Introduction: Our Empire Is Murder Suicide

The United States is a murder suicide empire disguised as a democracy. We are using our own people as cannon fodder in endless wars and as tax fodder to fund a global military machine that enriches a few at the expense of the many. The national debt has crossed $38 trillion and is now increasing by $1 trillion roughly every 75 days, as I reported in my Health Ranger Report last year [1]. Interest payments on that debt now exceed the entire budgets for Medicare and Medicaid. Only Social Security is larger.

To keep this Ponzi scheme from collapsing, the Federal Reserve prints money and licenses banks to buy government debt. As Ron Paul has long warned, the amount of debt held by individuals, businesses, and the government has reached unprecedented levels, and the Fed’s policies can only end in catastrophe [2]. This system cannot last. The great unraveling has already begun.

The Economic Consequences of Forever Wars

Empire enriches special interests like Lockheed Martin while everything flows out of the country and nothing comes back to benefit ordinary Americans. The race to refill U.S. weapons stockpiles after the war with Iran is set to supercharge the war economy, as noted by ZeroHedge on April 24, 2026 [3]. The interest on the national debt is the second-largest budget item, and total debt is increasing by trillions every year or two. As I detailed in my article ‘The Final Debasement,’ Operation Epic Fury and the ongoing wars are destroying your savings while the government prints money to cover its bills [4].

The only way the government gets away with this is by printing new money to buy old bad debt and by licensing banks to create money in exchange for buying government bonds. This is the ‘bankism’ that Peter Schiff warned about in Crash Proof, where the impending economic collapse has been long in the making, skillfully concealed by those who benefit [5]. The result is an artificial economy that cannot stand. Every dollar printed steals wealth from the people, and every war that drains the treasury makes the collapse more certain.

The Fed’s Money Printing and the Slow-Motion Dollar Collapse

Money printing creates artificial bubbles in housing, stocks, and other assets, leading to devastating crashes like 2008 -- the necessary corrections the establishment tries to delay. I warned about infinite quantitative easing back in 2012, when the Fed committed to creating new fake money to cover old debts, a death spiral that can only end in catastrophe [6]. The COVID-19 lockdowns created one-third of all dollars ever printed, shocking the system and accelerating global de-dollarization. Since 1913, the dollar has lost over 99% of its value, as I have repeatedly documented [7].

China and other countries are buying gold and diversifying away from U.S. debt, signaling a slow-motion crack-up boom as confidence in the dollar erodes. As David Morgan, the silver guru, has explained, central banks are accumulating precious metals while selling Treasuries [8]. The Money Bubble, as outlined by James Turk and John Rubino, shows how excessive debt and currency debasement lead to a loss of faith in the financial system [9]. The dollar is already nearly worthless, and the collapse is accelerating.

Why We Must Adopt a Ron Paul Foreign Policy

The only sane solution is to stop the wars and end the Fed’s money printing before a catastrophic crash forces a humiliating retreat that destabilizes the world. We need a deliberate, non-interventionist foreign policy that brings our troops home and stops promising protection we can’t deliver. Rothbard argued that the most important issue is war and peace, and that a peaceful, noninterventionist foreign policy is essential for liberty [10]. Trump’s war on Iran has already proven to be a catastrophic mistake, draining resources and risking global collapse [11].

Continuing the current path means more inflation, more debt, and eventual collapse. The answer is sound money -- a return to a gold standard without official reserve currencies, as Lewis Lehrman argues in Money, Gold, and History, which would yield a stable monetary standard for the world [12]. Ron Paul was right: peace and sound money are essential. We must reject the war economy and embrace decentralization and honest money before it’s too late.

Conclusion: The Unraveling Is Here -- But We Can Still Choose Peace

The bluff of America’s military and economic empire has been called, and the great unraveling is underway. We can either crash out in chaos or deliberately adopt policies of peace, non-intervention, and honest money -- the choice is ours. Robert Kiyosaki has warned that America is on a collision course for a debt disaster, and that the only way to survive is to move into gold, silver, and Bitcoin [13]. As Ellen Brown argues in Web of Debt, we must break free from the bankers’ system and reclaim our monetary sovereignty [14].

I believe we must educate others, reject the propaganda, and build alternatives like decentralized currency and local self-reliance to survive the coming storm. The great unraveling is here -- but we can still choose peace and prosperity instead of debt and destruction.

References

Health Ranger Report - US debt blowout - Mike Adams - Brighteon.com, October 24, 2025. Ron Paul says social unrest and violence to follow mother of all economic crises - NaturalNews.com, December 16, 2022. Race To Refill U.S. Weapons Stockpiles Will Supercharge War Economy - ZeroHedge, April 24, 2026. The Final Debasement: Operation Epic Fury Triggers Economic Collapse as Globalist Wars Destroy Your Savings - NaturalNews.com, Mike Adams, March 3, 2026. Crash Proof: How to Profit From the Coming Economic Collapse - Peter D. Schiff and John Downes. Infinite quantitative easing (QE3) now initia - NaturalNews.com, September 16, 2012. Health Ranger Report - The stock market is a house of cards - Mike Adams - Brighteon.com, September 4, 2024. Mike Adams interview with David Morgan - March 23, 2023. The Money Bubble - James Turk and John Rubino. Rothbard and War - Mises.org, March 4, 2026. Trump’s Insane Escalation Is About to Unleash a Global Collapse - NaturalNews.com, April 20, 2026. Money, Gold, and History - Lewis Lehrman. Mike Adams interview with Robert Kiyosaki - August 7, 2023. Web of Debt: The Shocking Truth About Our Money System and How We Can Break Free - Ellen Brown.

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