in Gaza, it became clear that their actions were not confined to military targets but extended to hospitals, universities, refugee centers, and civilian residential buildings. [9] The death toll climbed -- 5,000, then 10,000, then more. [9] And the GOP cheered it on.

Even when Trump briefly signaled that Israel had overreached -- pulling back refueling tankers, telling Netanyahu to stop -- the GOP establishment refused to follow. [10] They are so tangled up with Zionist donors that they cannot see straight. This is not conservatism. This is a betrayal of America First, a betrayal of Christian values, and a betrayal of every soldier who has been sacrificed on the altar of a foreign power.

Neither Party Represents Us

The GOP is a political suicide cult. The Democratic Party is a big-government, pro-censorship regime that wants to censor your speech, mandate your vaccines, and surveil your every move. Both are sold out to Big Pharma, Big Tech, Big Government, and Zionist donors whose existence depends on endless war and genocide.

Which party will refuse Netanyahu? Which party will refuse Zionist money? Which party will refuse Big Pharma? Neither of the two established parties will. The GOP won’t stop the war machine, because it’s funded by the same donors who profit from it. The Democrats won’t stop the surveillance state, because it’s the same donors funding their campaigns. The American people are being played for fools by both sides, and the only way out is a third party that refuses the poisoned money.

Are they truly the Republican Party, or just another wing of the same uniparty? Any party that refuses Netanyahu, refuses Zionist money, and refuses Big Pharma will do extremely well in coming elections. The voters are desperate for an alternative -- and they will change their registration the moment one exists that actually represents them.

Conclusion: Buckle Up -- 2028 Is Already Largely Written

Trump wrecked international energy and fertilizer supply chains, and those impacts will be felt for years. The Democrats already have enough to run on in 2028 and will convincingly point all the blame at Trump and the GOP -- assuming Trump does not do something even dumber, which is highly likely. (Right?)

The GOP will complain, but they won’t offer real solutions -- because they don’t believe in anything except their own power. They’ll fundraise and talk tough and then, when it counts, they’ll fold like cheap see-through paper sheets... and then they’ll set fire to the paper.

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References

“Extinction-Level Event”: Takeaways From The GOP’s Midterm Wipeout. 2026-11-04T17:00:00.000Z. https://www.zerohedge.com/political/extinction-level-event-takeaways-gops-midterm-wipeout Kansas Senate Seat Flips Blue; First Democrat to Win in 94 Years. 2026-11-04T06:01:16.458Z. https://theepochtimes.com/us/kansas-senate-senate-flips-blue-first-democrat-to-win-in-94-years-6111329 Ohio Voters Send Democrat Brown Back to US Senate. 2026-11-04T04:21:59.103Z. https://theepochtimes.com/us/ohio-voters-send-democrat-brown-back-to-us-senate-6111552 Democrat Acton Defeats Republican Ramaswamy in Ohio Governor’s Race After Heated Race. 2026-11-04T04:02:09.659Z. https://theepochtimes.com/us/democrat-acton-defeats-republican-ramaswamy-in-ohio-governors-race-after-heated-race-6111443 Key Voter Blocs That Determined 2024 Election Now Swing Against Republicans, Polling Shows. 2026-11-01T22:16:58.321Z. https://theepochtimes.com/us/key-voter-blocs-that-determined-2024-election-now-swing-against-republicans-polling-shows-6110944 Bright Videos News - Interview with Patrick Byrne p2 - Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com, November 24, 2025. by Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com Veterans in Virginia Signal Discontent With Trump Over Iran War Ahead of Midterms - NaturalNews.com, September 30, 2026. by NaturalNews.com Bright Videos News - with Michael Yon - Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com, March 01, 2026. by Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com How both Israel and the GOP completely lost my support in just 6 12 months - NaturalNews.com, April 26, 2024. by NaturalNews.com Bright Videos News - AJ LIVE Mike and Alex on The Dystopian Future Of AI - Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com, June 17, 2026. by Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com

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