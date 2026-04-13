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Rebecca Ruby's avatar
Rebecca Ruby
11h

From my understanding, the preceived leaders of Planet Earth feel a moral obligation to conduct a "controlled depopulation" agenda, that will ultimately save the World. They believe that the choice is to let Nature wipe us out in chaos or to do it themselves in an orderly fashion. 🌎

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Silvia Rousseva's avatar
Silvia Rousseva
4h

David Icke has been exposing the war on humanity that is unfolding in front of our eyes for decades. And people thought he was bonkers...

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