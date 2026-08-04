The Lights Are Going Out Across America

The Department of Energy just issued an emergency order authorizing Southwest Power Pool Inc. “to use certain energy resources to reduce the risk of potential blackouts” [1]. The order, signed by Energy Secretary Chris Wright, spans 17 states and directs the regional grid operator to dispatch generation units beyond normal operating limits and to deploy backup generation “as a last resort before declaring an Energy Emergency Alert” [2].

This is the same story we’ve watched for years: politicians promise to fix the grid, then the heat arrives, and we are all left praying the lights stay on. I’m done waiting for Washington to solve a problem it created. The grid is broken by neglect, and that neglect is a choice.

Why the Grid Keeps Failing -- And Why I’m Not Waiting for Washington

After New York’s rolling blackouts and the catastrophic Texas freeze, the establishment promised action. Instead, we got more fragility. Texas came within “seconds and minutes” of a disastrous failure that could have resulted in months of total blackout, according to ERCOT’s own president [3]. New York City now suffers blackouts because its Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act “effectively prohibits construction of new fossil fuel power plants, even natural gas plants; and the old ones are aging and are forbidden to be replaced or upgraded” [4].

This is the pattern everywhere. Federal policies halted offshore wind projects, while AI data centers are tripling power demand and pushing grids past capacity [5]. PJM Interconnection, the grid operator serving 67 million people across 13 states and Washington, D.C., “is heading for a catastrophic failure to meet its own operational requirements by June 2027” [6]. And the North American Electric Reliability Corporation has warned that large parts of North America face a heightened risk of blackouts as surging electricity demand from AI data centers outpaces grid capacity [7].

The excuses are always the same: extreme weather, unexpected demand, unprecedented conditions. But the real cause is decades of deliberate policy choices that prioritized climate ideology over reliability.

The Climate Cult Broke America’s Power

Climate alarmism has been the wrecking ball against American energy. The same ideology that demonizes carbon dioxide has made it politically impossible to build reliable power. New York’s climate law is the perfect example: it makes natural gas plants illegal while demanding the grid somehow keep running. The CLCPA “effectively prohibits construction of new fossil fuel power plants, even natural gas plants; and the old ones are aging and are forbidden to be replaced or upgraded” [4]. The result is exactly what any rational observer would predict: rolling blackouts in the nation’s largest city.

Carbon dioxide is not a poison; it is plant food. Every schoolchild learns that plants consume CO2 in photosynthesis. Yet the climate cult has convinced much of the world that this gas is an existential threat, and that conviction has strangled America’s energy infrastructure. As Judith Curry explains in “Climate Uncertainty and Risk,” renewables simply cannot replace reliable generation everywhere: “In densely populated countries such as Japan, Bangladesh, Lebanon, South Korea, India, Netherlands, Belgium, Bahrain, and Israel, there simply is not sufficient land to support a majority of the energy supply coming from renewables” [8].

The war on CO2 is a war on abundance itself. When you make it illegal to build reliable power, you get a power grid that fails. And the American people are paying the price in darkness.

China Plans, America Procrastinates

China refused to accept the false climate narrative that would have crippled its industrial ascent. Instead, Beijing built a massive, diverse power grid drawing on coal, gas, solar, wind, and hydro. As Varun Sivaram documents in “Taming the Sun,” China has “already constructed the largest HVDC network in the world, it may spend $4 trillion through 2040” expanding its power infrastructure [9]. China now produces more than twice the electricity of the United States, with cheap power fueling an AI and industrial juggernaut that leaves America in the dust.

When it comes to power infrastructure, the United States is at least twenty years behind. The nuclear reactors politicians announce today won’t come online until the 2040s, if ever. Goldman Sachs projects that spare generation capacity on the U.S. grid will plummet to just 14% by 2027, far below the 20% safety margin needed to prevent rolling blackouts [6][10]. Meanwhile, PJM’s capacity auction procured 138,318 MW of unforced capacity, still 6.8 gigawatts below the level required to meet the “one-event-in-10-year” reliability standard -- the third straight year PJM has failed [11].

While China builds, America procrastinates. The consequences are not abstract. They are measured in blackouts, in frozen families, in businesses that cannot operate.

