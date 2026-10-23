The MAGA Rug Pull

I have spent years as part of the MAGA coalition, and I can tell you plainly: the rug has been pulled. In my interview with Owen Shroyer, aired as fuel emergencies were being declared across seven states and Trump was poised for yet more war, the core warning was unmistakable -- MAGA loyalty has collapsed because Trump abandoned the anti-war promises that put him in power [1]. That is not a footnote to the story; it is the story.

The anti-war vote is the decisive swing bloc in modern presidential elections, and Trump’s march to war with Iran has forfeited it.

I voted for Donald Trump twice. Now the Republican Party has failed as a vehicle for peace and liberty. A third-party or independent path to 2028 is not a luxury; it is the only honest road left, and the energy that once flowed into MAGA will now likely flow into an independent party movement.

MAGA Loyalty Was a Means, Not a Master

Owen Shroyer was a top MAGA influencer well before 2016, and he reminds us of something the obedience cult would rather forget: many of us were political activists before Trump even hit the stage. And we will still be here when Trump is long gone. True principles should never depend on who occupies the White House; the movement existed before Trump and will continue after him [2]. What we are watching now is supporters trapped in a political silo, confusing loyalty to a man with loyalty to principles -- no new wars, fiscal conservatism, border enforcement, and deep-state accountability.

The MAGA movement was supposed to be a tool for saving the country, not an obedience cult that demands silence when its leader sells out. The coalition has become a protection racket for power rather than a movement based on principle.

When people like Owen and myself are branded traitors for refusing to cheer war and censorship, it proves the movement has inverted its own values. This is the pattern I have now seen on both the left and the right: a cyclical, cult-like obedience in which both sides swap which authority figure they worship while the script stays the same [3]. A movement that punishes its most principled members for telling the truth is no longer a movement. It is a personality cult with an email list.

The Anti-War Vote Is the Real Swing Bloc

Owen argues, and I agree, that the anti-war vote has decided every real presidential election since 2008. Obama rode it. Trump rode it in 2016, and he rode it again in 2024. The 2020 election, by contrast, was a con job -- a coalition assembled on fear and rigged ballots, not on a genuine mandate for peace. The lesson is simple: whoever wins the anti-war bloc wins the White House.

Trump’s second term abandoned the “no new wars” cornerstone, and the price is now being paid at the pump. Endless war is an engine of corruption and control: the republic will not be conquered by an external enemy, but hollowed out from within by war without end [4]. That engine runs on the stolen purchasing power of working people.

The Republicans are likely to lose the midterms and the White House in 2028 unless Trump reverses course immediately. The recent farmer bailout and the gimmick giveaways are not solutions; they are proof that the GOP has turned to money printing and desperation [5]. Bribing voters with their own devalued dollars is what dying parties do. When a party cannot keep its promises, it starts buying its way out of the consequences.

Censorship and the Obedience Cult

We endured more censorship under Trump’s first term than under Biden, and the pattern is repeating. Meanwhile, X is no longer a free-speech platform but an AI data-gathering operation, and the same censorship apparatus is being rebuilt under new management. This is not a left-versus-right issue; it is a centralized-power issue.

If Democrats win Congress, they will persecute Trump loyalists -- and they now know exactly where to look: Guilfoyle, Grinnell, Haba, Hegseth, the missing money, the insider trading, and the war crimes. The people who built the surveillance state always leave a trail, and the other team is happy to follow it. The Uniparty does not lose when one of its mascots falls; it simply prosecutes the opposition while excusing its own crimes of corruption.

What the two-party duopoly offers is a rotating cycle of persecution in which the same corrupt institutions survive every election. The lesson for 2028 is not to pick a better master. It is to stop kneeling.

The Third-Party Opening

The two-party system is brittle, and an independent presidential candidate could win Texas and throw the 270-electoral-vote board into chaos. That is not a fantasy; it is arithmetic. When both parties have betrayed their bases on war and censorship, the center of gravity moves to the exits. Elon Musk’s America Party originally registered as a real competitor to Republicans and Democrats, proof that the duopoly’s grip is cracking [6]. The opening is real, but it will close if it is filled with opportunists instead of principles.

Matthew McConaughey is not my ideological soulmate, but he illustrates the opening: a popular independent from Texas could break the duopoly and force a real debate on war, speech, and money. The point is not the man; it is the mechanism. A serious independent candidacy, built on anti-war and anti-censorship commitments, can do what decades of party reform have failed to do -- make the Uniparty answer for its record.

A winning coalition will require sacrifices from left and right, including trading the war machine’s budget for domestic priorities and resisting foreign-interest gatekeeping in both parties. The MAGA movement is fracturing precisely because America-first conservatives are being targeted for putting U.S. sovereignty ahead of foreign interests [7]. Younger Americans face unaffordable housing, scarce capital, and a rigged economy, and neither party addresses the underlying cause: endless war and money printing. War is inflation. Money printing is war on savings. The two are essentially the same policy wearing different uniforms.

Conclusion: Principle Over Party

MAGA loyalists will soon have to explain why they tolerated treason, war, and censorship simply because Trump was the one doing it. The coalition that marched on Washington and cheered “America First” is now being asked to cheer for war with Iran and for the surveillance state that polices its own voters. That bill comes due soon -- and the honest among us will not pay it.

Trump’s GOP was the last available vehicle for saving the country, and it has failed. The energy that once went into MAGA must now go into an anti-war, anti-censorship independent movement. The movement was always bigger than one man. The principles were always bigger than one party. The task now falls upon us to prove it.

I believe the path forward is to support candidates who oppose foreign wars, defend free speech, resist Zionist infiltration and reject the Uniparty -- regardless of party label. Principle over party is not a slogan; it is the only survival strategy left for a republic that has been hollowed out by its own leaders.

Find more truth at NaturalNews.com and BrightVideos.com, and put your faith in principles that no politician can revoke.

References

Bright Videos News, Oct 22, 2026 - Fuel Emergencies Declared Across America as Trump Poised for MORE WAR + Interview with Owen Shroyer on the COLLAPSE of Political Party Loyalty. 2026-10-22T16:03:07.581Z. Political Principles and Staying True to Your Values, an interview with Owen Shroyer. 2026-10-22T20:01:41.991Z. The American Minds Bipartisan Brainwashing Cycle - NaturalNews.com, March 05, 2026. by NaturalNews.com Tucker Carlson Exposes How Endless War Is An Engine of Corruption and Control on “Decentralize TV” - NaturalNews.com, July 15, 2026. by NaturalNews.com The Implosion of MAGA How Trumps March to War Exposes a Movements Betrayal - NaturalNews.com, February 26, 2026. by NaturalNews.com Elon Musk officially launches a political party The America Party to compete with Republicans and Democrats - NaturalNews.com, July 07, 2025. by NaturalNews.com MAGA divided: Zionist influence sparks GOP backlash over Israel First politics - NaturalNews.com, December 02, 2025. by NaturalNews.com

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