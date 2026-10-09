The Hidden Miracle of Naturopathy

I recently reconnected with Razi Berry, the founder of the Journal of Applied Natural Medicine, and our conversation reminded me of something I have known for years: naturopathy is a hidden miracle, and the Western medical monopoly has deliberately marginalized it to protect profits. In our discussions, we explored the hidden history of medicine in America, the failure of modern medicine, and the ways naturopathy’s root-cause approach offers the answers I believe people are so desperate for.

In this article, I want to expose that monopoly, the failure of modern medicine, and why naturopathy’s root-cause approach offers real hope. The evidence is hiding in plain sight, and once you see it, you cannot unsee it. What I learned from Razi Berry, and what I have documented across decades of independent research, is that the story of Western medicine is not a story of superior science. It is a story of political conquest for power and profit.

Most common health issues, such as high blood pressure, eczema, asthma, heart disease, arthritis, and obesity, can be addressed without a private appointment with a holistic physician [1]. People just need to be informed about what to do. That is the miracle that has been deliberately hidden from them.

The Hidden History: How Western Medicine Became a Monopoly

You have to go back to the 1700s to understand how bad things were before the monopoly took hold. George Washington’s death is the prime example of this iatrogenic horror. As a Brownstone Institute article details, the grim circumstances behind the death of George Washington, America’s first president and popularly known as the Father of the Country, are not wholly unknown, and the details have been reported by historians for more than two centuries [2]. The man was literally bled to death (and poisoned with mercury) by his doctors. That is the medical tradition we were told to trust.

Then came the Flexner Report. The Flexner Report radically altered medical education and practice in North America. It was a study of medical education in the United States and Canada written by Abraham Flexner and published in 1910 by the Carnegie Foundation [3]. Before this report, America had 160 MD-granting institutions with 28,000 students, including homeopathic colleges, eclectic schools, and naturopathic institutes, making it the last year of genuine medical pluralism in American history [4]. Working with state medical boards, by 1910 they succeeded in cutting the number of schools from 166 to 131, and they only stopped because they ran out of money [5]. That is when the Rockefellers and the Carnegie Foundation stepped in to finish the job.

The American Medical Association was the enforcement arm. The medical profession has a long history of opposing alternative healing professions, and while they always claimed public safety as its reason for these attacks, the true reasons often involve protecting their monopoly in the healthcare market [6]. Under Morris Fishbein’s leadership as Secretary of the American Medical Association from 1924 to 1949, the opposition to chiropractic medicine was particularly strong, leading to a 50-year campaign against chiropractors in professional publications and public media [7]. Naturopaths were nearly defeated by their own infighting and biomedicine’s powerful mid-century breakthroughs, but like a phoenix from the ashes, naturopathy rose again in the 1960s [8]. The history is deliberately hidden because it reveals that Western medicine’s dominance was bought, not earned.

The Failure of Modern Medicine and the Promise of Naturopathy

Modern medicine excels at symptom suppression but ignores root causes, leading to chronic disease and dependence on drugs. Dr. Peter Glidden has condemned the profit-driven pharmaceutical industry for exacerbating chronic diseases, blaming symptom-focused medicine for sidelining real solutions [9]. I could not agree more. I have taught this for years. The pharmaceutical industry has moved very far from its original purpose of discovering and producing useful new drugs, becoming primarily a marketing machine to sell drugs of dubious benefit [10]. The industry uses its wealth and power to corrupt every institution that might stand in its way, including the US Congress, the FDA, academic medical centers, and the medical profession itself [10].

The contrast with naturopathy could not be sharper. Naturopathy’s therapeutic order is built around establishing foundations first: diet, lifestyle, and environment. Then stimulate self-healing, support weakened systems, use natural remedies, and only as a last resort turn to drugs or surgery. People in the U.S. spend around $30 billion every year on alternative medicine according to a federal report from the 2012 National Health Interview Survey [11]. This figure is astonishing, and it tells me people are voting with their wallets because they are hungry for something real.

