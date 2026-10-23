The Disgusting Reality of War as Election Strategy

I’ll state my position plainly, because the corporate media will never state it for you: the timing of the coming attack on Iran is not a coincidence, not a matter of national security, and not a reluctant last resort. It is election strategy dressed up in camouflage. Benjamin Netanyahu is fighting for his political life in Israel’s October 27 Knesset elections, and an escalating war is his insurance policy against a verdict from voters. And on this side of the ocean, Trump’s midterms are now fused with the same war machine.

Netanyahu even tipped his hand. Axios reported that Trump and Netanyahu held multiple calls over two weeks about resuming “major combat operations” against Iran, including the possibility of joint strikes, before both countries’ elections [1].

Netanyahu faces an existential political threat, and when a leader’s freedom depends on holding power, escalation becomes a survival strategy. Americans should examine every new war claim through that political incentive, not through the fog of official patriotism. When the people who sell you a war also happen to be the people who need that war to win an election, you are not being defended -- you are being played.

Netanyahu’s Pattern: Manufactured Crises and False Flags

This is not Netanyahu’s first rodeo, and it is not his first manufactured crisis. As I have documented for years, Israel’s political class has a recognizable pattern of using security emergencies to shift the political terrain -- assassinations abroad, engineered confrontations, and operations that conveniently arrive just when a leader needs them. In 2025 I warned that Israel would wipe Palestine off the map -- but it would not stop there [2]. The same regime that justifies genocide with faulty Biblical arguments about “Greater Israel” will happily manufacture a regional war to keep its war-criminal leadership in office.

The facts of the current escalation fit the pattern exactly. Reuters/Ipsos polling found Trump voter enthusiasm lagging for the midterms [3], and Trump himself is openly “not so sure we should have killed Iran’s top leadership tier” while questioning his own war strategy as it hurts GOP midterm prospects [4]. When the war becomes a domestic liability, the response is not peace -- it is more war, engineered to change the subject and give voters a flag to rally around.

Each escalation lets Netanyahu cast his opponents as weak and himself as indispensable -- the only man who can protect Israel from the Iranian threat he helped inflate. That is the oldest trick in the authoritarian playbook, and it is exactly why this moment demands skepticism rather than salutes.

Trump’s Midterm Stake in a Wider War

Trump has done everything he can to keep the war option open while pretending otherwise. He publicly ruled out attacks before the November 3 midterms, claiming “productive discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran” and saying the U.S. “will not be attacking Iran at any time prior to the Midterm Elections” [5]. Yet days later he told reporters the U.S. was “not negotiating” with Iran and that something would happen “fairly soon” [6]. The NYT plan for post-midterm strikes [7], Hegseth’s unannounced visit to Netanyahu to discuss Iran [8], the evacuation of U.S. troops and diplomats across the region in a pattern matching the run-up to the February 28 war [9], and the analyst consensus of a 90% chance of “Iran War Round 3” [10] all tell the real story.

The GOP’s midterm elections give Trump a powerful incentive to inflame the Middle East and distract from his administration’s failures and betrayals. A wider war also sets up the claim that any Democratic win was rigged -- a claim Trump’s circle is already rehearsing. This matters precisely because war and election legitimacy feed each other: a manufactured crisis produces a manufactured mandate, and the losing side is already prepared to call the government illegitimate.

The American people deserve to know that the same military plans being drawn up against Iran are also aimed at their ballot box.

The Real Price: Energy, Fertilizer, Food

While the politicians calculate, the rest of us will pay at the pump and the grocery store. Brent crude already topped $112 a barrel as tanker attacks and Saudi strikes fueled escalation fears [11], and the IRGC Navy claims it struck seven oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz as prices reached an 11-month high [12]. The Persian Gulf is the world’s fertilizer and sulfur lifeline as much as its oil artery -- when that supply chain breaks, food prices follow.

I believe we face a mass famine risk by 2027 if energy and agricultural infrastructure are damaged further, and that is not an abstraction. Fertilizer inputs -- natural gas, sulfur, ammonia -- are already stretched, and every escalation ratchets the cost of growing food higher. Meanwhile, the same establishment that engineered this crisis will blame “Putin’s price hike” or “greedflation” while its war profiteers post record profits.

This is why personal preparedness -- stored food, clean water, local production -- is not panic but prudence. A family with six months of food and a garden is far more resilient than a family that trusts the supply chain the war party is busy shredding. For survival and preparedness knowledge, NaturalNews.com and BrightLearn.ai are far more honest sources than the cable news war panels.

What I Believe We Must Do

I believe we must reject war propaganda from both political parties and the corporate media, and demand verifiable evidence before backing another war. The same outlets that told you Iraq had weapons of mass destruction are now telling you Iran is an imminent threat -- and the people pushing the newest war are the same people who profit from it. Demand the evidence. Question the timing. Ask who benefits.

