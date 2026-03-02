The Greatest Threat to America is ISRAEL, not Iran - Full Interview with Analyst Michael Yon

In today’s interview on Health Ranger Report, Mike Adams and Michael Yon examined the escalating tensions in the Middle East, particularly focusing on Iran’s strategic position and the potential closure of key waterways like the Strait of Hormuz. Yon, who recently traveled through Europe and Asia, emphasized the geopolitical significance of these choke points, comparing their importance to global trade routes like the Panama Canal. He argued that Iran has little incentive to shut the Strait of Hormuz, given its reliance on trade with China and other nations, but acknowledged that heightened hostilities could disrupt global energy supplies and supply chains. The conversation also touched on Yemen’s reported closure of the Red Sea, further complicating maritime trade and raising concerns about inflation and food shortages.

The analysts explored broader geopolitical dynamics, including the role of Zionist forces in global conflicts and the potential for false flag operations. Yon warned that Israel’s aggressive stance toward Iran could provoke severe retaliation, including attacks on U.S. Naval assets like the USS Gerald R. Ford. He also cautioned about the risk of nuclear escalation, given Israel’s reported tactical nuclear capabilities. The discussion concluded with recommendations for preparedness, including stockpiling food and securing assets like gold and silver amid economic uncertainty. Both speakers stressed the unpredictability of war and the likelihood of prolonged conflict, urging vigilance as global tensions continue to rise.