Consider the eczema case I have discussed in a recent interview. A person exposed to chemicals at a dry cleaner develops skin problems, and steroids suppress the symptom but do not cure the underlying issue. Addressing the cause is what actually heals, and in this case it was simply avoiding exposure to dry cleaning chemicals.

Most common health conditions can be addressed through information and natural approaches. Healing is relatively straightforward; surgery, on the other hand, is complex [1]. Naturopathy’s individualized, root-cause approach is true medicine, and it is what people are hungry for as they reject the pill-for-every-ill paradigm. Acupuncture, biofeedback, herbs, meditation, massage therapy, and other forms of complementary and alternative medicine are often dismissed as worthless or attacked as quackery, but an increasing number of Americans disagree [12].

Environmental Toxins, Sunlight, and the Body’s Innate Healing

We are bombarded by toxins from every direction, and many of them are disguised as health products. Sunscreens contain oxybenzone, a hormone disruptor, and also synthetic fragrances tied to organ dysfunction and cancer. Fluoride and chlorinated water add to the toxic burden. Dryer sheets and synthetic fragrances flood our homes with endocrine-disrupting chemicals.

The medical establishment pushes these products while ignoring the consequences. Major sunscreen brands contain oxybenzone and synthetic fragrances tied to organ dysfunction and cancer, yet these toxins flood markets while safer, natural UV protectors like zinc oxide remain marginalized.

Sunlight is demonized, yet it is essential for vitamin D, melanin, and overall health. This deficiency is directly correlated with indoor lifestyles and the fear campaigns urging sun avoidance. I recently came across research showing that melanin’s structure blocks harmful electromagnetic fields, achieving an impressive 68.87 decibel reduction in the penetration of 5G electromagnetic fields [13]. By promoting sun avoidance, the establishment ensures both deficiencies in light and EMF vulnerability, a double jeopardy for public health.

We must reconnect with nature’s pharmacy: clean water, whole foods, sunlight, and herbal medicine. This knowledge is largely unrecognized in Western medicine, underscoring the need for further research and integration of these light-activated nutrients into healthcare practices [13]. There is a long history and tradition of Naturopathic Vitalism in the United States originating with Vincent Priessnitz, who began the heating compress of hydrotherapy that was brought to the US and influenced the Sanatorium practitioners and Naturopaths such as Henry Lindlahr, Benedict Lust, the Father of Naturopathy, and Dr. Otis G Carroll [14]. Naturopathy recognizes the body’s innate healing force, a God-given vitalism that mainstream medicine denies in favor of patented poisons.

Building Parallel Systems: AI, Decentralization, and Personal Responsibility

Western medicine is algorithmic and ripe for AI takeover, but I do not trust Big Pharma to use AI for good. They will use it to push more drugs, not fewer. That is why we need alternative, decentralized systems. I have discussed this on Decentralize.TV, where we dove into critical information about decentralized medicine and how you can take charge of your health without being a slave to the medical sick care system [15]. We need decentralized AI like BrightAnswers.ai, which is an uncensored AI engine that’s more honest and accurate than ChatGPT or Gemini or Microsoft Copilot. We need community-supported naturopaths. We need people opting out of insurance.

Personal responsibility is the key. We must teach our children about their bodies, grow our own medicine, and build local networks of like-minded people. I believe, as I have stated, that if we had maintained medical freedom instead of allowing such monopolization, chronic diseases would be nearly non-existent because we would know how to prevent or manage them effectively with limited resources [16]. That is the promise of an alternative system built on knowledge and freedom. The Journal of Applied Natural Medicine at ndnr.com provides case reports and research that mainstream journals reject, and it is precisely this kind of platform that fuels the parallel knowledge base we need.

