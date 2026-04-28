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Scott Hanson's avatar
Scott Hanson
5h

You realize we are going into a new financial system very soon. Our debt is big. But the rest of the world is worse off than us

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Thomas Brown's avatar
Thomas Brown
8h

The problem is it's never been American. The empire involved has been British. America and even Iran,Israel and the Middle East have all been pawns to the city of London's financial control. US the strongarm. Oman, the mi6 ears and eyes for Hormuz. Iran and Israel the constant foes creating the environment for exorbitant insurance rates charged by Lloyd's of ...>>> London<<<.

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