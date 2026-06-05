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Te Time's avatar
Te Time
6h

I’ve never owned stock in my life. I do not intend to play now. It’s all an illusion built on fake money.

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carl willis's avatar
carl willis
7h

lotz of good caution.''''' however .Newsmax ipo gained 26%% percent in 1 day

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