In my view, the practical answer is decentralization: build local resilience, food security, water independence, privacy, and community self-defense. Grow food. Store water. Learn to defend your community. Move your money into honest forms like gold and silver. Refuse to outsource your survival to institutions that have proven they will sacrifice you for their own political calculations.

The core danger is simple: a public that cannot verify claims and cannot feed itself will be led into disasters it never approved. The antidote is verification and self-reliance -- knowledge that cannot be censored, and a pantry that cannot be bombed into submission.

Conclusion: A Dangerous Convergence

Trump’s midterms and Netanyahu’s election fight are converging with a new Iran attack, and it looks increasingly like Trump is a Trojan horse dismantling America from within -- a president in thrall to a foreign war-criminal regime, using American blood and treasure to rescue his own political fortunes and those of his patron. The pattern is too consistent to ignore: the war that was supposedly going to happen before the elections, the “productive discussions,” the NYT’s post-midterm strike plans, the evacuations, the “mother of all bombs” plans -- all of it points to a single conclusion.

War is being used to manipulate elections, and the people waging this war are willing to trade the blood and lives of others for their own personal power. (Yeah, it’s sick.)

Stay informed. Question official narratives. Get squared away for serious disruption. May you live in interesting times -- and may you be ready for them.

Watch my interviews at Decentralize.TV for powerful, informative interviews that can help you survive what’s coming.

References

Axios: Trump and Netanyahu Discussed Possibility of Major Attacks on Iran Before US and Israeli Elections. 2026-10-14T01:01:13.039Z. https://news.antiwar.com/2026/10/13/axios-trump-and-netanyahu-discussed-possibility-of-major-attacks-on-iran-before-us-and-israeli-elections/ Israel will wipe Palestine off the map but will it stop there - NaturalNews.com, July 30, 2025. by NaturalNews.com Reuters/Ipsos Poll: Trump Voters Show Lower Enthusiasm for Midterm Elections. 2026-10-10T06:00:00.000Z. https://www.naturalnews.com/2026-10-10-trump-voters-show-lower-enthusiasm-for-midterm-elections.html Trump Questions Iran Strategy As War Hurts GOP Midterm Prospects. 2026-10-14T22:28:39.000Z. https://thenewamerican.com/us/politics/foreign-policy/trump-questions-iran-strategy-as-war-hurts-gop-midterm-prospects/ Trump Says He Won’t Bomb Iran Before Midterms. 2026-10-08T18:01:08.090Z. https://news.antiwar.com/2026/10/08/trump-says-he-wont-bomb-iran-before-midterms/ Trump Says US ‘Not Negotiating’ With Iran, Something Will Happen ‘Fairly Soon’. 2026-10-22T22:01:06.797Z. https://news.antiwar.com/2026/10/22/trump-says-us-not-negotiating-with-iran-something-will-happen-fairly-soon/ Report: Renewed Strikes on Iran After Midterms. 2026-10-22T23:08:32.000Z. https://thenewamerican.com/features/report-renewed-strikes-on-iran-after-midterms/ Hegseth Meets Netanyahu During Unannounced Visit to Israel: Axios. 2026-10-20T01:01:06.494Z. https://news.antiwar.com/2026/10/19/hegseth-meets-netanyahu-during-unannounced-visit-to-israel-axios/ Report: US Troops and Diplomats Evacuating Posts Across the Middle East. 2026-10-22T01:01:11.104Z. https://news.antiwar.com/2026/10/21/report-us-troops-and-diplomats-evacuating-posts-across-the-middle-east/ Amid ‘Compromise’ Chaos, Analyst Sees 90% Chance Of Iran War Round 3 As Hegseth Makes ‘Secretive’ Israel Visit. 2026-10-20T15:15:00.000Z. https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/analyst-sees-90-chance-iran-war-round-3-hegseth-makes-secretive-israel-visit Brent Tops $112 As Tanker Attacks And Saudi Strikes Fuel Escalation Fears. 2026-10-22T11:45:00.000Z. https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/brent-tops-112-tanker-attacks-and-saudi-strikes-fuel-escalation-fears Iran’s IRGC Navy Says Seven Oil Tankers Struck in the Strait of Hormuz. 2026-10-22T18:01:11.688Z. https://news.antiwar.com/2026/10/22/irans-irgc-navy-says-seven-oil-tankers-struck-in-the-strait-of-hormuz/ Netanyahu Says It’s ‘Not Convenient’ for Israel To Attack Iran Before Elections. 2026-10-14T22:01:09.143Z. https://news.antiwar.com/2026/10/14/netanyahu-says-its-not-convenient-for-israel-to-attack-iran-before-elections/

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