Global Famine Is Not an Accident... It’s an Engineered Plan for Depopulation

For years, I have warned alongside Michael Yon that a global famine is not a natural disaster but an engineered depopulation event. Now, in the spring of 2026, the evidence is undeniable. The deliberate sabotage of oil refineries, the systematic shutdown of fertilizer plants, and the force majeure declarations on natural gas exports are not random acts of geopolitical conflict -- they are coordinated strikes against humanity’s ability to feed itself. As I watch the headlines about empty diesel pumps in Sydney and desperate queues for fuel in Manila, I am convinced this is the opening phase of a long-planned strategy to reduce the global population by cutting off the energy and fertilizer inputs that sustain modern agriculture. [1] This is not merely a crisis; it is a war on our food supply, and the architects operate from boardrooms and bunkers, not battlefields.

The Engineered Famine Is Here

The primary lever of this engineered famine is the interdiction of the Haber-Bosch process -- the chemical reaction that converts natural gas into nitrogen fertilizer. Without it, roughly four billion people cannot be fed. [2] As Peter Kalmus explains in his book Being the Change, the majority of nitrogen on Earth is now fixed industrially, and if your diet is typical of industrial civilization, at least one-half of the nitrogen in your body comes from a fertilizer plant. [3] When globalists attack natural gas infrastructure, they are not just disrupting energy markets; they are severing the chemical lifeline that keeps half of humanity alive.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has thrown a wrench into the supply chain of fertilizers and other raw materials, as the ECB president warned recently. [4] This is not merely an oil shock -- it is a fertilizer shock, a food shock, and ultimately a starvation shock. It’s clear that the attacks on energy infrastructure are a coordinated assault on humanity’s ability to sustain itself. Without fuel, farming collapses. Without fertilizer, harvests vanish. The pattern is unmistakable: every refinery bombing, every pipeline rupture, every port blockade tightens the noose around our food supply.

The Sabotage of Fertilizer and Fuel

Strategic choke points are being systematically threatened or closed across the globe: the Strait of Hormuz, the Strait of Malacca, the Danish Strait and more. These are not just trade routes; they are the arteries of global food and energy distribution. As I documented in my article on the oil shock and dollar collapse, the Strait of Hormuz alone carries about 20% of the world’s oil, and its closure has stranded up to 3,000 vessels in the Persian Gulf. [5][6] This is a grand strategy to control routes, resources, and ultimately populations. The same pattern has driven every major war in history: those who control the choke points control the food, and those who control the food control the people.

Meanwhile, the partial destruction of Qatar’s natural gas infrastructure -- which I called the opening salvo of the energy collapse -- has eliminated a critical source of feedstock for fertilizer production. [7] The global sulfur crisis that follows is the chemical Achilles heel of modern civilization, as I explained in a recent report. [8] Without sulfuric acid, phosphate fertilizers cannot be produced; without phosphate, crops fail. These are not accidents -- they are deliberate acts of economic warfare designed to starve billions. The globalists understand basic chemistry far better than the average citizen, and they are weaponizing it against us.

Depopulation: The Real Agenda

Historical famines in Ireland, Ukraine, and China demonstrate that engineered starvation is a proven depopulation weapon. The Holodomor in Ukraine, as I documented in a recent article, killed millions of people through state-organized food confiscation and supply blockade. [9] Today’s elites openly view us as “useless eaters.” The World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset” is not about rebuilding -- it is about reducing human numbers to a manageable level for their technocratic control. COVID was the test run: a mass compliance experiment that proved they could shut down economies, enforce lockdowns, and push experimental injections. Now they are preparing the final phase with Hantavirus narratives and digital IDs, combining famine with mass surveillance. [10]

The depopulation agenda is real, and the evidence is overwhelming. As I discussed with Steve Quayle, the government’s purchasing of radiological decontamination equipment and chemical detection papers signals preparation for events that seem to be designed to cause mass casualties. [11] The globalists want us to believe this is all chaos and misfortune, but in my view, it is a deliberate strategy. They are using the same playbook that succeeded in the Irish Potato Famine, as Tom Standage describes in An Edible History of Humanity: the British government allowed starvation to continue while exporting food from Ireland. [12]

Resilience and Survival: What You Must Do Now

The good news is that individuals can still opt out of this system. Mennonite and Amish communities, along with preparedness pioneers like Marjory Wildcraft, have shown that growing your own food -- planting millet, storing seeds, raising animals -- can save lives when the supply chains collapse. [13] I recommend eliminating counterparty risk from your wealth, too. Physical gold and silver, sourced from trusted dealers, hold their value when fiat currencies melt down. But even more important is storing calories: stockpile non-hybrid seeds, learn to preserve harvests, and build a local food network.

The most resilient communities are those that have decentralized their food, energy, and finances. I have been stockpiling fertilizer myself and urging others to do the same, because the price of a bag of urea today may be the difference between life and death tomorrow. [14] Learn old-world skills: canning, fermenting, herbal medicine, and water purification. The globalists want us to be dependent and fatalistic, but I believe we can still choose resilience and community over submission. The time to act is now -- not when the shelves are empty and the banks are closed.

Conclusion: The Only Path Forward

The great starvation is not an accident; it is a plan. But it is a plan that can be foiled by millions of individuals who refuse to be passive victims.

We must reject the narrative of helplessness and act: grow food, stack precious metals, support local agriculture, and prepare our families. As I have warned repeatedly, the famine is coming, and only the prepared will thrive.

There is still a window -- narrow but real -- to build the resilience that will carry us through the collapse. Choose life, choose freedom, and choose to be ready. Because the crisis is fast approaching.

References

The Sabotage of Global Energy Infrastructure is Intended to Starve Billions of Humans to Death. - NaturalNews.com. April 21, 2026. Brighteon Broadcast News. - Mike Adams. (4 billion rely on synthetic fertilizers) Being the Change. - Peter Kalmus. ECB head warns of uncertainty, inflation, global supply chain risks due to Strait of Hormuz closure. - rmx.news. April 22, 2026. Oil Shock to Dollar Collapse: The Catastrophic Global Consequences of a U.S. Attack on Iran. - NaturalNews.com. January 24, 2026. 2026-03-18-BVN-TRUMP REGIME UNRAVELING_otter_ai-. - Bright Videos Network. The Flash Has Hit: Why the Coming Energy Catastrophe Will Blindside the Oblivious Masses. - NaturalNews.com. March 20, 2026. Global Sulfur Crisis: The Chemical Achilles Heel of Modern Civilization Has Been Severed. - NaturalNews.com. March 9, 2026. Holodomor: How Stalin’s man-made famine starved millions of Ukrainians to death. - NaturalNews.com. August 7, 2024. Brighteon Broadcast News. - Mike Adams. (depopulation plan) Brighteon Broadcast News. - Mike Adams. (radiological equipment) An Edible History of Humanity. - Tom Standage. Marjory Wildcraft and Mike Adams discuss how growing your own food can help you survive an ENGINEERED FAMINE. - NaturalNews.com. March 22, 2024. Why I’m Stockpiling Fertilizer Now for Food Resilience. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. March 11, 2026.

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