The Great Cratering Now Under Way as Crypto, Stocks, Metals and Currencies all Suffer Dramatic Losses

On today’s episode of Brighteon Broadcast News, Mike Adams warns of an accelerating economic downturn he calls “The Great Cratering,” citing plunging cryptocurrency values, stock market losses, and potential COMEX silver delivery defaults. Adams emphasizes eliminating counterparty risk by holding physical assets like gold and silver, noting Bitcoin’s 50% drop from peak values correlates with its high energy demands conflicting with AI infrastructure needs. He expresses concern about government infrastructure projects converting warehouses into large-scale detention facilities, questioning their ultimate purpose. The analysis includes warnings about fractional reserve commodity trading risks as silver inventories dwindle against March contract obligations. Adams advocates technological decentralization through advanced batteries, robotics, and local AI systems to achieve self-sufficiency amid economic instability. The commentary also touches on geopolitical tensions, particularly between the U.S., Israel and Iran, noting potential regional escalation risks from military confrontations. Throughout, Adams stresses preparation through tangible assets and decentralized systems as hedges against systemic financial and political risks.

