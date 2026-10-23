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EHFoundation
3d

Thanks Mike and Owen for accurate assessments of US political situations. What about next Red Flag. Nuclear US attack backed by Isreal. Another bigger 911 Again.

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Slim1's avatar
Slim1
3d

What do you think of Rand Paul?

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