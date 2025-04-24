For decades, the pharmaceutical industry and its enablers in the FDA, CDC, and mainstream medicine have systematically suppressed the truth about DMSO (Dimethyl Sulfoxide)—a powerful, natural compound extracted from trees that holds the key to tissue regeneration, cancer remission, inflammation reversal, and chronic pain relief.

DMSO is one of the most well-researched yet censored substances in modern medicine, with over 11,000 scientific studies documenting its therapeutic potential since the 1960s. Yet Big Pharma buried it under a mountain of false “safety concerns” because it cannot be patented, and worse—it threatens the profitability of toxic chemotherapy, opioids, and synthetic pharmaceuticals.

Today, I’m pulling back the curtain on this forbidden cure, exposing how DMSO (alongside nature’s other hidden remedies like fenbendazole and therapeutic peptides) hold the potential to:

Reverse cancer (including cervical, prostate, and breast tumors).

Regrow some nerves, potentially heal spinal cord injuries, and restore damaged organs .

Eliminate chronic pain (without opioids or surgery).

Detoxify heavy metals and spike protein fragments lodged in tissues.

Supercharge cellular signaling to activate the body’s innate healing power.

(Disclaimer: The following is based on decades of research and clinical observations. Always consult a holistic physician before use.)

How DMSO works: The science of miraculous healing

1. The Ultimate Cellular “Trojan Horse”

DMSO is a polar solvent—meaning it can dissolve and transport both water-soluble and fat-soluble compounds deep into tissues. When applied topically or taken orally, it:

Penetrates cell membranes instantly , carrying healing compounds (like curcumin, herbs, or peptides) directly into cells.

Breaks the blood-brain barrier , delivering nutrients and detox agents (like glutathione) to the brain.

Resets cellular voltage by restoring the body’s bioelectric signaling (as proven by Dr. Robert Becker in The Body Electric).

Case Study: A 2014 study in Cancer Letters found that DMSO combined with hematoxylin (a plant dye) induced complete remission in cervical cancer patients by forcing apoptosis (cancer cell suicide). Yet this research was buried because it threatened the chemo-radiation industrial complex that profits from ongoing cancer.

2. Pain Relief Without Opioids

DMSO is a potent anti-inflammatory that works by:

Annihilating Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress (The Root of Chronic Pain) Unlike Big Pharma’s chemical band-aids (NSAIDs, steroids), DMSO is a potent antioxidant that neutralizes free radicals, reducing the oxidative stress driving inflammation, arthritis, and even neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s. Dissolving Calcified Scar Tissue—Reversing Stiff, Painful Joints Naturally Stiff shoulders, frozen joints, and arthritic pain are often caused by calcification—an accumulation of hardened scar tissue. DMSO dissolves these deposits, restoring flexibility and function without surgery. Blocks Substance P—Shuts Off Pain Like a Switch Substance P is the neurotransmitter that screams "PAIN!" to your brain. DMSO shuts it down, offering near-instant relief for sports injuries, nerve pain, and arthritis—without addiction or side effects.

Veterinarians and sports doctors have secretly used DMSO for decades to treat racehorses, athletes, and chronic pain patients—all without side effects. Yet the FDA restricts its use in humans, despite allowing toxic opioids to flood the market, generating billions in profits for Big Pharma.

3. Nerve Regeneration and Organ Repair

The most stunning application of DMSO is its ability to reactivate the body’s regenerative potential. Just as lizards regrow severed tails and human livers regenerate, DMSO stimulates stem cells and neuroplasticity by:

Delivering topical peptides (like BPC-157 or thymosin beta-4) to damaged nerves.

Triggering photonic signaling (light-based cellular communication) to rebuild tissues.

Combining with essential oils such as Helichrysum—another powerful regenerative compound documented to heal severe nerve damage (I used this combo to regrow my own index finger after it was nearly severed in a ranching accident).

