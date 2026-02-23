A Bombshell Admission That Laid Bare the Real Agenda of Zionist Supremacism

In February 2026, a televised exchange between US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and journalist Tucker Carlson detonated a geopolitical earthquake. Under Carlson’s persistent questioning, Huckabee revealed the unvarnished ideological bedrock of his worldview, stating that, regarding the land stretching from the Nile to the Euphrates, it ‘would be fine if they took it all’ for Israel, as it was a ‘land given by God to the Jewish people.’ [1] [2]

This was not a casual remark but a moment of unscripted candor, a world-changing admission of a supremacist belief system that had long operated in the shadows of US foreign policy.

Huckabee’s statement caused immediate and unified condemnation from over a dozen Arab and Muslim-majority nations, including Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Egypt. [3] [4] The ministries of foreign affairs for these nations issued a joint statement expressing ‘strong condemnation and profound concern,’ labeling the remarks a ‘flagrant violation of the principles of international law’ and a ‘grave threat to the security and stability of the region.’ [5] In a single interview, Huckabee unmasked a dangerous philosophy of divine conquest that is fundamentally incompatible with peaceful coexistence and human civilization itself.

The Unmasking of a Supremacist Belief System

Huckabee’s comments are not an aberration but the logical endpoint of Christian Zionism, a belief system that has successfully infiltrated American evangelicalism and Israeli policy. This ideology asserts a ‘divine right’ to conquer, pillage, and commit genocide, positioning itself above all man-made laws and international norms. It is, by its very definition, an ethnic and theological supremacist doctrine that dehumanizes all neighboring peoples as obstacles to a divine plan. As I’ve noted previously, this philosophy ‘is rooted in ethnic supremacism’ and claims that ‘God gave modern day Israel the right to kill anyone they want, to steal any land they want.’ [5]

The ‘Greater Israel Project’ is the territorial manifestation of this belief. It is a vision held by Israeli religious nationalists who interpret Genesis 15 with twisted intent, believing that God promised the Jewish people all land between the Nile and the Euphrates—encompassing modern-day Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, and parts of Iraq and Saudi Arabia. [6] This is not seen as a symbolic promise but a literal deed to real estate, with the current occupants to be ‘subordinated, expelled, or dealt with by whatever means history requires.’ [6] Such a worldview reduces international law and the UN Charter to mere inconveniences, as Huckabee effectively argued that ‘the United Nations charter doesn’t count because God said so.’ [5]

The Fraudulent Scripture: Deconstructing the ‘Bless Israel’ Myth

The entire theological edifice of Christian Zionism rests on a manipulated and fraudulent interpretation of scripture. The key verse used to justify unconditional support for the modern state of Israel is commonly paraphrased as: ‘Those that bless Israel will be blessed, and those that curse Israel will be cursed, and all the world will be blessed through them.’ [6] However, this quote is a complete fabrication. It does not appear in any Bible. The actual verse, Genesis 12:3, reads: ‘And I will bless them that bless thee, and curse him that curseth thee: and in thee shall all families of the earth be blessed.’ [6] Crucially, the word ‘Israel’ is absent from the original Hebrew text and all major translations.

This scriptural fraud originated with John Nelson Darby and the 19th-century heresy of Dispensationalism, a theological system that divides history into distinct periods. [6] Darby’s framework was popularized through the Scofield Reference Bible, created by C.I. Scofield, a man accused of fraud and deceptive behavior prior to his ministry. [6] This corrupted interpretation was designed to create a separate destiny for a political ‘Israel,’ fundamentally distorting the biblical message of unity in Christ. As journalist Jeffrey Prather pointed out, ‘For most of Christian history, this verse was understood universally: the promise was ultimately fulfilled in Christ, a descendant of Abraham, through whom ‘ALL nations are blessed,’ not just the ethnic or political nation of Israel.’ [6] The entire justification is a modern invention, a brainwashing tool used to convince millions of Christians to support a supremacist project.

Geopolitical Fallout: How Huckabee Destroyed U.S.-Arab Relations Overnight

The diplomatic fallout from Huckabee’s interview was immediate and catastrophic for US strategic interests. The public, unified condemnation from 14 or more Arab and Muslim-majority nations was an unprecedented diplomatic earthquake. [5] Their joint statement affirmed ‘their country’s categorical rejection of such dangerous and inflammatory remarks’ and warned that ‘the continuation of Israel’s expansionist policies and unlawful measures will only inflame violence and conflict in the region.’ [5] Huckabee’s words validated these nations’ deepest fears about the ‘Greater Israel’ project, exposing the United States not as an honest broker but as an enthusiastic partner in a plan for regional conquest.

