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Mark Wayne's avatar
Mark Wayne
2h

The CMOS transistor was/is a very useful element to create the basic inverter and NAND function.

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Susan o blum's avatar
Susan o blum
2h

Finally! The Mike

Adams I have followed for decades. This beautiful article is a positive start to understanding how civilization will move forward…please expound on this principle, especially how it governs good and evil….

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