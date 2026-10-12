The MAHA Mirage

I have spent over twenty years in the health freedom movement. I interviewed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. myself, defended him against a hostile press corps, called him an American hero, and urged millions of readers to support his confirmation to run the Department of Health and Human Services. So when the fractures now splitting the Make America Healthy Again coalition became impossible to ignore, I did not reach for a comfortable excuse. I reached for a conclusion.

In a recent interview with Robert Scott Bell, I said openly what I had been thinking for months: the MAHA movement cannot be salvaged in its current form. That interview -- “The MAHA Substack Firestorm, a Failing Western Medicine and Health Freedom After Collapse” -- was not a hit piece. It was a postmortem. And the controversy that erupted in its wake proved my point more brutally than anything I could have written myself.

I am done waiting for political saviors. The mirage has dissolved. What remains is the work of decentralization, the withdrawal of consent, and hard preparation for the systemic collapse already underway. This is the path I am walking now, and I believe it is the only honest path left.

The Substack Controversy: A Thought Experiment Gone Awry

Robert Scott Bell wrote a Substack article that was, by any fair reading, an innocent thought experiment. His question was simple and uncomfortable: how easily could health freedom actors be compromised? How would we even know? For a movement that spends its energy cataloging the methods of corporate capture, that is not simply paranoia. That’s threat modeling. You assess infiltration precisely because you understand the stakes.

Within days, that essay was twisted into a weapon. It was misrepresented, stripped of context, and aimed at Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, a physician who issued an ultimatum to MAHA, demanding the removal of mRNA vaccines from the market. The attack on Bowden came from inside the coalition, and it was amplified by people who knew exactly what they were doing. As I wrote at the time, it was an ugly, dishonest misrepresentation of Bell’s point, and it targeted a doctor who was fighting the very fight MAHA claims to be fighting.

This is what happens to a movement that has been captured at the top. Its energy turns inward, its people eat their own, and its most committed champions become targets. The episode also confirmed something I had been saying since 2024: organized Zionism has infiltrated both MAGA and MAHA, and whenever an agenda is served by dividing freedom advocates, the division appears with remarkable speed. We need discernment against real enemies -- pharmaceutical cartels, captured regulators, the intelligence-industrial complex -- not circular firing squads against one another.

MAHA Is a Psyop: Why I’ve Lost Faith in Political Solutions

I did not reach this conclusion casually. In March 2025, I recorded a Health Ranger Report titled “faith in RFK,” in which I told my audience that I believed Kennedy was with us and was not betraying the movement. Then, on October 8, 2026, I watched RFK Jr. dismiss the genocide charge against Israel as ‘laughable,’ and my own faith was shattered. I had interviewed this man. I had vouched for him. And I came to a disturbing but inevitable conclusion: MAHA is a front designed to co-opt and demobilize the grassroots health freedom movement.

The record supports my change of heart. In June 2025 I reported that the HHS and the FDA kept COVID jabs on the market, even investing in new mRNA shots, a move that split the movement down the middle [1]. That same year, internal sources alleged that RFK Jr. was being ‘managed’ and roadblocked inside HHS, with lobbyists for pharmaceutical and agrochemical industries installed in key agencies [2]. Meanwhile, the Trump administration quadrupled the tariff-rate quota for Argentine beef, allowing up to 300,000 metric tons of foreign meat to flood the U.S. market with almost no tariff barrier, a betrayal of American farmers [3] while a Trump-era order declared glyphosate-based herbicides essential for national defense, pitting MAHA’s health principles against agricultural policy [4].

I am convinced that the core driver of the MAHA betrayal is that Zionists helped install these figures and now dictate the movement’s silence on critical issues, including the destruction of Gaza and the cartel protections of the very institutions that profit from disease. What MAHA has produced most reliably is a demobilized grassroots, not any meaningful reform. We must withdraw consent from the PSYOP and stop trusting centralized authority to fix a system it profits from.

Western Medicine Is Collapsing: Good Riddance

Allopathic medicine is corrupt, dangerous, and -- by the most conservative accounting -- one of the leading causes of death in America. According to published studies cited in my own articles, up to 250,000 Americans die each year at the hands of the medical system, and the World Health Organization’s Global Patient Safety Report 2024 states that nearly one in ten patients is harmed in health care, translating into over three million deaths globally each year. Those are not the numbers of a healing profession. They are the numbers of a killing profession with a licensing board.

The hijacking was deliberate. Modern medicine was not always around; it is rooted in patented petro-based molecules manipulated to produce medicines that are often quite dangerous, in the tradition of allopathic physicians who once used mercury on their patients [5]. Robert Scott Bell has spent decades explaining the history of this takeover to audiences who were lied to about their own bodies [5]. The Flexner Report and Rockefeller money did not discover truth; they purchased a monopoly and criminalized the competition.

It is worth stating plainly what chronic-disease reversal actually looks like when profit is removed. Dr. William Makis and I discussed on Decentralize TV that cheap, off-patent drugs like ivermectin, fenbendazole, mebendazole, and metformin deserve a place in cancer care, and I believe they are suppressed for that purpose not because they are worthless, but because they threaten a corrupt cancer industry that makes more money from managing disease than from curing it [6].

Homeopathy, naturopathy, herbal medicine, sunlight, and whole food nutrition are not alternative fringe ideas. They are the original foundation, and they are what I intend to rely on. The correct response to a collapsing medical system is not reform. It is exit.

