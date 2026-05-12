The Hidden Cause of Multiple Chemical Sensitivities + Weaponized Food Aid to WEAKEN Human Populations

On today’s episode, Mike Adams presents a detailed argument linking an impending global famine to a planned global rollout of a “Hantavirus hoax.” Adams asserts that the virus and related events are fabricated theater designed to create panic. The core of the argument is that a two-step plan is being executed, beginning with the deliberate manipulation of global food supplies. Adams claims that government-run food reserves are concentrated in Russia, China, and India, while the United States and other Western nations have none. The discussed strategy involves using processed, nutrient-depleted foods as “food aid” to cause nutritional deficiencies, particularly zinc deficiency, in vulnerable populations in Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

Adams argues that this artificially induced malnutrition is a precursor to a second phase, which would involve the release of chemical weapons disguised as a Hantavirus outbreak. The goal, according to the Adams, is a global depopulation plan that targets lower-income individuals who are unable to access organic foods or nutritional supplements. Adams further connects this to the broader Western food supply, describing it as toxic and intended to compromise immune systems and make populations easier to kill. The primary defense against this engineered crisis is presented as good nutrition, specifically through the supplementation of zinc and other trace minerals, growing one’s own food, and utilizing natural health tools and resources.

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