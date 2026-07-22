The End of Dollar Hegemony Has Begun

The most consequential shift in global finance since Bretton Woods is unfolding right now, and most people are missing it. I am talking about the quiet but relentless dismantling of the U.S. dollar’s stranglehold on world trade, led by China and the BRICS alliance.

The evidence is no longer circumstantial -- it is sitting in plain sight. In June 2026, the European Central Bank reported that gold has overtaken U.S. Treasuries as the largest reserve asset held by foreign central banks, accounting for 27% of global reserves versus 22% for Treasuries [1]. That is a seismic reversal that shatters the post-1944 order, and it happened while the mainstream financial press was busy chattering about stock market rotations.

This is not a temporary blip. Deutsche Bank Research Institute published an analysis in May 2026 arguing that the post-Cold War era of dollar dominance is ending and that gold is returning to the center of the monetary system [2]. Meanwhile, the BRICS alliance has expanded to account for 46% of the global population and is actively developing a “unit” for trade settlement that bypasses the dollar entirely [3]. These developments represent the starting pistol for the de-dollarization race. The dollar’s funeral keeps getting rescheduled, but this time the mourners are showing up in force.

China’s Playbook: Gold as Settlement, Not Speculation

China is not just buying gold -- it is restructuring the entire mechanism by which gold is used in trade. The Shanghai Gold Exchange and the new same-day settlement systems being launched in Hong Kong and Dubai are designed to allow direct settlement in physical gold, cutting out the dollar entirely.

On July 24, 2026, China’s major banks will complete a quiet but devastating campaign: halting all retail purchases of precious metals on margin. This action eliminates the paper-suppression mechanism that Western bullion banks have used for decades to keep gold prices artificially low [4]. While the West is still trading paper promises, China is moving to physical delivery.

The scale of the physical accumulation is staggering. China’s monthly gold imports soared to a two-year high in May 2026, with Hong Kong gold bar imports surging ahead of the clearing system launch [5]. The People’s Bank of China has been stockpiling gold for 16 straight months, pushing official reserves to approximately 2,309 metric tons, valued at $388 billion at current prices [6]. At the same time, retail investors in China are being pushed toward physical metal -- not paper ETFs -- while the state accumulates silently.

This is clearly a coordinated national strategy to establish a new pricing mechanism for gold that is rooted in physical reality, not the fiction of the COMEX. As Andy Schectman of Miles Franklin explained in our recent Decentralize TV interview, Trump’s tariffs may actually be a cover for repatriating gold from London to U.S. vaults, but China is already executing on the same idea with far greater speed [7].

Who Is Really Buying All the Gold?

One of the most puzzling phenomena in the gold market is the massive deliveries on the COMEX -- billions of dollars in gold and silver every month -- that seem to come from nowhere. As Andy explained in our interview, these deliveries are not being made by private speculators. They are being orchestrated by the U.S. Treasury under Secretary Scott Bessent as part of a quiet government accumulation campaign. The government is taking delivery of physical metal and keeping it in eligible storage to avoid triggering a panic. The logic is simple: if the U.S. is going to survive the debt crisis, it needs a gold anchor. The Mar-A-Lago Accord, which I discussed in detail on Brighteon Broadcast News in February 2025, envisions a restructuring of global currency and debt systems with gold at the center [8].

In May 2026, President Trump gave a fascinating update on the Fort Knox gold audit, telling Sharyl Attkisson that “we’re going to go to Fort Knox to make sure the gold is there” [9]. That statement alone signals that the administration is serious about verifying the nation’s gold holdings, which is a necessary precursor to any gold-backed treasury issuance or revaluation. James Rickards, in his book The Big Drop, explains that a country’s gold holdings as a percentage of GDP are the real measure of monetary strength -- he calls gold “M-subzero” [10]. If the U.S. government is quietly adding to its gold stockpile while simultaneously preparing for a Fort Knox audit, then the message is clear: a revaluation or gold-backed debt instrument is likely coming. Do not be fooled by the paper price suppression; the physical market is telling a very different story.

Tether, Gold, and the Genius Act: The US Countermove

The United States is not going to let China dominate the new gold-backed order without a fight. One of the most interesting developments is Tether’s massive gold purchases -- the company now holds billions of dollars in physical gold bullion. When combined with the so-called Genius Act (a stablecoin regulatory framework being pushed by the Trump administration), Tether’s gold creates synthetic demand for the metal that could be used to support U.S. debt restructuring. The mechanism is straightforward: if Tether’s stablecoin reserves are already partially backed by gold, then the U.S. can effectively monetize its gold stock without an official revaluation by pushing digital currency linked to Tether (which also happens to purchase a lot of U.S. Treasuries).