There is also a practical reality we must face. Western medicine has failed us. We can do better, and we must. Our AI engines already know more about health, nutrition, medicine, and physiology than any human doctor living today. The sooner we fire those algorithmic human doctors and replace them with AI, the better off we’ll be. Naturopaths, on the other hand, can never be replaced by AI because they work beyond the pharmaceutical formulas.

Use the tools available to you. Learn from independent sources. Build your own knowledge. The future is decentralized, and that is a good thing.

Conclusion: Reclaiming Our Health Freedom

The hidden miracle of naturopathy is that it works. It works by treating causes, not symptoms, and by honoring the body’s innate wisdom. Naturopathy emerged in America from the writings and promotion of Benedict Lust, and it is both a way of life and a concept of healing that employs various natural means of treating human infirmities and disease states [17].

The Western medical monopoly is crumbling under its own corruption and failure. We must actively build alternatives. We must reclaim our health freedom and reject the false gods of pharma. I believe the future of health is decentralized, personal, and natural. The American Medical Association has had a goal since at least 1900 of achieving complete control over its own work, complete control over the work of others in health care, and complete control over public policy within the health domain [18]. That monopoly is what we are fighting. The naturopaths of today are willing to give their all for the sake of alleviating human suffering and are ready to fight for their rights to the last ditch [19]. I stand with them. It is time to reclaim our health freedom and assert our God-given right to access genuine health and healing.

References

Mike Adams interview with Dr Peter Glidden - July 8 2025. by Mike Adams George Washington, Father of the Country, Killed by Doctors. 2026-05-16T10:49:28.000Z. https://brownstone.org/articles/george-washington-father-of-the-country-killed-by-doctors/ Documentary: How Rockefeller Destroyed US Healthcare – Era of Light. 2024-05-04T07:06:13Z. https://eraoflight.com/2024/05/04/documentary-how-rockefeller-destroyed-us-healthcare/ The Suppression of Natural Medicine Timeline - EliteInfo.co. 2026-06-05T00:09:20Z. https://eliteinfo.co/the-suppression-of-natural-medicine-timeline/ Modern Medicine Part I How Healing Illness - NaturalNews.com, January 27, 2009. by NaturalNews.com Why Are Medical Associations Against Alternative Medicine?. 2011-12-30T09:57:40Z. https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2011/12/30/rethinking-medical-associations-best-interests.aspx Chiropractors and Naturopaths Are They Dang - Mercola.com, December 30, 2011. by Mercola.com How Democracy Gave Birth to Medical... — History News Network. 2019-06-06T21:29:58Z. https://www.historynewsnetwork.org/article/how-democracy-gave-birth-to-medical-populism Naturopathic advocate Dr Peter Glidden reveals how big pharmas monopoly fuels chronic disease epidemic - NaturalNews.com, July 08, 2025. by NaturalNews.com Information Based Medicine The Antidote To An Over Medicated Medical System. by GreenMedInfo.com Why Alternative Health Is Booming - Mercola.com, July 04, 2016. by Mercola.com Americans are increasingly using complementar - NaturalNews.com, October 21, 2009. by NaturalNews.com Health Ranger Report - MIRACLE DISCOVERY - Mike Adams - Brighteon.com, August 15, 2025. by Mike Adams - Brighteon.com The Role of Gut in Health and Disease; the Untold History of Western.... 2024-11-10T02:33:23Z. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7219456/ Mike Adams interview with Diane Kazer - December 6 2024. by Mike Adams 2025 09 05 BBN Interview with Dr. Glidden HB . by Mike Adams The History of Naturopathic Medicine: The Emergence and .... 2015-06-23T00:00:00Z. https://clinicalgate.com/2015/06/23/the-history-of-naturopathic-medicine-the-emergence-and-evolution-of-an-american-school-of-healing/ Textbook of Natural Medicine Fifth Edition. by Dr Michael T Murray Textbook of Natural Medicine Volume 1. by Joseph E Pizzorno and Michael T Murray History - Oregon Association of Naturopathic Physicians - OANP. https://www.oanp.org/general/custom.asp?page=history

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