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EHFoundation's avatar
EHFoundation
9h

Power grid being used up by millions of Illegals that have invaded this Pagan Place as does the growing number of AI data centers. Same goes for dwindling water resources OUR own Self Destruction for allowing IT

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Brent Rice's avatar
Brent Rice
1h

The entire output of the Hoover Dam can reliably power only 4 large data centers. And Lake Mead is almost empty.

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