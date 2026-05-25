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Richard Jolk's avatar
Richard Jolk
14m

Small atomic reactors to power everything from desalination plants to AI centers to neighborhoods is not exotic... it has been on the books for years. It IS NOT "EXOTIC".. It is the NRC and EPA working as the regulatory end of the deep state that has prevented their development and use to date.

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Linda's avatar
Linda
31m

It sounds great! Somes questions:

Many households won't have the money to do a big chaneover. Where will the funding come from and will a homeowner be financially beholding to the powers-that-be because of it?

Will the batteries emiit an electromagnetic field that is tolerable for all people, especially those who are already overwhelmed and physically affected by the proliferation of spectrum usage that doesn't really add to the benefit of Mother Earth?

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