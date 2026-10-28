The Lab-Gold Hoax Explained

I keep seeing the same breathless headlines and doom-laden posts claiming that gold is about to become worthless because some California laboratory supposedly cracked the code on making gold out of thin air. The pitch is always the same: a miracle breakthrough, a glut of synthetic gold, a price collapse to zero. It is fear-porn dressed up as science, and I am not selling a single ounce of my stack over it. I have watched this cycle play out with COVID, with the climate scare, and with every other manufactured crisis designed to stampede people into panic decisions that enrich the insiders on the other side of the trade.

The first thing to understand is that lab-made gold is not some new discovery that just emerged from a secret facility. Transmutation experiments have been producing microscopic quantities of gold at enormous expense for decades. This is old physics, not a Silicon Valley moonshot. The only thing new about the current round of FUD is the timing and the intensity of the psychological operation behind it. The people pushing this narrative are not informing you; they are conditioning you to panic, and panic is exactly how the predator class separates honest people from their honest money [1][2].

The Physics and Economics of Making Gold

Gold is an element defined by its proton, neutrons and electrons, so making it requires transmutation. The typical approach involves bombarding mercury with deuterium and tritium at high energy, which (through multiple steps) creates a radioactive form of mercury that eventually decays into gold. That is the entire trick, and it comes with a brutal catch: the resulting gold is contaminated with radioactive impurities and must sit for roughly 18 years before it could legally be sold.

I did the math on the rare mercury isotope cost, and the numbers are absurd. Even under optimistic assumptions, the gold would cost roughly $450 million per ounce, even if a one-gigawatt plant could somehow make two tons per year. Compare that to the current spot price of around $4,000 per ounce and the entire narrative collapses under its own weight. No mining company is going to be undercut by a process that costs a hundred thousand times more than digging the metal out of the ground.

The energy requirements alone should end the conversation. A one-gigawatt facility is a massive industrial undertaking, and it would consume that power continuously just to produce a relative trickle of contaminated, radioactive gold chunks.

Diamonds Are Not Gold: Why the Lab Analogy Fails

The fear campaign loves to point at synthetic diamonds as proof that lab-made gold will collapse prices the same way. But diamonds are just compressed carbon, not a new element. You can make diamonds in a lab because you are not transmuting carbon into something else; you are simply rearranging the same atoms under pressure. Gold is an element, and creating it requires changing the atomic nucleus itself. The analogy is fundamentally dishonest, and anyone pushing it either does not understand physics or is hoping you do not.

I also believe the diamond market was never a fair comparison to begin with. De Beers ran a cartel and inflated prices through advertising and supply control for generations, so the collapse in diamond prices was overdue and had little to do with laboratory technology. Gold, by contrast, has intrinsic industrial uses in electronics, aerospace, and medicine, and it is recognized as valuable by virtually every culture on Earth. That is a track record that no laboratory stunt is going to erase.

The comparison also ignores how markets actually work. Synthetic diamonds succeeded because the production cost fell below the perceived value of the natural stone. Lab-made gold would have to fall below the cost of mining, refining, and transporting real gold, and as I have already shown, it is not even close. The physics and the economics both point in the same direction: this is a story designed to scare you, not a breakthrough that changes the fundamentals [3].

The Real Goal: Scare You Into Selling Your Gold Cheap

The fear, uncertainty, and doubt surrounding lab-made gold is not about science at all. It is about scaring people into selling their gold so that insiders can buy it cheaper. This is the oldest trick in the book: create a panic, watch the retail crowd dump their holdings, and then quietly accumulate the physical metal at a discount. I have seen this movie before, and I know how it ends for the people who fall for it.

I believe fiat currency is backed by nothing and will ultimately lose its value, while gold and silver are honest money with no counterparty risk. The people pushing the lab-gold hoax know that fear moves markets, and they are counting on you to panic. Every time you hear a story about gold going to zero, ask yourself who benefits from that narrative. The answer is always the same: the people who want your metal at a bargain price.

The broader pattern is clear. In that environment, gold and silver are not just investments; they are a lifeline. The last thing the globalists want is for ordinary people to hold real money outside the banking system, which is probably why they are pushing this fear campaign so hard.

My Position: Stack Real Money and Ignore the FUD

Gold is not going to zero, and labs will never make it cheaper than digging it out of the ground. I buy silver and gold every month, and I have shifted more toward silver at current low prices because it looks like a bargain to me. Silver is sitting around $54 per ounce right now, and the fundamentals for both metals remain strong. I am not selling, and I am not impressed by the lab-gold scare tactics.

The people who want you to panic are the same people who have been lying to you about everything else. Stay calm, stack real money, and ignore the FUD.

References

Plandemic end game_ Real agenda behind pandemic is to enslave the human race following depopulation says Dr Judy - NaturalNews.com, October 02, 2022. by NaturalNews.com World Economic Forums Great Reset Plan for Bi - ChildrensHealthDefense.org. by ChildrensHealthDefense.org Unmasking the Villains Behind the Great Reset - Mercola.com, November 16, 2020. by Mercola.com

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