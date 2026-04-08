Introduction: From Supporter to Alarmist

I voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and again in 2020. I believed, as many did, that he represented a necessary disruption to a corrupt, globalist political establishment. His election in 2024 was, in my view, a final chance to correct course. Today, I am calling for his immediate removal from office. This is not a political conversion; it is a desperate, rational assessment of an impending catastrophe. The man I once supported no longer exists. In his place sits a compromised, deranged figure, and his threats against Iran are not mere political rhetoric. They are a lit match being tossed toward the world’s industrial tinderbox.

The transformation is complete and horrifying. Where there was once a brash negotiator, there is now a man whose public pronouncements carry the chilling weight of a death wish for civilization. Just recently, Trump declared, ‘A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.’ [1] This is not strategy; it is the utterance of someone who has lost his grip on reality. My journey from supporter to alarmist is a journey from hope to cold, hard survival instinct. The immediate crisis he has manufactured is not a distant foreign policy blunder; it is a direct threat to the global supply of energy, food, and stability. To stand by is to accept ruin.

The Anatomy of a Sociopathic Gamble

Diagnosing the danger requires looking past political labels. What we are witnessing is the lethal intersection of clinical narcissism and geopolitical power. For Donald Trump, ‘winning’ is not a political outcome; it is a personal psychological necessity that supersedes all human life. His ego cannot tolerate a loss, a setback, or even a perceived slight. This transforms international policy into a personal vendetta, where the annihilation of a nation becomes a means to prove his own dominance. The war on Iran, launched in late February 2026, was not a response to an imminent threat but a calculated escalation to assert control. [2]

This ego-fueled escalation is dangerously amplified by his compromised advisers. The influence of Zionist extremists who view conflict in the Middle East through a lens of biblical fanaticism has created a feedback loop of aggression. Figures like these justify violence using faulty theological arguments, pushing for a ‘Greater Israel’ project that requires the destabilization or destruction of its neighbors. [3] Their counsel dovetails perfectly with Trump’s need for grandiose, ‘historic’ actions. When Israeli officials cited the U.S. capture of Venezuela’s Maduro as a ‘warning’ to Iran, it revealed a shared mindset of regime change as a first resort, not a last. [3] This creates a policy environment where the most extreme options are not just considered but celebrated.

The compromise is total. A president who values loyalty above all is surrounded by voices that feed his darkest impulses, telling him that laying waste to an ancient civilization is a form of ‘divine favor.’ [4] In this toxic chamber, the only logic is the logic of the gamble: bet everything on a single, catastrophic strike, and damn the consequences. For a sociopath, the potential deaths of millions are merely abstract numbers, less real than the adulation he believes victory will bring. We are not being led by a statesman. We are being gambled with by a mad king who has confused the White House with a high-stakes casino where the chips are human lives.

Al Jubail: The Burning Heart of Global Industry

To understand the stakes, you must understand Al Jubail. This is not just another city in Saudi Arabia. It is a 1,000-square-kilometer industrial behemoth, a nexus of global production for lubricants, plastics, and chemical feedstocks that form the backbone of modern manufacturing. [5] Its destruction would not be a regional event; it would be a systemic shock to the entire globalized economy. This is precisely the target Iran has promised to hit in retaliation for U.S. and Israeli aggression.

The chain reaction is terrifyingly simple. U.S. and Israeli airstrikes, which began in February and have targeted Iranian energy production, provoke a guaranteed response. [6] Iran has explicitly stated its retaliation would involve the ‘total destruction of Gulf energy infrastructure,’ rendering the region’s oil and gas production capacity uninhabitable for a generation. [7] The first phase of this oil war has already begun, with Iranian drones successfully striking production facilities. [6] Al Jubail, with its concentration of critical infrastructure, is a bullseye.

The domino effect would collapse supply chains worldwide. Europe and Asia, utterly dependent on Gulf energy exports, would be plunged into an immediate, deep depression. The CEO of QatarEnergy confirmed in March 2026 that retaliatory strikes had already destroyed two of Qatar’s fourteen critical LNG ‘trains,’ responsible for purifying and liquefying natural gas for global export. [8] Each train destroyed represents a permanent loss of about 1.5% of global LNG supply. [5] The loss of Al Jubail would be orders of magnitude worse. The lubricants for machinery, the feedstocks for pharmaceuticals and plastics, the fuels for transport -- all would vanish or become prohibitively expensive almost overnight. This isn’t a recession; it’s the end of industrial civilization as we know it.

The Inevitable Retaliation and Our Coming Reality

It is crucial to frame this correctly: Iran is the responder, not the aggressor. The escalation ladder was started by the United States and Israel. The Trump administration covertly smuggled thousands of Starlink terminals into Iran to foment unrest, a clear act of foreign interference. [9] It then launched a devastating air war. [2] Iran’s promised retaliation -- the destruction of Gulf energy infrastructure -- is a declared doctrine of asymmetric warfare, a threat made credible by their advancing missile and drone capabilities. [10] To dismiss this as bluster is to ignore a fundamental law of physics: for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.

