The Same Old Scam, Repackaged With a New Name

Here we go again. The same people who brought you the COVID-19 lockdowns, the masks, the PCR tests, and the experimental gene-therapy injections are now wheeling out a new fear: hantavirus. It’s clear this is 100% scripted theater, a psychological operation designed to terrorize the weak-minded into surrendering their liberty all over again. We have been through this before, and anyone who falls for it now deserves the shame that follows.

Just as the COVID narrative was manufactured to test mass obedience and push a depopulation agenda, the hantavirus outbreak is following the exact same playbook. A new book titled The Viral Veil: Unmasking Hantavirus as the Next Psyop explains how a rare rodent-borne pathogen is being transformed into a front-page crisis using the same tools of fear and control [1]. Another book, COVID LOCKDOWN LIES AGAIN -- The Hantavirus Deception, warns that citizens are being subjected to another manufactured health scare to roll out mandates and vaccines [2]. The stage is set, the actors are ready, and the media is already chanting the same tired slogans.

Crisis Actors and Staged Fear

Nobody has been genuinely infected in this hantavirus outbreak -- at least not in the way the media wants you to believe. The entire spectacle is designed to trigger panic and obedience. I have documented for years how governments stage events to justify expanding their power. Every time they need more control, they manufacture a crisis. This is a well-known pattern, as I explained in a recent Health Ranger Report: “Throughout history, every time a government or agency has needed more authority, they have created a crisis” [3]. The hantavirus scare is no different.

We are already seeing the same crisis actors putting on biohazard suits for the cameras, the same media hysteria, and the same calls for “public health measures.” Meanwhile, the Pentagon has been conducting biological weapons experiments for years, including aerosolizing a weaponized “hantavirus” with a 30% fatality rate under a Defense Threat Reduction Agency program [4]. And in Australia, over 300 deadly virus samples -- including two full hantavirus samples -- have reportedly gone missing from a government lab [5]. A convenient narrative, isn’t it? In reality, these are not accidents; they are the narrative control tools. The fear is manufactured, and the actors are following a script.

Masks, PCR, and Fake Science

The science behind hantavirus is being twisted to push the same nonsense we endured during COVID. Masks cannot block virus particles -- that is a proven fact, yet the same discredited institutions are already talking about mask mandates. And PCR tests? Those were always fraudulent when used as infection diagnosis tools. They lack signal-to-noise ratio standards and cannot diagnose infection in any legitimate, reproducible way that stands up the scientific scrutiny. The entire virology paradigm is built on shaky ground, in fact.

Consider the history: The CDC has been pushing hantavirus paranoia for over a decade in one form or another. In 2012, the agency warned that as many as 10,000 people who stayed in tent cabins at Yosemite could be at risk of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome [6]. That scare fizzled out, just like this one will -- unless the globalists get what they want. The real purpose of these scares is not to protect health, but to condition the public to accept lockdowns, surveillance, and medical tyranny. As Dr. Ali Khan wrote in The Next Pandemic, “The central issue in any environment where there is an outbreak, whether it’s an Indian reservation with hantavirus or legionnaires’ disease in New York City, is fear of the unknown, and this fear remains irrational regardless of anyone’s level of scientific understanding” [7]. That fear is weaponized by the same forces that profit from your compliance.

The Real Agenda: Lockdowns and Depopulation

Make no mistake: the push for masks, lockdowns, and vaccines is a repeat of COVID-19 control tactics. The globalist elites aim to reduce human populations using false pandemics to induce real bioweapons injections or medical interventions (remember the ventilator deaths?), and hantavirus is the next tool in their arsenal. In an interview, I discussed how the drive for global unity often masks “an underlying desire to reduce human populations and increase control over them” [8]. The depopulation agenda is real, and it has been in motion for decades. Dr. Kirk Moore told me that the mechanism involves injecting people with substances that cause injuries, deaths, and infertility, and that efforts by the U.S. government to induce infertility have roots in policies from decades past [9].

The same international organizations that funded the COVID narrative are now warning about the next pandemic. The Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), funded by Bill Gates, has already presented 11 new potential virus candidates that could become the next plandemic [10]. Hantavirus is simply the latest candidate. While you are distracted by fear of a rodent-borne disease, the financial system is being rigged and your freedoms are being stripped.

Conclusion: Don’t Be a Fool -- Stand Up

Anyone who complies with this new hantavirus scare is an obedient fool. We know the truth now. We have seen the playbook, and we refuse to be played again. The same liars who pushed the COVID injections, the same media that censored truth-tellers, and the same governments that locked down healthy people are now trying to sell you another crisis. Reject the fear. Seek real information from independent sources, not from the corporate propaganda machine.

I have been saying for years that every pushback against totalitarian policies weakens false authority. When people lose faith in these false authorities, they no longer have power over us. This is the moment to stand your ground. Defend your liberty, your health, and your sanity. Do not put on a mask. Do not accept a fake PCR test. Do not line up for a toxic vaccine. The hantavirus PSYOP is pure theater for the weak-minded. Be strong, be informed, and be free.

References

The Viral Veil: Unmasking Hantavirus as the Next Psyop – BrightLearn book, May 7, 2026. COVID LOCKDOWN LIES AGAIN — The Hantavirus Deception: Unmasking the Moderna Psyop – BrightLearn book, May 7, 2026. Health Ranger Report - How far will the deep state go to rig the election - Mike Adams, Brighteon.com, June 29, 2024 – snippet on staging crises. LETHAL HANTAVIRUS WITH 30% FATALITY RATE NOW AEROSOLIZED BY U.S. MILITARY AND SET FOR RELEASE FOR NEXT PLAGUE - NaturalNews.com, S.D. Wells, September 23, 2025. Australian biolab reports over 300 deadly virus samples HAVE GONE MISSING - NaturalNews.com, December 12, 2024. CDC pushing yet more disease paranoia over hantavirus - NaturalNews.com, September 12, 2012. The Next Pandemic by Ali Khan – snippet on fear of the unknown. Mike Adams interview with Peter Breggin - December 13, 2024 – snippet on global unity masking depopulation. Mike Adams interview with Dr. Kirk Moore - July 7, 2023 – snippet on depopulation and infertility. International group funded by Bill Gates warns that one of 11 new viruses will become next pandemic - NaturalNews.com, July 15, 2022. Mike Adams interview with Jeffrey Prather - January 1, 2021 – snippet on pushing back against totalitarian policies.

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