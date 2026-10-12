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Silvia Rousseva's avatar
Silvia Rousseva
Oct 12

The very first time I lost faith in RFK Jr. was when he called Palestinians 'the most pampered people' during his presidential campaign. Sayer Ji withdrew his endorsement of RFK's candidacy as a result, yet he is now one of the biggest MAHA/MEHA proponents. It seems to me that the evil blackmailing network can get to anyone. I still trust Sayer Ji on health info, but I have become very suspicious of his political activism. Another obviously suspicious person in Alex Jones, but you have not seen it yet...

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John Engberg's avatar
John Engberg
Oct 12

Mike, Thank you for admitting your faulty view on RFK. Very honorable. You are an example to us all! I don't see humility very often in the resistance movement! We all want to be right all the time.

When it comes to political leaders just follow whatever Michael Yon says. He's been right about Trump for years, saw through RFKjr. early on. Called him a coward and weak many times before others. Everyone should read The Rape of the Mind, alongside the book The of Jeremiah in Old Testament. We are living it!

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