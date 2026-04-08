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TruthAndLight's avatar
TruthAndLight
8hEdited

Very well said and brilliant writing summing up … are these insane actions by the Puppet masters or Trump himself? The puppet masters — the Committee of 300, the Fed, the Globalist elites who control the Fortune 500 companies and have been destroying the US are bent on genocide (Covid bioweapons and other “vaxes”, none of which have ever been proven helpful; poisoning our food supply with GMOs, poisoning us and spraying us with chem trails that contain heavy metals and ingredients of the Covid vax… the push toward transhumanism.

This article is spot on yet the shroud must be unveiled and We the People must fight to eliminate the banking cartel controlling the money supply as well as the puppet president. Otherwise, the next president installed will likely repeat their evil agenda 2030 etc.

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Larry Druhall's avatar
Larry Druhall
8h

The apparent "changes" in Trump were not a surprise, they were predicted and expected as explained below. Future events can also be understood and predicted to the greatest possible extent in an opaque world...

An Analysis Of All Common Theories About Who Controls The World

https://solutionseeking.substack.com/p/an-analysis-of-all-common-theories

"This analysis can be represented by a simple model of how power flows in the world: An undisclosed opaque entity (called Mr. Big for brevity) sits at the top of the command chain and covertly controls global affairs through puppet actors that are vetted, selected, installed, monitored, rewarded, and threatened to enact Mr. Big’s scripts. These puppet actor minions lead all significant governments and organizations world wide. Mr. Big plans things in advance (often several decades in advance) and gives these puppet actors their scripts. These puppet actors dare not defy their assigned roles for fear of consequences akin to those faced by JFK and/or lethal reprisals against their loved ones. To make sense of the world’s confusing events, one can gain insights by envisioning how this model manifests through sophisticated, pre-planned scripts designed to achieve both long- and short-term goals of Mr. Big, where diversions, scripted conflicts, and apparent competitions are deliberately embedded to mislead observers. The objective function (the most important goal) of this world is to increase Mr. Big’s surveillance and control over everything always everywhere at all costs using all modalities."

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