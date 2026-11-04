The Israel Factor, Texas Going Blue and the Collapse of the GOP

In a live midterm election broadcast, host Brandon Weichert interviewed Mike Adams, founder of NaturalNews.com, about the factors shaping the 2026 midterm elections and the Republican Party’s prospects. Adams, who described himself as a two-time Trump voter, argued that the Israel factor is a major influence on the races, saying he can only support candidates who put America first and criticizing political figures who prioritize other nations’ interests. He predicted that Democratic candidate Talarico would win the Texas Senate race, citing Republican candidate Paxton’s personal reputational baggage and a lack of high-quality GOP candidates, and said Governor Abbott was probably fighting for survival. Adams also pointed to an exit poll showing Trump with a 38 percent approval rating, seven points worse than in the 2018 midterms, and said he did not believe the GOP would hold the Senate. He described the political climate as potentially a bloodbath for Republicans and said the lesson is that Americans will no longer vote for party loyalty over accountability.

Adams identified the war that began on February 28 as the primary mistake driving the backlash, saying it caused food and energy inflation and record-high diesel prices, and that Democrats would exploit it effectively. He was skeptical of claims of a diplomatic breakthrough with Iran and of Trump’s statement about ending foreign aid to Israel, suggesting such announcements are used to manipulate oil prices. Adams also raised concerns about election integrity, noting the continued use of electronic voting machines, the absence of paper ballots and nationwide voter ID, and the lack of serialized ballots, which he said fuels distrust in the system. Turning to infrastructure, he described the U.S. power grid as almost third world and vulnerable to sabotage and cyberattack, warning that component shortages could leave regions offline for months. He criticized the use of masked ICE agents and said the treatment of immigrants was a red line for him, arguing that immigration laws could be enforced through economic measures instead. Adams concluded that the war has made life in America more difficult for the next couple of years and that the GOP could only be competitive in 2028 by moving away from Trump.

For more updates, visit BrightVideos.com