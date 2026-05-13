The Hantavirus PSYOP, Climate Cultists Celebrate Hormuz Closure, Interview With G. Edward Griffin

Today’s episode examines critical vulnerabilities facing the United States, particularly focusing on the electrical power grid’s susceptibility to electromagnetic pulses (EMP), geomagnetic disturbances (GMD), and cyber attacks. Speakers note that California unanimously passed two bills in 2008 urging federal action to protect power infrastructure, yet minimal progress has been made in hardening the grid against these threats. The discussion highlights that 90% of Americans might not survive an extended power outage, with Los Angeles particularly at risk given its reliance on electrically pumped water over mountain ranges. Experts cited estimate a 12% probability of a major solar storm each decade that could disable the grid, a risk the speakers characterize as unacceptable for modern civilization.

The discussion extends to broader systemic concerns, including the national debt surpassing $34 trillion and increasing by roughly $1 trillion every 100 days. Speakers criticize Modern Monetary Theory as enabling unlimited money printing with severe consequences, evidenced by rising gold prices and food costs indicating dollar devaluation. The conversation also addresses the shortage of high-voltage transformers, with most manufactured in South Korea and Germany rather than domestically, leading to advocacy for the Defense Production Act to establish a strategic transformer reserve. Speakers emphasize the complexity of restarting a blacked-out power grid, noting that a “black start” has never been successfully executed at scale and would likely require years to accomplish. The discussion concludes by urging viewers to contact elected officials and pursue personal preparedness measures, including off-grid power solutions and decentralized asset protection strategies.

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