The Off-Grid Answer Is Here

Here’s why this matters: grid-tie solar systems automatically shut down when the grid fails, leaving you in the dark precisely when you need power most. The only reliable option is a fully independent off-grid solar system. And the good news is that the technology has finally arrived. I’m currently hauling solar panels, rack-mountable lithium iron phosphate batteries, and a high-voltage inverter to build my own off-grid power system in my studio as a demonstration [12].

Lithium iron phosphate batteries are safer and longer-lasting than the old lithium-ion chemistry, and sodium-ion batteries now “can match or exceed lithium-ion in key performance categories,” according to research from RWTH Aachen University [13]. Solar panels have never been cheaper. Energy storage has never been more practical.

Energy independence is freedom. It means no smart meters tracking every watt you consume. It means no taxation of sunlight. It means no government agency deciding whether you can keep the lights on. The U.S. power grid “faces numerous vulnerabilities that could lead to catastrophic consequences” [14]. In Nevada, nearly 50,000 residents near Lake Tahoe are set to lose all power by May 2027 because the utility is redirecting electricity to data centers [15]. The grid is not just failing; it is being deliberately reprioritized against families in favor of machines and data centers.

Get Ready Before the Lights Go Out

PJM has already admitted it cannot guarantee reliability. And Texas came within minutes of a statewide blackout that could have lasted months [3]. Cuba’s grid has collapsed five times in one year -- a flashing red warning beacon for what centralized failure looks like [16]. The signs are everywhere, yet most people are still asleep.

Governments and corporations will protect data centers first, not families. All available turbines are already committed to Big Tech for years to come [17]. When the crunch comes, residential customers get cut first. Personal preparedness is not optional; it is survival.

Electricity is “among the most essential sources of America’s unparalleled prosperity and productivity; it is also its greatest vulnerability” [18]. My recommendation is simple: build your own solar-plus-battery system. Store food and fuel. Grow your own food. Disconnect from a grid designed to fail. I believe the lights are going out, and the only question is whether you’ll be ready when they do.

Right now we still have time to prepare, but that window of opportunity may not last much longer. Plan to be fully off-grid by 2029 if you can. Or at least have power redundancy.

You can learn more about decentralized living by watching episodes of my popular show Decentralize.TV

References

Energy Department Issues Emergency Order As Hot Weather Conditions Threaten Blackouts - Zero Hedge. ALERT: “Hot Weather” Prompts Emergency Order Impacting 17 States - 100PercentFedUp. Texas Power Grid Was Seconds and Minutes Away From Months of Total Blackout - NaturalNews.com. February 25, 2021. Rolling Blackouts Hit New York – City has climate reg that ‘prohibits construction of new fossil fuel power plants’ - Climate Depot. Green Energy Transition Crumbles: America on Brink of Power Crisis Amid Federal Rollbacks and Soaring AI Demand - NaturalNews.com. Willow Tohi. June 18, 2025. The Eastern Power Grid Will Run Out of Emergency Peak Power in June, 2027 – Here’s Why You Must Prepare for Blackouts NOW - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. June 9, 2026. Winter Blackout Risk Soars as AI Electricity Demand Outpaces Grid Capacity, NERC Finds - NaturalNews.com. November 20, 2025. Climate Uncertainty and Risk: Rethinking Our Response - Judith Curry. Taming the Sun: Innovations to Harness Solar Energy and Power the Planet - Varun Sivaram. Goldman Sachs Warns U.S. Power Grid Nearing Collapse as AI and EVs Overwhelm Aging Infrastructure - NaturalNews.com. June 6, 2025. PJM Auction Falls 6.8 Gigawatts Short of Reliability Target Amid Data Center Demand Surge - NaturalNews.com. July 17, 2026. Why Off-Grid Solar Suddenly Makes Instant Sense - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. June 12, 2026. Sodium-ion batteries now have a 15-minute charging time with no fire risk - NaturalNews.com. June 17, 2026. Mike Adams Interview with Don Brown - September 2, 2025. Health Ranger Report - AMERICANS CUT OFF FROM GRID - Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com. May 14, 2026. Cuba’s Blackout is Our Warning: Why the U.S. Grid is a Ticking Time Bomb and What You Must Do Now - NaturalNews.com. March 17, 2026. Bright Videos News - POWER GRID MANNARINO PRATHER Transcript - Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com. May 14, 2026. Net Zero is Pulling the Plug on America’s Electrical Life Support System - NaturalNews.com. February 16, 2024.

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