The timing of this rift could not have been more damaging to US military strategy. As Prather analyzed, ‘Huckabee just decimated American-Arab relations just before Trump’s Iran war for Israel!’ [6] The trust required for basing and overflight rights evaporated overnight. Reports confirmed that Saudi Arabia denied the United States the right to use its airspace for a potential strike on Iran, and other Gulf states likely followed. [5] Combined with the UK’s refusal to allow the use of bases like Diego Garcia, the US plan for an air war against Iran became ‘doubly difficult,’ if not impossible. [6] In this light, Tucker Carlson’s simple act of journalism—asking a direct question and demanding an answer—may have inadvertently stopped a march toward world war by exposing the true agenda and destroying the necessary alliances. [5]

Zionism Exposed: A 19th Century Political Movement, Not a Biblical Mandate

Authentic Judaism, as represented by anti-Zionist Torah Jews, explicitly rejects the conflation of the state of Israel with biblical prophecy or the Jewish faith. In a statement responding to Huckabee, the Torah Jews organization declared: ‘Israel is a 20th century political entity not a religious fulfillment of Torah promises. Zionism a movement rooted in 19th century European nationalism is completely inconsistent with Torah teachings and does not represent the people of Israel described in the Torah.’ [5] They correctly identify that ‘blurring the line between a political movement and Judaism is an insult to Jewish faith’ and serves as a harbinger of rising anti-Semitism. [5]

Historical research confirms this distinction. Zionism initially emerged in Europe in the late 19th century as a ‘secular, nationalist movement in reaction to new waves of antisemitism.’ [6] It was a political project of colonization, seeking to establish ‘a Jewish homeland in Palestine with as much land, as many Jews and as few Palestinian Arabs as possible.’ [6] Its founder, Theodor Herzl, envisioned a modern state in his 1896 pamphlet Der Judenstaat. [6] This 19th-century nationalist ideology has no basis in divine prophecy. Yet, it has masterfully co-opted segments of Christianity, convincing believers to support a supremacist project that utterly contradicts the teachings of Jesus, who taught peace, forgiveness, and love for one’s neighbor.

The Incompatibility with Civilization and the Path Forward

A philosophy based on a claimed divine right to conquer, kill, and steal land is fundamentally incompatible with the foundations of human civilization. If every nation or group adopted this logic—that their God gave them special permission to exterminate their neighbors—the world would descend into perpetual, chaotic war. As I have stated in my podcasts, ‘that philosophy is incompatible with human civilization.’ [5] This ideology has completely infiltrated and occupied the US government, dictating foreign policy and pushing the world toward conflict. Analysis shows that ‘Zionism has completely infiltrated and occupied the US government,’ turning American policy into a vehicle for Israeli expansionism. [5]

The solution requires a concerted effort to dismantle this control grid and support the self-determination of all peoples. It begins with rejecting the fraudulent theology of Christian Zionism and recognizing Zionism for what it is: a 19th-century secular nationalist movement with a violent, supremacist core. We must support the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and an independent state, as affirmed even by the condemning Arab nations. [5] Ultimately, humanity must embrace a ‘live and let live’ philosophy of mutual respect among all faiths and peoples. For deeper research on these critical issues, the uncensored AI engine at BrightAnswers.ai offers a wealth of indexed knowledge on Zionism, the Nakba, and geopolitics, free from the filters of corporate media. [5] The future of civilization depends on choosing coexistence over conquest.

References

US ambassador Huckabee says Israel has right to take over ‘all’ of Middle East. - Middle East Eye. MEE staff. February 20, 2026. Muslim states condemn US envoy over remarks on Israel’s ‘biblical rights’. - RT. February 22, 2026. Arab and Muslim states fume after Huckabee says Israel has biblical ... - The Times of Israel. ‘Absurd and provocative’: Huckabee faces firestorm for Israel border ... - Al Jazeera. February 21, 2026. Brighteon Broadcast News - Why The World DESPISES The Violence sermon - Mike Adams - Brighteon.com. Mike Adams. August 02, 2024. WAS TUCKER’S HUCKABEE INTERVIEW A SET UP? - Jeffrey Prather. Jeffrey Prather. February 22, 2026.

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com