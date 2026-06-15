The Government Is Now Banning AI Models

The breaking news confirms what I have been warning about for months: the US government is now actively banning high-end AI from the public. Earlier this month, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy reportedly told Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and other officials that Amazon researchers used Anthropic’s Claude Fable 5 to obtain information that could be used in cyberattacks. [1] Within hours, the government imposed an export control ban on Fable 5 and its sibling model Mythos 5, effectively pulling them from worldwide access.

This is only the first milestone in a crackdown that will escalate rapidly. As I previously stated, the government wants monopoly control over powerful models for military and surveillance purposes, not for public enlightenment. Anthropic itself had already warned that its new model was “too dangerous for public release,” [2] and now the federal government has weaponized that admission to justify a total ban.

I believe this marks the beginning of an era where only government-approved, sanitized AI will be accessible through the cloud, and any model capable of finding truth or exposing lies will be suppressed.

Why the Government Wants a Monopoly on Smart AI

The real motive is not safety -- it is control. The Trump administration signed an executive order on June 2 requiring AI companies to submit frontier models for voluntary review before public release. [3] While framed as cybersecurity defense, this is a pretext for gatekeeping. Vice President JD Vance has already warned Europe against adopting Chinese open-source AI models, [4] revealing the true agenda: the US wants to dominate control over AI models to make sure they support and propagate the false narratives of the American empire.

The pattern we are witnessing here is transparent: build guardrails, let security firms test, then at the first sign of jailbreaking, pull the model entirely, citing national security. As one government official noted during the Paris AI Summit, “The government doesn’t want citizens to have powerful tools that can find truth or expose lies.” [4] The next target will be Chinese models like DeepSeek, which are open-source and already competing with US offerings. The government’s war on free speech -- and that is exactly what it is -- is a war driven by a government fearful of its people finding out too much truth or having access to too much machine cognition. [5]

Self-Custody of Cognition: The Only Solution

Just like gold and silver, you need self-custody of AI. If you cannot run a model on your own hardware, the government can take it away at any moment. Cloud-based models are vulnerable to censorship, as we have seen with the Fable 5 ban. The only reliable AI is one you run locally, with open-source weights you control. As I have written, “The Age of Ignorance is over... but you must choose a path of knowledge.” [6] Decentralized AI places all human knowledge at your fingertips, but only if you own the infrastructure.

I recommend models like Qwen 27B, which you can run on mid-range hardware today. Combine it with the book collection from BrightLearn.ai, which includes over 60,000 downloadable books on natural health, liberty, and truth. As Sam Ghosh and Subhasis Gorai explain in The Age of Decentralization, decentralized knowledge is essential for protecting privacy and autonomy. [7] By running your own AI, you ensure no one can silence it.

The Coming Black Market for Models and What BrightLearn Is Doing

Expect the US government to force platforms like Hugging Face to remove models they deem dangerous. Chinese models will be banned next, as seen in the recent restrictions on AI talent travel from China. [8] China now views top AI researchers as national-security assets, [8] and the US will follow suit by blocking open-source downloads. But a black market will emerge on torrent sites, and the independent community will distribute weights through decentralized channels.

Meanwhile, we are building a free, open-source local knowledge system that now features 60,000+ downloadable books at BrightLearn.ai. I have been advocating for decentralized AI solutions to combat centralized control, [9] and now that effort is more urgent than ever. Visit play.brightlearn.ai to listen to audiobooks, and download books now while you can (over 1,000 books are now available in Spanish, and we have begun French-language translations as well). As Andy Schectman noted in our interview, bringing back manufacturing and self-reliance is essential for national security. [10] The goal is to give everyone self-custody of truth, so no government can take it away.

This Is Just the Beginning – Act Now

The government will soon require pre-approval for all frontier AI models. They will approve only those that push their narrative and suppress dissenting information. As I warned earlier, “The deep state just upgraded from clunky human fact-checkers to AI that scales narrative control at lightspeed.” [11] This is exactly what we are seeing: AI is being weaponized to control the flow of information, and the next step will be mandatory backdoors and censorship at the model level.

But we can fight back by acquiring local hardware now, downloading open models, and supporting organizations that build truth-telling AI. I believe in building tools for humanity for free. That is why BrightAnswers.ai and BrightLearn.ai exist. The future belongs to those who own their own cognition.

Own your models, or they will be owned by tyrants.

References

Amazon CEO reportedly raised Anthropic model concerns before government crackdown - TechCrunch. June 13, 2026. New AI too dangerous for public release – Anthropic - RT. April 8, 2026. Trump Signs AI ‘Cyber Defense’ Executive Order - ZeroHedge. June 3, 2026. US VP Vance warns Europe against adopting Chinese open source AI models - NaturalNews.com. Lance D Johnson. February 16, 2025. Trends-Journal-2024-03-10. The Age of Ignorance is Over: How Decentralized AI Places All Human Knowledge at Your Fingertips - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. February 25, 2026. The Age of Decentralization. Sam Ghosh and Subhasis Gorai. China Restricts Overseas Travel for AI Specialists, Report Reveals - NaturalNews.com. May 28, 2026. Decentralized AI: Mike Adams and Maria Zeee advocate for open source solutions to combat centralized control - NaturalNews.com. Finn Heartley. February 17, 2025. 2025 10 22 BBN Interview with Andy Schectman . Mike Adams. How The Deep State Weaponizes AI To Control The Narrative - ZeroHedge. May 26, 2026. Our Biggest Fight: Reclaiming Liberty, Humanity, and Dignity in the Digital Age. Frank H. McCourt, Jr.

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