DMSO—The Cancer Tumor Dissolver & Immune System Warrior

Big Pharma doesn’t want you to know: DMSO has been studied for decades as an anti-cancer agent due to its ability to:

Penetrate tumors and enhance delivery of anti-cancer molecules such as hematoxylin (while reducing chemo’s brutal side effects).

Starve cancer cells by disrupting their glucose metabolism and cutting them off from the body's blood supply.

Boost immune function, helping the body recognize and destroy malignant cells.

Yet the FDA ignores the research while approving deadly chemo drugs that bankrupt patients and destroy their bodies.

Why Are Vets & Coaches Using DMSO—But Your Doctor Isn’t?

While the FDA censors DMSO for human use (despite approving it for bladder inflammation), insiders have relied on it for decades:

Racehorse trainers use it to speed muscle recovery.

Pro athletes treat injuries with topical DMSO to heal fractures, sprains, and tears in days, not months.

Veterinarians apply it on animals because it works without poisoning the liver like NSAIDs.

The medical-industrial complex would rather push dangerous opioids (which kill thousands) than allow access to a safe, natural, and dirt-cheap healing liquid like DMSO to be readily available to the public.

The great DMSO cover-up

In the 1960s, DMSO was on track to become Big Pharma’s worst nightmare:

A Journal of Oncology study proved it shrank tumors .

Dr. Stanley Jacob (U. of Oregon) used it to treat spinal cord injuries .

NFL teams and Olympians used it for rapid recovery from injuries.

Then the FDA launched a smear campaign, claiming (falsely) that DMSO caused eye damage in rabbits (later debunked). The real reason for this attack? DMSO outperformed chemo, painkillers, and steroids at a fraction of the cost.

Today, Big Pharma still suppresses DMSO by:

Blocking clinical trials for cancer and Alzheimer’s applications.

Making sure doctors don't know anything about DMSO, so they can't tell patients about its miraculous properties.

Pushing synthetic alternatives with deadly side effects that addict patients on high-profit opioids.

The truth, in summary:

DMSO is non-toxic, non-addictive, and effective for:

Spinal cord injuries (studies show it reduces swelling and nerve damage).

Stroke and brain trauma (by reducing oxidative damage).

Burns, ulcers, and skin lesions (speeding healing by 300%).

Many cancers such as cervical cancer where it provides a permanent cure, not just "remission."

Yet the FDA protects the opioid racket—while attacking natural medicine... all in order to protect the profits of Big Pharma.

How to use DMSO safely

Do your own research. This is not medical advice. But use these ideas as starters for your ongoing research and your conversations with your naturopathic physician:

1. For Cancer and Tumors

Mix DMSO + hematoxylin dye (or consider researching phycocyanins from spirulina) and apply topically to penetrate the tissue and kill cancer cells. Also read this MidwesternDoctor.com story about DMSO.

Learn about fenbendazole (a potent anti-parasitic with anti-cancer properties) and ivermectin (studied for tumor suppression) as complementary therapies.

2. For Tissue Regeneration and Nerve Repair

Research DMSO + Helichrysum oil (applied to injured area) for tissue regeneration.

Research DMSO + BPC-157 peptide (a healing peptide that repairs tendons and nerves).

3. For Chronic Pain/Arthritis

Research DMSO / aloe solutions at 70% / 30% for use on joints.

Consider adding a very tiny amount of magnesium oil (just a drop or two) or MSM flakes for enhanced absorption and to drive MSM into your tissues and joints.

WARNINGS:

Avoid scented DMSO products (fragrance chemicals = cancer risk). Most DMSO product combinations sold online are filled with fragrance chemicals which can actually promote cancer.

Don't apply DMSO on your skin if you already have fragrance products, lotions, laundry detergents or other toxic chemical products on your skin. The DMSO will drive the toxins into your tissues.

Always test for allergies or skin reactions first (apply to a small patch of your skin).

Check with your naturopathic physician for guidance.

The future of healing is here

The human body already knows how to heal itself—it just needs the right signals (light, electricity, and natural compounds like DMSO). While Big Pharma pushes toxic drugs and depopulation jabs, the real cures are hiding in plain sight. Did you know that: