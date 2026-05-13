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Alamo Dude
just now

Notice GoreBull Swarmies now want to spray the atmosphere with fungus spores to “save the planet” as pearls to form ice crystals. 🤔🙃🧐

There are at least 13 Hanta Virus vaccines proposed for approvals, including MODeRNA and a few other biosynthetic modified RNA mRNA gene modification injections.

Hanta is a respiratory lung attack virus. Just as GoreBull Warmies propose spraying the atmosphere with fungal spores. Just as FIFA whurl cup GoreBull travels. And the WHO Plandemic table top plan, Polaris II. Both Ivermectin and HCQ work to prevent and cure Hanta. Just as Florida was about to approve over the counter Ivermectin a bunch of Pharma shill RINOs voted it down.

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