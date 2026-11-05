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John Moniger's avatar
John Moniger
3h

Mike you should run. I will vote for you.

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John D McDonald {'Yogi John'}'s avatar
John D McDonald {'Yogi John'}
3h

THANK YOU, Mike, for... well, for *every*thing really! 🙏

For your intrepid and righteous placing of The Truth Above All Else.

For being a genuinely independent journalist (an endangered species!).

And for your stamina! (proof that your naturopathic approach to health is "safe and effective")!! 👏

Hoping your strategic Brighteon 'contraction' 'steadies the ship'.

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