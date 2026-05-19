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Larry Druhall's avatar
Larry Druhall
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For me, this article invites discussions about how to do things like create Faraday cages to protect vulnerable electronics from EMP attacks. I am working on that. Solar components are susceptible to EMF failure. Is anybody else saving some electronics in Faraday cages made from materials like this? https://www.amazon.com/dp/B081QRJKXC?ref_=ppx_hzsearch_conn_dt_b_fed_asin_title_5&th=1

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