In a separate idea, Judy Shelton, a former Trump nominee for the Federal Reserve Board, has been championing the idea of gold-backed Treasuries. In my interview with Andy Schectman, we discussed how this is the smartest policy on the table. It would allow the U.S. to soft-default on its $39 trillion debt by converting bonds into gold-linked instruments (i.e. 50-year bonds that promise physical gold delivery at maturity), thereby protecting the purchasing power of savers while restructuring the government’s liabilities [7]. Shelton’s gold-backed Treasury proposal offers a plan that doesn’t require total destruction of the existing dollar currency -- but it does require that the U.S. actually own the gold it claims to have. That is why the Fort Knox audit matters so much. (Not that anybody trusts a government self-audit of its own gold, however...)

Silver’s Critical Role in This New World Order

While gold gets all the headlines, silver is where the real action is for industrial survival. Silver is a critical mineral for AI data centers, defense electronics, and green technology like solar panels. Yet the market is in a structural deficit of physical silver, with global production falling short of demand for the fourth consecutive year. Silver prices have skyrocketed past $60 an ounce, and experts like David Morgan warn that this is likely just the beginning. Meanwhile, COMEX inventories are dwindling, and premiums on physical silver are soaring as industrial buyers scramble to secure supply [11].

China has flipped from being a net exporter of silver to a net importer, locking down supply for its own manufacturing base. The BRICS AI cooperation agreement, which I analyzed in my special report “The 2026 Reckoning,” means that China and its partners will need even more silver for chips, sensors, and energy storage [12]. Is JPMorgan orchestrating a silver squeeze for China? That question was raised in my January 2026 article, which pointed out that the paper market on the COMEX is completely decoupled from physical reality [13]. When the paper market finally breaks, silver will not “catch up” -- it will explode. In this new world order, silver is not just a monetary metal; it is a strategic resource that nations will fight to control.

Conclusion: The Only Safe Haven Is Physical Metal

Central banks around the world are almost certainly lying about their gold purchases, and the paper market is breaking under the weight of physical demand. The price signal from London and New York has become detached from reality, as Armin Sidhu of the Mises Institute recently detailed in “The Precious Paper Problem” [14]. The only assets with zero counterparty risk are physical gold and silver that you personally control. As I said on Brighteon Broadcast News in September 2025, the global shift to gold reflects a recognition that IOUs from bankrupt governments are not secure investments for the long term. Instead, physical assets like gold and silver provide a tangible store of value that continues to appreciate [15].

Every investor should own physical metal stored outside the banking system. In my interview with Michael Yon, we discussed the saying “gold is for kings, silver is for noblemen, barter is for common people, and debt is for slaves” [16]. That hierarchy is more relevant today than ever. The financial reset is no longer a theory -- it is being engineered in real time. Take delivery of your metal, keep it in your possession, and free yourself from the fiat system that is crumbling all around us.

References

European Central Bank: Gold Surpasses U.S. Treasuries as Global Reserve Asset - NaturalNews.com, June 4, 2026. The Return Of History: Deutsche On Gold, The Dollar, & The Monetary Future - ZeroHedge, May 10, 2026. Authored by Mallika Sachdeva and Michael Hsueh via Deutsche Bank Research Institute. BRICS “Unit” May Bring the World One Step Closer to Global Currency - The New American, March 4, 2026. China’s Gold Endgame: How July 24th Begins to Dismantle the West’s Deceptive Price Manipulation of Metals - NaturalNews.com, July 10, 2026. China Gold Imports Soar To Two Year High, As Hong Kong Gold Bar Imports Surge Ahead Of Clearing System Launch - ZeroHedge, June 22, 2026. China Buys Gold For 16th Straight Month, Wall Street Sells As Retail Loads The Bullion Boat - ZeroHedge, March 19, 2026. Health Ranger Report: Andy Schectman on Trump’s Strategic Moves and the Looming Financial Shift - NaturalNews.com, July 30, 2025. Author: Kevin Hughes. Brighteon Broadcast News - Mar A Lago - Mike Adams, Brighteon.com, February 12, 2025. President Trump Gives Fascinating Update On The Fort Knox Gold Audit - 100PercentFedUp.com, May 12, 2026. The Big Drop - how to grow your wealth during the coming collapse - James Rickards. Silver prices skyrocket amid industrial demand & supply crunch – experts warn ‘this is just the beginning’ - NaturalNews.com, December 19, 2025. The 2026 Reckoning: America’s collapse is now unstoppable - NaturalNews.com, January 2, 2026. Author: Mike Adams. Is JPMorgan orchestrating a silver squeeze for China? - NaturalNews.com, January 20, 2026. The Precious Paper Problem: The Divergence In Western Bullion Markets - ZeroHedge, May 5, 2026. Authored by Armin Sidhu via The Mises Institute. Brighteon Broadcast News - FINANCIAL END GAME - Mike Adams, Brighteon.com, September 9, 2025. Mike Adams interview with Michael Yon - October 23, 2024. Trump’s Game-Changing Plan: Debt Crisis Looms as Treasury Debt Buyers Dwindle - NaturalNews.com, August 4, 2025. Author: Finn Heartley. The New Case for Gold - James Rickards. Mike Adams interview with John Perez - April 14, 2025.

Explainer Infographic