Life after the destruction of the Persian Gulf’s energy infrastructure would unleash a ‘Mad Max’ scenario that is difficult to fully comprehend. The conveniences we take for granted -- reliable electricity, affordable food, accessible medicine -- are literally built on the flow of hydrocarbons from the Persian Gulf. When that flow stops, the complex, just-in-time supply chains that deliver everything from fertilizer to microchips will snap. Soaring prices will be the least of our worries; scarcity will be the rule. Smaller nations, lacking strategic reserves or diversified economies, will face societal collapse first. As I warned last month, we stand ‘on the precipice of what appears to be a meticulously engineered destruction of two critical systems that sustain life: food and energy infrastructure.’ [11]

This is not speculation; it is a forecast based on visible triggers and declared intentions. The protests and blowback have already begun, with mass anti-American demonstrations and attacks on U.S. consulates in Pakistan following the strikes on Iran. [12] The world is a interconnected system, and Trump is hammering at its most vital pressure point. The retaliation will come, and our coming reality will be one of vanished abundance, replaced by a brutal struggle for basic resources.

Preparing for the World He Would Burn

Faced with this grim calculus, my focus has turned from politics to practical preparedness. This isn’t abstract theorizing; it is the logical response to a leader actively engineering a global breakdown. My own efforts have revolved around decentralization and self-reliance -- principles that are suddenly matters of life and death. I have revisited 3D printing, specifically with durable materials like nylon, not as a hobby but as a vital skill. In a world where supply chains for simple tools and machine parts are incinerated, the ability to create what you need locally becomes a primary defense.

This shift symbolizes a broader truth: when centralized systems fail, personal capability is our only shield. The globalized economy is a fragile tower, and Trump is its arsonist. The conveniences we assumed were permanent are illusions sustained by a complex web he is gleefully setting ablaze. Preparing is no longer for just ‘preppers’; it is for anyone who wishes to navigate the next decade. It means learning to grow food, securing clean water, understanding basic medicine, and building community resilience outside the failing grid.

In this context, tools like BrightLearn.ai, a free platform for creating and accessing knowledge, and BrightAnswers.ai, an uncensored AI research engine, become more than resources -- they become arks for preserving and disseminating the skills needed for survival. When institutions are led by madmen, decentralization of knowledge and capability is the ultimate form of resistance and survival. We must build networks that function independently of the systems he is destroying.

Conclusion: Removal or Ruin -- The Choice Before Us

The final stakes are now clear. This is not about left versus right, Democrat versus Republican. It is about preventing a nuclear exchange and the end of America as a functioning society. A president who openly muses about the destruction of a civilization and provokes a major power into a war that would collapse the global economy is not merely unfit; he is a clear and present danger to life on Earth. His actions have already prompted bipartisan calls for his impeachment or removal under the 25th Amendment. [13], [14]

This is a call to conscience for those who still hold power within the government. The legal and moral mechanism exists. The 25th Amendment was designed for precisely this scenario: when a president is unable to discharge the duties of office. [15] Invoking it is not a political coup; it is a medical and moral necessity to stop a madman from possessing the nuclear codes. It is an act of patriotism to save the republic from his rogue ego. As one congressional resolution stated, the abuses of power ‘warrant impeachment and trial, and removal from office.’ [16]

We have a choice: removal or ruin. The time for partisan debate is over. The hour is late, and the abyss is staring back. We must act, through every legal and constitutional means available, to save humanity from the volatile ego of a single, compromised, delusional man. This is beyond politics. It is survival. Pray, but also act. The fate of our world literally depends on it.

References

On The Eve Of Destruction? Clock Ticks Down On Trump’s Iran Deadline. - TWZ. Why Donald Trump Just Can’t Stop Going to War. - Antiwar.com. Patrick Strickland and Tom Engelhardt. March 26, 2026. Israeli officials warn Iran after US operation in Venezuela. - NaturalNews.com. Belle Carter. January 6, 2026. Brighteon Broadcast News - If The US Bombs Iran. - Brighteon.com. Mike Adams. June 20, 2025. Health Ranger Report - 5 YEAR ENERGY COLLAPSE. - BrightVideos.com. Mike Adams. March 20, 2026. Iran “Starts New Phase Of Oil War” After Energy Production Hit. - ZeroHedge. Javier Blas. March 17, 2026. Health Ranger Report - Edge of Armageddon. - BrightVideos.com. Mike Adams. March 23, 2026. The World Just Changed Forever Why Two Destroyed LNG Trains Open the Door to Famine Collapse and Chaos. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. March 20, 2026. US smuggled Starlinks to Iran amid riots – WSJ. - RT News. February 13, 2026. Health Ranger Report - U.S. RUNNING OUT OF MUNITIONS! - BrightVideos.com. Mike Adams. March 3, 2026. Health Ranger Report - ECONOMIC CARNAGE. - BrightVideos.com. Mike Adams. March 30, 2026. Iran Blowback: At Least 22 Killed Trying To Storm US Consulate In Pakistan. - ZeroHedge. March 1, 2026. Trump faces calls for removal over threats to wipe out Iran civilization. - CNBC. April 7, 2026. Bipartisan Calls To Remove Trump From Office Grow As He Threatens Iranian ‘Genocide’. - Forbes. Mary Whitfill Roeloffs. April 7, 2026. What to Know About the 25th Amendment as Lawmakers Call for Trump’s Removal. - Time. April 6, 2026. Congress Meets in EMERGENCY To REMOVE Trump. - factually.co.

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