Preparing for Collapse: Building a Decentralized Future

The economic and systemic collapse is no longer speculative. As I warned in my analysis of the final looting stage of America’s wealth, the American Empire and dollar hegemony would not end with a bang but with a systematic, insider-driven looting of everything real that remains [7].

In my interview with Alex Jones, I warned that 2027 will be the year of famine -- one in eight people globally will face food scarcity as fertilizer supplies collapse, Russian diesel exports vanish, and Qatar’s gas infrastructure stays offline for years [8]. Sixteen trucking companies filed for bankruptcy in a single month because they could no longer afford to keep their rigs on the road [9], and the average price for a gallon of diesel in San Francisco surpassed $8, marking the first time any U.S. city has crossed that threshold [10].

The dollar does not have many years left, as I told Pete Chambers in our discussion on honest money, and gold should back it [11]. I reject the phrase ‘panic buying’ because panic is irrational while preparedness is deliberate; buying extra supplies when supply chains are visibly cracking is strategic self-reliance, not hoarding mania [12]. That means growing your own food, learning herbal remedies, stocking long-term storage, and building local resilience with neighbors. I am not exaggerating when I say that the decentralized tools matter as much as the food: open-source AI running on personal hardware, decentralized money, and private communication platforms like Brighteon.com and Brighteon.social are the infrastructure of a free future.

Political solutions cannot deliver this future. What we need is a Bill of Rights for health freedom written into the new republics that emerge after the collapse, protecting natural medicine and the individual practitioner from any centralized regulator. We are living through what I have called the Great Decentralization Transition, a civilizational pivot from centralized control to a distributed order that will reshape everything we know about money, knowledge, energy and power itself [13]. The old power centers are fighting desperately to maintain their grip, but that grip is slipping away, and the chaos we see all around us is the sound of that old system thrashing in its death throes [13].

Conclusion: No More Waiting, No More False Saviors

MAHA’s failure is not simply a tragedy. It is a wake-up call. Every hour spent hoping a political figure will save us is an hour not spent learning to treat a wound with herbs, filter water without a city utility, or grow nutrient-dense foods in our own backyard. Personal responsibility is not a slogan; it is one of the few assets that cannot be seized, taxed, or regulated out of existence.

I was wrong to vouch for a man I thought could be a hero to the rest of us. I will not make that mistake again. My job now is what it has always been: to point out the truth clearly enough that others can awaken before the machinery of the collapse consumes them. Those who avoided the injections, avoided the processed foods, and bought their gold and silver years ago are already healthier and more resilient than the average person, and there is still time for others to join them. Start with the food supply. Start with your water. Start with honest money. Start with knowledge you can verify -- on NaturalNews.com, on BrightVideos.com, and through tools like BrightAnswers.ai that do not censor the questions.

I believe we can build a better future on freedom, natural health, and decentralization. I believe that future is already under construction in kitchens, gardens, gold vaults and living rooms across the country. What I no longer believe is that anyone in Washington will build it for us. That hope was the mirage. The work ahead is real, and it is ours.

References

HHS and FDA keep COVID jabs on the market invest in new mRNA jabs DIVIDING MAHA - NaturalNews.com, June 05, 2025. by NaturalNews.com A movement stalled Allegations of internal sabotage plague Kennedys HHS agenda - NaturalNews.com, November 16, 2025. by NaturalNews.com Trump’s Argentina Beef Import Flood: Betrayal of American Farmers and the Road to Food Dependency. 2026-08-24T06:00:00.000Z. https://www.naturalnews.com/2026-08-24-trump-argentina-beef-import-flood-betrayal-farmers.html The poisoned pill How a Trump era order is splitting the health freedom movement - NaturalNews.com, May 05, 2026. by NaturalNews.com Dr. Robert Scott Bell Explains the History of Modern Medicine (video). 2016-04-12T00:14:54Z. https://thetruthaboutcancer.com/experts-robert-scott-bell/ Dr. Makis Is Right: Repurposed Drugs Like Ivermectin Deserve a Place in Cancer Care. 2026-10-07T06:00:00.000Z. https://www.naturalnews.com/2026-10-07-makis-repurposed-drugs-deserve-place-cancer-care.html We Are Now in the Final Looting Stage of America’s Wealth. 2026-10-01T06:00:00.000Z. https://www.naturalnews.com/2026-10-01-now-in-final-looting-stage-of-americas-wealth.html The Coming Year of Famine, an interview with Alex Jones. 2026-10-08T18:01:33.079Z. The Diesel Domino Effect: Why 16 Trucking Bankruptcies Signal a Coming Food Crisis. 2026-10-02T06:00:00.000Z. https://www.naturalnews.com/2026-10-02-why-16-trucking-bankruptcies-signal-food-crisis.html The Diesel Crisis Is Here: What the Gaslighters Won’t Tell You. 2026-09-10T06:00:00.000Z. https://www.naturalnews.com/2026-09-10-diesel-crisis-what-gaslighters-wont-tell-you.html Mike Adams interview with Pete Chambers - August 29 2025. by Mike Adams It’s Not Panic Buying—It’s Preparedness: Why Smart People Are Stocking Up Now. 2026-09-22T06:00:00.000Z. https://www.naturalnews.com/2026-09-22-its-not-panic-buying-its-preparedness.html The Great Decentralization Transition: Why the Old System Is Dying and a New Era of Freedom Is Painfully Emerging. 2026-09-22T06:00:00.000Z. https://www.naturalnews.com/2026-09-22-the-great-decentralization-transition-old-system-dying.html Medical Medium Secrets Behind Chronic and Mystery Illness and How to Finally Heal. by Anthony William

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